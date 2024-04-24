Fritz’s Freud

Fritz’s Freud

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rob's avatar
Rob
Apr 24, 2024

Most of them are not totally human

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Fritz Freud
Dr. Hubris's avatar
Dr. Hubris
Apr 24, 2024

"Don't feed the Politicians"

I beg to differ; by all means feed them... to the crocodiles :P

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Fritz Freud · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture