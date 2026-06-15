Fritz’s Freud

Fritz’s Freud

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liam's avatar
liam
4h

Good luck finding an attorney willing to take on the job; Musk would just buy them out. Musk is a soldier for the oligarchs. Anyone whose face is out there publicly is a puppet. The psychopaths live in the shadows, under rocks, and in the sewers. We, little people, look at their housing as mansions, but in reality, they are hells on earth, housing demons who are squatters on our Earth. It’s an infestation, and we have to root them out and try to destroy them or encage them.

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1 reply by Fritz Freud
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Observer
6h

In UK - I had to do an age verification process to read!!

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