Fritz’s Freud

Fritz’s Freud

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
mois78's avatar
mois78
Nov 24

The electric power needed for total surveillance and subversion of all citizens is huge, but, the sheeple are told the AI is going to provide you with servants and cures all ailments.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
mois78's avatar
mois78
Nov 24

Fritz, like usually great presentation. These pieces of sh't have managed to invent Shia Sunni divide to destroy the Arabs. But, I couldn't believe that they would succeed to create a divide between Russian Orthodox Church and Ukranian Orthodox church?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Fritz Freud
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Fritz Freud · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture