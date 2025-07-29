So many came before you

The prisoners of fate

A history of bloodshed

A legacy of hate

But where will you be standing

When the battles have been won?

Inside your lonely fortress

The battles just begun



A letter from the draft board

Put pain to all your dreams

You're just another number

In military schemes

They marched you in a uniform

You wore against your will

With lies of hope and glory

They taught you how to kill



After the war

You thought you'd be a hero

After all that you survived

If hell was meant for heroes

Then surely you've arrived

After the war

Who will you be fighting for?

After the war

Who will you be fighting for?

After the fire

Is burning to its dying members

After the war

Gary Moore - After the War

The road to Hell is paved with good intentions... so they say.

What if I tell you that everything that is wrong in this world... every problem... comes down to one thing and one thing only?

Oh I know... how arrogant of me... there are plenty problems everywhere and I am the wisehole arse that knows it all.

Yes I am.

The real problem is that you can be too.

The difference between you and me is that I have ZEN.

ZEN is something few have many talk about and most don't get.

Zen cannot even be described in words.

ZEN is a feeling... a vision of clarity... truth... destiny... inner peace that comes from knowing that whatever you do you simply can't be wrong.

Prove me wrong you only prove me right.

And that... "can't be wrong" thing don't come from a supremacist thinking... it comes from constantly questioning one self and pre meditation of the outcome of your actions.

Stupidity is easy... just vote Trump and give it all away... thinking you solved the problem when in reality you just passed it on out of your sphere of influence.

Consciousness is a great thing.

When I sat down to create my Invention I set myself an unforgiving Task.

And It had to be perfect.

Looking for the way it has to impact Society on every level... and then improve on it.

At first I questioned myself... thinking: "This can't be real".

So I tasked on proving it wrong... looking for every possibility it has to fail and beyond.

I failed therefore I succeeded.

But the real prove that you are doing something right are the actions of those who don't want you to succeed.

The actions of the enemies that you don't know you have.

The enemies that pose as friends only to betray you.

The admiration of those who hate you.

The sheer fear in the eyes of the enemy.

The Impact and inevitable change of a society under the kosh that needs so much change so desperately.

And the fear of those in control of losing control.

When your friends become your enemy... does that mean your enemies are your friends?

No.

I have no enemies... I killed them all... it is all down to perception.

I have turned the circle... my weapon is truth... and I pierce the bubble you created.

Hate me... I love to be hated... and through this I expose your weakness every second of every day.

I be your mirror reflect what you are and in case you don't know... you are scum.

The more you ignore me the closer I get... you're wasting your time.

Wherever you go... I'll always be there.

Beware!

I bear more grudges than lonely high court judges installed by George Soros.

When you sleep I will creep into your thoughts like a bad debt that you can't pay.

ZEN.

I have installed fear in the powers that be... so much that they dare to speak my name.

But to get there isn't easy... the path to ZEN is paved with pain.

That pain ought to destroy me... instead it verified that I am on the right track.

No one wants to destroy someone who is wrong.

In ZEN everything is connected... as it is in the Universe... that is the first Truth you learn.

The second Truth is that the battle between good and evil is fought every second of every day from eternity to eternity in the heart of men.

There is no such thing as good and evil... there is no God and no Devil either.

God is the Devil and the Devil is God.. it is all one... it is only your perception that makes the difference.

People are fighting the other side as always with good intentions but fail to understand that they are only fighting themselves.

The further left you go the more you end up on the right.

The division between good and bad is at the core of evil... divide and conquer... and as Humanity is divided Humanity falls.

We are divided by borders... language... customs... Ideology... money.

But are we really all that different?

Or are we really played for fools by the parasites who claim power over us just to misuse this power at the first step?

Devil is spelled backwards "lived"... exposing the fact that the spirits of the Ancients... who failed to appreciate life... cursed with immortality... have come back to haunt Humanity.

They created us... therefore they are God.

But they created us to destroy us... therefore they are evil.

Eternity and Immortality has not taught them a lesson to appreciate life.

Therefore the Universe has decided to teach them a lesson... to be destroyed by their own creation.

We are that creation.

They are nothing.

Every action they take is null and void.

Sue me.

The only people that can abuse power are the people with power.

Power of Money.

Power of Information.

Power of deception.

Power of lies.

But they will fail if one person speaks out the Truth against them.

One person of Truth is more powerful than all the lies in this world.

If I must and I do I will continue to speak out against them.

Truth must and will prevail.

Justice isn't what they want... justice is Truth to power.

Justice isn't obedience.

Justice is my right to expose their lies.

Therefore I am.

When I was fifteen years old I been given a Truth... a Truth I value high.

I saw that water burns and ever since every Lie they speak is exposed.

Through that Truth I been given a task... as many people have... but I accepted it come what may and that makes all the difference.

The Truth is all around us just open your eyes.

Bust as we are forced to ignore the Truth to succeed in this dominantly materialistic world... as we are forced to live a lie... we fail to appreciate life... just as the Ancients did... as they pass on their failure in the hope that we fail... we become the mistake they are.

Mistaken they are.

The thing is... everyone knows that water can burn... it is imprinted on every fire extinguisher that electrical fires... that burn over 2000 C° cannot be put out with water because you only fuel the fire.

And there is more.

The technology we need is already there for a long time... withheld from us by Government Religious lies Indoctrination and failure to succeed in a tightly controlled materialistic world.

Through that materialistic control of money... centralized control... they control education... teaching us lies... and programming Generation after Generation against each other.

However they fail.

The Truth is omnipresent.

Ever thought how submarines can breathe under water?

Simple: They produce Oxygen from the surrounding Sea Water.

They also produce drinking water from the surrounding Sea Water.

Two technologies that go a long way to solve every problem.

But what they don't tell you is that for all the Oxygen they create... they create twice as much hydrogen that is simply wasted... released they say... stupid they are.

Because if we can create Oxygen at that rate we can create Hydrogen at double that rate.

And if we can do this... and we can do this... we have all the fuel in the world in abundance to fuel every engine in the world twice over for all eternity never to run out of fuel and never to produce any negative impact.

All problems solved...

So why don't we do it?

World Government

Everything that is wrong in this World comes down to one thing... World Government.

And every problem in this world is connected to this one World Government aka New World Order.

The Question then is this: Who wants a World Government?

The answer is the Jews Aristocrats and through the Jews the Freemasons.

And that comes Top down from the IMF World Bank and the Rothschilds and their subgroups the Jews WEF Freemasons Club of Rome Atlantic Brige and so on.

This is well documented and there can and will be no argument about that fact... from Albert Pike to Henry Kissinger... Karl Marx... Napoleon (a Freemason)+++

So the driving Ideology we have... World Government...financed by the Money Lenders which are the Jews which through the way they deliberately mismanage the Money System to enrich only the Jews and those who follow their Orders.

To create a World Government however the Nations must be destroyed from within... a fact we are witnessing right now in real time.

Because thriving Nations are a thorn in the side of those who want to see the collapse of Nations.

Best example is Germany... and the EU... totally sabotaged and destroyed from within... de industrialized... disarmed... flooded with Illegal Immigration... and force fed Homosexual Barbaric Indoctrination... aka state sponsored pedophilia.

Meaning every Problem is created and concealed by two groups... Jews and Freemasons... in order to control all of Humanity under one umbrella... a one world Government.

Here we have a confession of Jewes Barbara Lerner Spectre

Notice the Illuminati Freemason Symbolism.

Spectre is not only Dr. Evil in per se... Spectre also means:

A mental representation of some haunting experience ... "it aroused specters from his past"

It comes down to this:

The Jews want to push this world into a one world Government using their Satanic Networks to traumatize and haunt Humanity... aka traumatize based mind control.

And the Jews have a history of that.

The New World Order will look different everywhere

- Henry Kissinger

Note:

Henry Kissinger admits the concealed efforts of the Jews to built a New World order in disguise just like Barbara Learner with Jews at the center of execution.

Add to this Freemason Albert Pike's prediction of three world Wars as a necessity for a one world Government and you begin to understand the connection.

Here is Paul Warburg of the Jewish Warburg Banking Family admitting the forcible movement for a Global World Zionist Government under Jewish control.

World Government

The World Government Movement believes in global governance by a world government to achieve peace on Earth, and a better planet for all of us. We see the United Nations General Assembly (193 member states) as the beginning of a world government.

https://worldgovernment.info

Note:

"The World Government Movement believes in global governance by a world government to achieve peace on Earth, and a better planet for all of us."

This statement is fundamentally false and it is a lie.

They don't believe in global Government they are working on it.

They don't believe in peace because they engage in war... financing it and propagating it.

They also don't believe in making our life better because they are actively engaging in making our life worse.

And they are using our money to do so which makes them thieves!

World Governments Summit 2025

In 2025, nearly 700 public and private sector leaders and experts convened at the World Governments Summit to explore humanity's most pressing challenges and share knowledge, insights, and best practices. The agenda featured featured 22 global forums exploring major future trends and transformations, more than 200 interactive sessions, and over 30 ministerial meetings and roundtables attended by more than 400 ministers.

https://www.worldgovernmentssummit.org/events/summits/2025

Here is a picture from the World Government summit of 2023... notice some familiar faces?

Worldwide Governance Indicators - World Bank Group

The Worldwide Governance Indicators (WGI) describe broad patterns in perceptions of the quality of governance across countries and over time. The WGI are based on existing data sources produced by more than 30 think tanks, international organizations, nongovernmental organizations, and private firms around the world.

https://www.worldbank.org › en › publication › worldwide-governance-indicators

https://www.ef-gov.org/en/world-government

A Conversation with John Kerry: Diplomacy in an Era of Disruption here.

The world's political landscape in 2030 will look considerably different to the present one. Nation states will remain the central players. There will be no single hegemonic force but instead a handful of countries – the U.S., Russia, China, Germany, India and Japan chief among them – exhibiting semi-imperial tendencies. Power will be more widely distributed across non-state networks, including regressive ones. And vast conurbations of mega-cities and their peripheries will exert ever greater influence. The post-war order that held since the middle of the twentieth century is coming unstuck. Expect uncertainty and instability ahead.

https://www.weforum.org/stories/2016/11/america-s-dominance-is-over/

Note:

John Kerry Ketchup is Skull & Bones... Yale... Jewish Nazi Occult.

WEF Bilderberg Bohemian Grove.

Heinz Family.

Global governance—the collective management of common problems at the international level—is at a critical juncture. Although global governance institutions have racked up many successes since their development after the Second World War, the growing number of issues on the international agenda, and their complexity, is outpacing the ability of international organizations and national governments to cope.

With the emergence of rapid globalization, the risks to the international system have grown to the extent that formerly localized threats are no longer locally containable but are now potentially dangerous to global security and stability. At the beginning of the century, threats such as ethnic conflicts, infectious diseases, and terrorism as well as a new generation of global challenges including climate change, energy security, food and water scarcity, international migration flows, and new technologies are increasingly taking center stage.

Three effects of rapid globalization are driving demands for more effective global governance. Interdependence has been a feature of economic globalization for many years, but the rise of China, India, Brazil, and other fast-growing economies has taken economic interdependence to a new level. The multiple links among climate change and resources issues; the economic crisis; and state fragility—“hubs” of risks for the future—illustrate the interconnected nature of the challenges on the international agenda today. Many of the issues cited above involve interwoven domestic and foreign challenges. Domestic politics creates tight constraints on international cooperation and reduces the scope for compromise.

The shift to a multipolar world is complicating the prospects for effective global governance over the next 10 years. The expanding economic clout of emerging powers increases their political influence well beyond their borders. Power is not only shifting from established powers to rising countries and, to some extent, the developing world, but also toward nonstate actors. Diverse perspectives and suspicions about global governance, which is seen as a Western concept, will add to the difficulties of effectively mastering the growing number of challenges.

https://www.atlanticcouncil.org/in-depth-research-reports/report/global-governance-2025/

Note:

The Atlantic Council is where Angela Merkel was "Educated".

It is a WEF Bilderberg like "Think Tank" not unlike the Tavistock institute where Policies are made well in advance... some 10 to 20 years and then "Global Leaders" are selected educated and carefully moved into position to execute their plans.

WEF Atlantic Council Club of Rome CFR... all of these are basically the same pushing the same Agenda and executing the same plan... a One World Government under Jewish control.

All of them work together to basically undermine Democracy... that is what it is.

A Dictatorship by stealth.

The GovTech 100 is an annual list compiled and published by Government Technology as a compendium of 100 companies focused on, making a difference in, and selling to state and local government agencies across the United States.

https://www.govtech.com/100

It all comes down to this:

On top of the Pyramid are the Rothschilds and the Jewish Illuminati.

The term Illuminati means: "Those who came down to set the world on fire".

They control all Nations bar Iran through the World Bank and its subsidiaries.

They finance all wars to destroy all Nations which is self evidently inhumane on every considerable level that there can't be an argument about this.

What happens when David has become Goliath?

A question I asked a while ago and here we have two Jews Jon Steward and Peter Beinart asking the same question struggling to justify the actions of Israel in the name of Judaism while still keeping it as if they are victims when it is clear that they are the problem.

Jewish Supremacy World Government are the problem.

Every other problem comes from them as they create problem after problem to achieve their Goals.

The Jews in the media cover this up.

The Governments are in their pocket.

And the Governments pickpocket us... We the People.

Note:

Peter Beinart is disgusting.

In the face of the Gaza Holocaust he brags:

"I don't have to worry about feeding my kids they are not starving... they are not killed... I have an incredible life..."

That is a pretty bad statement from someone who is a biological Racist.

That also gives you an insight in the mind of the Jews.

Selfish Narcissist Sociopaths... the lot of them.

The only things that Jews care for are themselves on the grave death and suffering of others.

Destroyers of worlds... Draco... Anunaki... Children of the sun.

This is who the Jews are.

In their Religious books that we don't get to see they have made a contract with a Demonic Race to enslave all of Humanity and gain Immortality when their "Messiah" returns.

This event per se ... the return of the "Messiah"... will be nothing but an Alien Invasion by Draco... the unseen creator Race... It will be the unseen Invasion of the mind I write about for so long.

Unseen therefore unnoticed by an extraterrestrial force and a World Government that covers up the true Nature of being in order to force their lies over a world they want to burn to ashes.

And it comes down to this:

Who we are and who they are.

and this... total enslavement and a World Government with AI at its core.

Abraham Lincoln was right... the USA will not be destroyed by outside forces... it will be destroyed from within.

It will be destroyed by the Jews the ADL the Israel Lobby Donald Trump and Lindsey Graham respectively who cover up for the Jews like the Epstein case because they are all Jews controlled by Jews.

Involving the USA in unnecessary Wars to disarm it destroy it socially financially and corrupt its institutions from within.

100 years they did the same to Germany in exactly the same way.

They have done exactly the same to the EU... and Installed a German Dictator... and that can't be tolerated... Tampon Hitler.

A Female Nazi openly a Talmudic Jew that is the worst kind of scum ever to leave Satan's cunt.

She is openly corrupt is literally in Bed with Big Pharma and wants a war with Russia so bad that it stinks to all Heavens.

The only reason she is in power is that she is Jewish... her Family on both sides are Generational Satanists Nazis and Slave traders and she is Angela Markel's produce and best friend of Klaus Schwab himself a Jew and his Family were Nazi collaborators.

Again this all leads back to World Government and their sinister plan to destroy all Nations from within.

Of course they can't do it openly so they do it by stealth.

But it all leads back to the same sources... World Government and the WEF

And the Freemasons.

King Lucifer is the Head of Worldwide Freemasonry a Bilderberger and WEF Communist same as Tampon Hitler that leads back to the World Gobermmemt and the Rothschilds.

And of course he is a murderer and killed his own wife... Diana Spencer.

Here is a List of the last Bilderberg meeting and you see the open corruption and involvement between the Government and private Fascism.

Assassination List Fritz Freud · Jun 15 I always hear from people when I speak up against mass surveillance... "If you got nothing to hide you got nothing to fear"... what a load of crap.

Speaking about Corruption disarming countries de industrialization and destroying the social structure of our Societies to fuel the Agenda of World Government we must also talk about the War in Ukraine.

Again the main culprits here are the Jews with Zelinsky Leyen Lindsay Graham Victoria Nuland and Joe and Hunter Biden deeply involved.

Oh and of course the WEF Elon Musk and the rest of the lot.

The cherry on top of the social destruction of Europe is the fact that Ukraine now buys Russian Gas directly from Azerbaijan who since 2022 have bought Russian Gas they now sell to Europe.

Isn't that funny?

Ukraine signs first Transbalkan gas deal with Azerbaijan's SOCAR

https://www.msn.com/en-gb/money/other/ukraine-signs-first-transbalkan-gas-deal-with-azerbaijans-socar/ar-AA1Jqqmp

Another point of destruction of the social fabric of the Nation State is forced Immigration by the Jews of the WEF the EU and the Jewish NGO's.

The pic of the bunch is again Jewish Keir Stalin... another wanna be Hitler.

Basically Keir Stalin now spies officially on the UK citizens while at the same time protecting paid Agitators that are basically paid for by the Jews Israel and the Jewish NGO's.

Elite team of cops to monitor anti-migrant social media posts to clamp down on unrest as critics blast ‘disturbing’ move.

https://www.thesun.ie/news/15601475/elite-cops-monitor-anti-migrant-social-media-posts/

Note:

In there you see in a Video how the UK Police is protecting state sponsored Protestors and shipping them directly to the protests and back.

Disturbing isn't the right word... Keir Stalin is a Jew and his work is to destroy the UK from within... same shit as everywhere... same in the US EU... everywhere.

All on behalf of the Jewish Elite who conspire to destroy all Nations in order to usher in WW3 to bring in a World Government.

The Police in the UK is now the same or worse than the GESTAPO was in Nazi Germany.

They protect Illegal immigrants like in Epping where at the Bell Hotel an Immigrant inside of 1 week staying in the UK sexually assaulted about 5 underage Girls... and the Police is protecting not only the Rapists and the murderers but also the Jewish paid protestors.

State sponsored Terrorism.

Telegraph Stirs the Immigration Pot | UK Column News

https://odysee.com/@ukcolumn:9/02-Telegraph-Stirs-the-Immigration-Pot---UK-Column-News---28th-July-2025:3

And we know that the Jews and the Israel Lobby is behind that because of the undercover Investigation made by Al Jazeera.

Note.

This is an 8 part series... 4 for the UK and 4 for the USA.

In there you see how Israel is paying about 50.000 $ a year to professional agitators... this is State sponsored Terrorism with the Jews and Israel at the center and a World Government at its core.

Here is how the WEF rigged data to make Brexit look like a failure

World Economic Forum rigged data to make Brexit look like a failure, leaked reports show

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-14927213/World-Economic-Forum-rigged-data-Brexit-failure.html

And it gets even better!

On July 24th, the UK government’s official job search portal quietly posted an advert for a Sharia Law Administrator. Yep, you read that right. The listing, which offered £23,500 ($31,000) a year, sought someone with a degree in sharia law and experience in Islamic courts, not for an overseas position, but for a community-based sharia council in Manchester, England.

Let that sink in: a British government platform was promoting a role to facilitate an alternative legal system inside the UK.

The job description was as clear as it was shocking. The successful candidate would “plan, manage, organise and oversee all sharia services” for the Manchester Sharia Council, including providing support to Muslim individuals and families navigating religious legal issues. While the DWP (Department for Work and Pensions) later clarified that the job was posted by an “independent charity” using a public job board, the damage was done, and the message was clear.

This wasn’t just a glitch in the matrix. It was a window into something Britain has allowed to fester under the surface for years.

And that goes hand in glove with the destruction of Christianity which is why they want Sharia Law and the destruction of the USA which they are working on.

The New Capitol of this World will be ASTANA.

The new one world Religion will be ISLAM.

Under a One World Government.

By the way... in this Video he speaks about how their plan is to nuke the USA out of existenz.

He maps out the similarities to Washington DC.

Watch it and make up your own mind.

ASTANA

Let me summarize that for just a moment.

The Jewish Keir Stalin with support from the Jewish Lobby ships in Illegal Immigrants to basically destroy the UK from within and the Police protects the Illegal Immigrants who are allowed to rape little Girls.

They then through the Jewish Lobby pay paid agitators to counter protest when the people had enough... framing them as far right and at the same time start a mass surveillance program against the people in the same way Stalin Hitler Mielke and Pol Pot did... all of them Jews.

Parallel they introduce Sharia Law quietly and unnoticed.

All of that designed to destroy the UK from within.

At the same time they lower the legal age to vote to protect themselves.

And that is only scratching the surface.

Stalin is his name... Keir Stalin... a dictator without spine aura or Charisma.

What he lack in Charisma and Intelligence he makes up with sheer brutality.

Of course... being a Jew he lets others do the dirty work for him.

And that isn't just happening in the UK... it is everywhere... through Antifa BLM and George Soros Open Society foundation.

The same pattern of execution emerges everywhere with the same Agenda at its core:

World Government and the necessary destruction of all Nations.

Jewish subversion and control.

Oh did I mention that you can't vote yourself out of this shit?

Dominion Voting Machines shares an Office with George Soros Tides Foundation.

Tides, which recently changed its name to Make Way, is an extreme left eco-radical charity that directs cash supplied by George Soros to smaller groups and organizations to advance the globalist agenda of Soros.

https://www.theburningplatform.com/2020/11/18/dominion-voting-shares-office-with-far-left-george-soros-linked-group/

If that isn't enough... here is Candace Owens blowing the Lid... again... about the dark side of them Jews.

Brigitte Macron's Lawyer Has A Dark Past. Dan Bongino Speaks Out.

Éric Dupond-Moretti

French lawyer and politician

Éric Dupond-Moretti is a French-Italian lawyer and politician who was appointed Minister of Justice in 2020 by during Emmanuel Macron's presidency. As a criminal defence lawyer, he is renowned for his number of acquittals which earned him the nickname "Acquitator", some of the controversial figures he defended, as well as his outspoken personality. On 6 July 2020, Dupond-Moretti took office as Minister of Justice and Keeper of the Seals in the government of Prime Minister Jean Castex

Note:

The Dupond Family are one of the 13 Jewish Illuminati tripes.

Dupond also created Teflon that poisons the world and Agent Orange.

Happy Incest Jewish style World Government and poisoning the planet.

It all comes together.

FBI chief warns he has uncovered things which 'shocked me down to my core' amid Epstein files scandal

Embattled FBI deputy director Dan Bongino revealed he has discovered matters that have 'shocked me down to my core' during his time in office.

Bongino shared a cryptic message to his social media in which he vowed to uncover 'the truth' amid mounting criticism of his handling of the Epstein files.

He added: 'We cannot run a Republic like this. I’ll never be the same after learning what I’ve learned.

'We are going to conduct these righteous and proper investigations by the book and in accordance with the law. We are going to get the answers WE ALL DESERVE.

'As with any investigation, I cannot predict where it will land, but I can promise you an honest and dignified effort at truth. Not “my truth,” or “your truth,” but THE TRUTH.'

Bongino alluded in his statement to recent discoveries surrounding government corruption and weaponization.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-14943417/FBI-Chief-Dan-Bongino-Epstein-scandal.html

Speaking about Epstein... Joe Rogan says it is a line in the sand.

Note:

Virginia Giuffre was snatched from Mar a Largo by Ghislane Maxwell under the nose of Donald Trump.

Epstein and Maxwell got her from Mar a Largo where they were Guests of Donald Trump.

Maybe that is the secret Donald Trump has... I cannot say.

But isn't is suspicious that he now wants to basically release Ghislane Maxwell and pardon her?

Why?

To protect himself?

One can only imagine.

And Maxwell and Epstein were both invited to Buckingham Palace...home of King Lucifer and the Illuminati... center of Freemasonry Judaism and the Crown.

Pedophilia in Illuminati circles isn't new... it is a basic necessity to become one of the club.

Once you are in it you never leave.

But here comes the big one...

Everyone puts their money into the Banks... everyone.

And as we have a federal reserve banking worldwide bar Iran... the owners to the Central World Bank by design have 10 times more money as the rest of the world combined.

The owners are the Rothschilds.

So it doesn't matter how much money anyone has.

On paper everyone works for the Rothschilds.

They can crush Nations rise inflation buy countries and finance Jews and Freemasons... finance Wars and famine alike.

They are the central planners behind this one world Government and the destruction of Humanity.

They financed Marx and told him to create Communism as the endgame of Capitalism.

Capitalism was designed to make the people poor.

Communism is the endgame of Capitalism designed to keep the poor poor.

You will own nothing and you are happy about it... or they just kill you.

But not if we kill them first.

To hide and disguise this fact they created financed Blackrock.

Note:

As much as James Corbett is right... there is an underlying Truth that they all missed.

BLACKROCK is a gigantic Money laundering scheme for the Rothschild to buy up and own everything.

A basic necessity to draw attention away from the fact that they built their One World Government in disguise.

State Street... the same as Blackrock is the same... a money laundering Operation in plain side.

State street is Wall street.. as in the wailing wall of Jerusalem... the Street that owns the Sate... State Street.

Vanguard is much of the same.

All of them are Money Laundering Operations same as HSBC was founded to launder money from the Opium trade.

Vanguard Blackrock and State Street are one of the same... Money Laundering for the Rothschilds that want to built a one World Government under their control... either by Acquisition or conquest.

Here is how the Jews buy Cyprus... for exactly that reason.

Every problem in this world is created by them and then THEIR solution is the only solution considered and presented financed and the Global shitshow begins.

The Media... all Jewish...

Is finance by them as a propaganda mechanism for their one world Government which stands as the only solution in the room because of the Jews behind it.

As such Society is driven from one problem to the other with every solution creating a bigger problem by design.

The people meanwhile are deprived of everything with the final showdown earmarked and disguised as a financial breakdown... Same as 100 years ago.

What was then is their plan now... same shitshow different actors same act.

Once you see the symbolism and the pattern you understand.

Once you understand what they really want... their actions become clear as their Agenda is unmasked.

And everything they do fits in exactly as I described it here... hand in glove.

That itself is prove that i am right.

Their plan is the total destruction of Humanity and to break the Human spirit.

In order to control Humanity via a one world Government.

Every problem is of their creation for that purpose.

BTW:

Pfizer is said to be backwards for REZIFP. The name Rezifp is of Hebrew origin and means "(Hebrew: 'the Burner' or 'the Ravager') ancient West Semitic god of the plague and of the underworld...

The spelling might be a little off but for what I know this is how they operate.

Resheph

Deity associated with plague in ancient Canaanite religion later adopted into ancient Egyptian religion.

Resheph was a god associated with war and plague, originally worshiped in Ebla in the third millennium BCE. He was one of the main members of the local pantheon, and was worshiped in numerous hypostases, some of which were associated with other nearby settlements, such as Tunip. He was associated with the goddess Adamma, who was his spouse in Eblaite tradition. Eblaites considered him and the Mesopotamian god Nergal to be equivalents, most likely based on their shared role as war deities

This I wrote three years ago

I take my time and try to explain what we are facing to make clear that due process is impossible.

We need to rip it up all of it and it must get ugly otherwise nothing will ever change.

It is in the interest of all people to expose those behind the curtain who hold the invisible strings attached to the puppets of this globalized theater...

The strings are made of bribery blackmail and corruption and if you follow the yellow brick road of money back you find that the doors are shut as all Banks open only between 10:59 and 11:01 on Friday the 13th every leap year...

Behind every fraud and every crime there is a Bank supporting it...

And do not take my word for it.

HSBC the Hong Kong Shanghai Bank Cooperation was founded to wash the Opium Money of the East India Cooperation for the Rothschilds the Sassoons the Russell Family and to this day is shadier than the 9/11 monument in plain sight.

Exposing the WEF and doxing their puppets is a task everyone can do and should do everywhere they live openly and without fear.

We all need to support each other on this one because only together we will steady this ship.

The Octopus has many tentacles and BLM Antifa and the George Soros Open Society Open Immigration Foundation and Israeli Unit8200 are all tentacles that must be exposed together with Elon Musk and his connections to Klaus Schwab Harvard and the Wyss Foundation at Harvard.

Yale Skull & Bones the Bavarian Illuminati of whom the WEF WHO are all part of this as are the secret Service secret Societies in every country and its connections to the Mossad.

They all work together as one and share all information as one against us.

This is their plan... this is why everything is happening that way.

From AI to War.

From Pandemic to paid agitators.

From Protest to State sponsored Terrorism.

From mass surveillance to draconian laws.

The aim is the total destruction of all of Humanity and the creation of a one world Government under Noahide Laws with the help of AI and the use of Robotics.

This Utopia is closer than everyone thinks.

Prove me wrong you only prove me right.

