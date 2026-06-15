People have asked what they can do to help me.

Help me sue Elon Musk.

Help me find a Lawyer willing to take this on.

Sent this case to any Lawyer and urge them to investigate.

Sent this to Newspapers to publish the story.

Make it viral.

If you want to help us all… do it… sent it to every Newspaper in the Land.

Sent it to every Lawyer in the Land.

Clarification:

Elon Musk is the most dangerous man in the world…

He is also a Liar.

His SpaceX IPO goes directly into AI with AI in space behind STARLINK.

At the same time TESLA is switching to built a Robot Army.

That is AI that is out of reach controlling the STARLINK Network controlling ROBOT TESLA POLICE.

His “We go to Mars” is a lie… SpaceX IPO is all about AI Fascism.

He has no intent to do what he says.

But he is a Technocrat just like his Grandfather… a fascist.

He must be stopped.

Some people tell stories... I got a story to tell.

A story that involves Elon Musk the richest man in the world.

The greatest Fraud in the world second only to Donald Trump.

20 years ago I invented Hypersonic Zero Emission Transportation

And the capabilities of this Invention has the power to change the world as we know it... expose the fraudsters in charge and bring balance to the powers that be.

patents.google.com/patent/WO2009135389A1/en

In my patent I describe the working of a linear scramjet that as it moves forward inside a constant environment will always be able to produce more output power than needed to accelerate.

Therefore it will be able to accelerate consistently between any given point A to B, I call this linear travel because there is no top speed and the speed you can achieve is directly related to the distance you travel.

The longer the distance the higher the speed you can achieve.

In fact the acceleration goes up exponentially.

Therefore if you theoretically make A to B infinite and have an infinite fuel source where you are in an environment such as space where you have no mass, you can theoretically reach infinite speed.

This is why this invention is so powerful and so important that they cannot afford me to have an open discussion about it.

The Hyperloop was a scam using my technology to shield me from my recognition and success.

That was the scam about the Hyperloop all along… designed to make people think my technology is a copy of the Hyperloop when the Truth is that the Hyperloop is a copy of my technology…

My technology predates the Hyperloop by 8 years.

And here is my patent:

patents.google.com/patent/WO2009135389A1/en

Here is my technology.

My Story and more

Maybe through the war in Ukraine and Iran you have noticed the use of Hypersonic missiles.

It might interest you that they use in basic terms the same technology... sonic combustion ramjet... as I do in my AST.

Meaning my AST is faster than the fastest missile.

And it predates them by 20 years.

That is the curse of Inventors... we are so far ahead that prople neither recognize nor understand this.

However the only people that can end all wars are Inventors that make the reason for wars obsolete.

And I can do this.

But we have the problem that is Elon Musk and below anyone… everyone sees that the Hyperloop was always a copy of my work.

So why is there no Lawyer that takes this case on?

Are they all Jews?

Yes they are… and because they are Jews they are Liars and Evil.

Jews never help Humans they are our enemy… as proven by this case they don’t take on.

My story should be everywhere… but because these Motherfucking Jews control everything… and only I can expose that with such a massive case that no one wants to admit exists.

Fuck you.

My Invention makes Aviation obsolete because my AST is 10 times faster than the fastest plane and can outrun the fastest missile.

It is as Cat stevens sung... a peace train.

What I propose is a global network of interconnecting Hypersonic Trains that make Aviation Obsolete.

And all with water as the only exhaust forever.

My Invention is being used as Hypersonic missiles… that is how powerful my Invention is.

Imagine how we can create a peaceful World on the back of this!

Plus the opening of the Interstellar space age on the back of my invention and the ones I haven’t filed yet.

Because my Technology isn’t just a fast train... it is a revolutionary technology which opens a complete new field of science.

It opens up infinite opportunities... such as a new Internet... free education... decentralized research and so much more.

Note:

In 2009 SpaceX was on my website studying it.

So they know all about my work.

I contacted Rick Avalos of Tesla who contacted Elon Musk.

So Elon Musk knows all about me.

Where is my money?

And... as you are all money greedy Hollywood bastards... there are substanitial business opportunities that come with it.

The Transportation alone... i can’t even put a value on it but imagine this in every city country and continent replaceing aviation and conventional trains.

Plus the energy Infrastructure and Internet that comes with it.

I know why them Jews hate this Technology.

Because it exposes their Lies.

I know why the Government hates this Technology.

Because it eliminates war.

That is why Business hates this Technology.

That is why Banks hate this Technology.

Because this Technology has the power to free Humanity from the current Slavery forced upon by the Epstein Class.

And that is what the Epstein Class fears.

So if you want to help… make this Viral.

Help me find and finance a Lawyer.

Because my sole existenz proves one thing I am writing about for so long.

We need a violent Revolution and put these Motherfuckers on the wall and shoot them.

Those who make a peaceful Revolution impossible make a violent Revolution necessary.

And as proven with my work… the scum (Jews) do not want this technology… which is peaceful Revolution… to come out.

Instead they want to engage the world into War.

A war that would be unnecessary with my Technology in use.

Hang them Traitors to Humanity I say.

Put them on the wall and shoot them.

Eye for an eye.

Fritz Freud.

The Greatest Substack on Earth

P.S: I have enabled paid subscriptions for those who want to support my work.



And I thank all of you for the support you have given to me.



Thank you.

If you can...are well off enough... and like my work please consider buying me a coffee... There is a lot of work going into this. Thank you.

Buy me a Coffee

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