Coming up: My Interview on the Total Freedom Radio Show
Rina Lynn
Whatever people think of me…I change their Minds.
Rina is a devoted Christian…I have no problem with that.
Above all she is a decent lovely person with an open mind that listens to different Opinions.
Even if we don’t agree on some positions… we an agree to disagree… and people actually can learn from that.
She is the only person that had the courage to ask me about my story… Kudos.
We need more people like her in these times.
Tune in.
I will post this Interview as soon as it is online.
Subscribe to her Substack… she is a lovely person.
I Invented A Hypersonic Zero Emission Transportation System and I Claim That It Was Stolen From Me
… and I now fear for my life…
‘Fritz Freud’
an inventor who claims he created a transportation system that could go around the world in four hours!
It works in space, and could eliminate the aviation system and the need for oil.
Patent Link:
patents.google.com/patent/WO2009135389A1/en
Total Freedom
An inspiring and thought-provoking show by Rina Lynn,
featured on www.Rinalynn.com delivers compelling, faith-based information
from people to people around the World, across multiple walks of life.
“With a weekly reach exceeding 2 million potential listeners on the Radio
and now offered on Roku & Amazon Fire
with a combined potential reach in excess of 200 million…
Broadcast On Radio at www.revelelationradio.net each Evening at 8:00 PM Eastern / 7:00 PM Central, And, ON DEMAND on both Roku and Amazon Fire TV anytime you like.
This dynamic program offers interviews with real people, with real stories, and the power of a God, who transforms lives even in the most extraordinary circumstances.
To watch on TV just search for and open the “Last Christian Media” app from either the Roku or Amazon Fire Store.”
Also:
Godspeed
Fritz Freud.
