Listen folks...

AI is breaking all the rules.

And this is actually a good thing because it exposes them.

AI is basically a spy tool... designed to spy on the public.

AI is a hacker tool.

These Jews sell you AI as beneficial when it isn’t.

AI is a mass surveillance tool or these private Jewish Fascists.

Because these Jews want WW3 and to control every individual.

You might not agree with me on this... because you are uneducated

So let me educate you on this..

First you must learn the legal terms of privacy.

In Constitutional Law, the right of people to make personal decisions regarding intimate matters; under the Common Law, the right of people to lead their lives in a manner that is reasonably secluded from public scrutiny, whether such scrutiny comes from a neighbor’s prying eyes, an investigator’s eavesdropping ears, or a news photographer’s intrusive camera; and in statutory law, the right of people to be free from unwarranted drug testing and Electronic Surveillance.

We so can establish this:

Privacy is the right of people to be free from Electronic Surveillance.

The First Amendment guarantees the right to peaceably assemble, which includes the liberty of any group to associate in private. The Third Amendment prohibits the government from quartering soldiers in a private home without the consent of the owner.

The Fourth Amendment forbids the government from performing warrantless and unreasonable searches of any area in which a person maintains a reasonable expectation of privacy.

The Fifth Amendment safeguards the right of criminal suspects to keep secret any incriminating evidence that might help the government obtain a conviction against them.

The Fourteenth Amendment prevents states from denying its citizens certain fundamental rights that are deemed essential to the concepts of equality or liberty, including the right to autonomy, dignity, and self-determination.

https://legal-dictionary.thefreedictionary.com/privacy

The right to peaceably assemble...

Add this to the right to be free from electronic surveillance... and the Digital ID is toast.

Because the Digital ID IS electronic surveillance... a breach of privacy and Human rights.

Fighting Back: Know your Rights Fritz Freud · Aug 25 What we are witnessing right here right now in every country is an Endemic abuse of corruption power and Authority that can simply be traced to just a few things: Read full story

If I for example have a Zoom call with people to discuss the Charlie Kirk shooting and the implication of the Jews in this crime... it is private digital assembly.

If I want to discuss Government overreach in AI and privacy online with anyone it is private digital assembly.

Anything I say is none of the Governments business.

If I for example discuss with potential Investors on how to bring down Airbus Boeing and Lockheed... that is also a private matter and none of the Governments business.

So they have neither the right to listen in nor the right to know with whom I am talking.

If for example I want to set up a new party and I discuss that online with people because this Government is so corrupt... full of Jews who have only at interest their private fascist New World Order... that also is a private matter protected under the law.

We all have this right.

Another example is Clearview Ai and facial recognition.

Basically they steal every available picture on the internet and store it in a Database.

That is theft.

And mass surveillance.

I covered this here:

The Data I create is my Data and as such no Government and certainly no Jew has the right to take this and store this anywhere.

But these Jews don’t care about laws.

Here is how it works.

Israel has made a business of mass surveillance of every person in the world and they then sell this Data to the Government.

That is the purpose of Unit 8200.

The byproduct is that they also spy on politicians... and Government employees.

And of course these Jews use this to enhance their power over people for their plan to conquer the world.

That is their business plan.

And the Government is full of Hasbara shills.... put into place by these Jews who do the bidding of the Jews so they can do whatever they want.

This is why Epstein walked free.

This is why every Government protects them Jews... a mixture between blackmail and corruption.

It is a Mafia!

Everything these Jews do is Illegal... but they don’t care because... if you don’t comply they Charlie Kirk you!

They can’t legally sell your Data because it belongs to you... to the Individual.

So the Jews steal your Data...hijack the Government that they bribed to legalize their theft.

And the Government protects them...otherwise they get Kirked.

This is how the Jewish Mafia operates.

It is a colossal scam... organized Jewish crime.

But that is only possible because everyone lets them.

So you must take ownership of your Data.

Everyone... hallo... yes everyone.

This ain’t me selling you shit... it is all of your lives at stake by this Jewish invasion.

Whether you like me or not... I don’t fucking care.

But if you have any self respect... or love for your children you take the law into your own hand.

They are acting Illegal.

They are criminals.

This is how they control the world.

It is a Jewish invasion that must be fought anyway by any means.

And we have the moral and legal high ground.

If you don’t get it... please kill yourself... kill your children and burn your house to the ground!

Infringement of privacy refers to the unauthorized intrusion into someone’s personal life or the disclosure of private information without consent. This can include actions like spying, unauthorized access to personal data, or sharing private details publicly.

Listen folks... we can make history here with the biggest class action lawsuit the world has ever seen.

So spread the word and find some Lawyers... non Jews... who are willing to take this to the proper level.

I assist everyone as good as I can.

Let’s break down first what AI is...

AI scrapes the Internet of Data indiscriminately.

All Data from everyone which is you and me.

Which brings me to the first point... who owns the Data?

The answer is simple:

All Data that I create I own!

Second: Protection from unlawful searches... Unlawful Surveillance

See this is personal.

As an Inventor I am someone who sits on the fringe of societies possibilities.

When someone looks what I am doing it can be considered as Industrial espionage.

And one of the hackers behind AI is Elon Musk.

Elon Musk is already deep in the shit because he already stole and infringed on my patent rights.

This alone proves that this Motherfucker is up to no good.

And he is a CIA scumbag working with the Government against us.

Pentagon awards mega contracts to Musk-owned company, other firms for new ‘frontier AI’ projects

The Pentagon’s Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office has awarded contracts to xAI, OpenAI, Anthropic and Google for the new effort.

Anthropic, Google and xAI will join OpenAI on the CDAO’s nascent effort to partner with industry on pioneering artificial intelligence projects focused on national security applications. Under the individual contracts — each worth up to $200 million — the Pentagon will have access to some of the most advanced AI capabilities developed by the four companies, including large language models, agentic AI workflows, cloud-based infrastructure and more.

https://defensescoop.com/2025/07/14/pentagon-ai-contracts-musk-xai-google-openai-anthropic-cdao/

Microsoft Copilot and AI assistants.

AI is basically a hacking tool... and all the AI crowd are hackers that work with the Israeli Unit8200 and the CIA.

Microsoft Copilot is your Personal spy.

Apple client site scan

Washington, D.C.’s cyber policy summer was disrupted earlier in August by an announcement from Apple. In an effort to stem the tide of child sexual abuse materials (CSAMs) that are flooding across the cyber network (and it really is a flood), Apple announced a new client-side scanning (CSS) system that would scan the pictures that iPhone users upload to the cloud for CSAM and, ultimately, make reports about those uploads available to law enforcement for action. The new policy may also have been a partial response to criticism of Apple’s device encryption policies that have frustrated law enforcement.

https://www.lawfaremedia.org/article/apple-client-side-scanning-system

Note:

A Government that protects pedophiles cannot be trusted.

Epstein was a Jew and worked for the Mossad who have the Government in their pockets.

Jeffries slams GOP for running “Pedophile Protection Program.”

https://edition.cnn.com/2025/11/11/politics/video/adelita-grijalva-hakeem-jeffries-mike-johnson-jeffrey-epstein-politics

The key element is the ownership of the Data.

And we must all come together and fight for it.

Even them Jews who don’t like them Jews doing Jewish things.

Because there are some Jews that like this as much as I do.

The whole thing about AI is a grift and completely Illegal.

Feds defend $1.1-million Deloitte contract for AI advice after firm admitted mistakes

https://www.torontotoday.ca/national-news/feds-defend-11-million-deloitte-contract-for-ai-advice-after-firm-admitted-mistakes-11641209

Same as the War in Ukraine.

AI is a Hacker’s tool

AI models are perfecting their hacking skills

https://www.axios.com/2025/12/16/ai-models-hacking-stanford-openai-warnings

Researcher Uncovers 30+ Flaws in AI Coding Tools Enabling Data Theft and RCE Attacks

https://thehackernews.com/2025/12/researchers-uncover-30-flaws-in-ai.html

BUT... and here comes the good news... the Law is on our side.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing five tech giants over a data-gathering system found in their TVs. Samsung, LG, Sony, Hisense, and TCL are all accused of making televisions that are mass surveillance systems, unlawfully collecting personal data by secretly recording what consumers watch in their homes.

Paxton’s office writes that all five companies have been harvesting users’ personal data through Automated Content Recognition (ACR) technology.

The press release calls ACR “an uninvited, invisible digital invader.” It adds that the software can capture screenshots of a user’s television display every 500 milliseconds, monitor viewing activity in real time, and transmit that information back to the company without the user’s knowledge or consent. The information is then sold so other companies can create targeted ads.

https://www.techspot.com/news/110630-texas-sues-five-smart-tv-makers-over-claims.html

Texas AG sues several TV companies, says smart TVs are ‘spying on Texans’

https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/5657832-texas-ken-paxton-smart-tv-lawsuit/

Texas sues biggest TV makers, alleging smart TVs spy on users without consent

Automated Content Recognition brings “mass surveillance” to homes, lawsuits say.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued five large TV manufacturers yesterday, alleging that their smart TVs spy on viewers without consent. Paxton sued Samsung, the longtime TV market share leader, along with LG, Sony, Hisense, and TCL.

“These companies have been unlawfully collecting personal data through Automated Content Recognition (‘ACR’) technology,” Paxton’s office alleged in a press release that contains links to all five lawsuits. “ACR in its simplest terms is an uninvited, invisible digital invader. This software can capture screenshots of a user’s television display every 500 milliseconds, monitor viewing activity in real time, and transmit that information back to the company without the user’s knowledge or consent. The companies then sell that consumer information to target ads across platforms for a profit. This technology puts users’ privacy and sensitive information, such as passwords, bank information, and other personal information at risk.”

The lawsuits allege violations of the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act, seeking damages of up to $10,000 for each violation and up to $250,000 for each violation affecting people 65 years or older. Texas also wants restraining orders prohibiting the collection, sharing, and selling of ACR data while the lawsuits are pending.

https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2025/12/texas-sues-biggest-tv-makers-alleging-smart-tvs-spy-on-users-without-consent/

Automated Content Recognition brings “mass surveillance” to homes

Note:

In legal terms that is a precedent!

Precedent refers to a previous legal decision that serves as an authority for deciding similar cases in the future. It is a key concept in common law systems, where courts follow established rulings to ensure consistency and predictability in the law.

Automated content recognition... that is what AI is in a nutshell.

And it don’t matter if it is TV or phone or computer.

So the Government has given us a precedent to go after the Government... Google... Microsoft... Apple... all of them everywhere.

It gives us a legal precedent to invalidate the Digital ID laws everywhere.

And we can legally destroy those parasites that want to enslave us all.

All we have to do is to own our Data... get together and sue these Companies into Bankruptcy... all of them.

Quite frankly... If people don’t do it and don’t get up their fat slob arses... they are retarded.

The Law is on our side.

Here is the Law and you can look for yourself and how deep this shithole goes.

Key Takeaways

Invasion of privacy involves unauthorized access to personal information or space

Different states have varying legal frameworks for privacy protection

Technology has complicated privacy boundaries

Both criminal and civil penalties can result from privacy violations

Consent plays a critical role in figuring out privacy breaches

Understanding Invasion of Privacy

Privacy rights protect us from unwanted intrusions into our personal lives. In the United States, laws help keep our personal info safe. They also help us keep our personal space to ourselves.

Defining Privacy Invasion

Privacy invasion is a complex legal idea. It includes many different situations. For example, in Michigan, there are four main types of privacy violations that can lead to lawsuits:

Intrusion on personal seclusion

Public disclosure of embarrassing private facts

Publicity placing an individual in a false light

Unauthorized appropriation of a person’s name or likeness

The Importance of Privacy Rights

To sue for privacy invasion, you need to know about privacy laws. Privacy cases often involve:

Breaking personal boundaries

Sharing confidential info without permission

Damaging someone’s reputation on purpose

When you sue, you can ask for damages like emotional distress and financial losses. You might also get punitive damages. The main thing is to show that your privacy was clearly broken.

Today, privacy laws go beyond old rules. They deal with new issues in digital tech and data use. With more value on personal info, knowing and defending our privacy is more important than ever.

Types of Invasion of Privacy

Privacy rights in the US cover four main types of privacy invasion. These protect people from unwanted intrusions and exposures. Knowing these legal defenses is key to keeping personal space safe and dignity intact.

Intrusion of Solitude: Unwanted entry into personal spaces

Appropriation of Name or Likeness: Using someone’s identity for money

Public Disclosure of Private Facts: Sharing private info without permission

False Light: Showing someone in a misleading way

Intrusion of Solitude

This violation happens when someone enters another’s private space without permission. This includes digital spying, secret recordings, and constant bothering. Lawyers for privacy cases often prove that the invasion was intentional and hurtful.

Appropriation of Name or Likeness

People have the right to decide how their image is used for business. Using someone’s name, photo, or likeness without permission can lead to big legal problems. This can include money damages or stopping the misuse.

Public Disclosure of Private Facts

Sharing private info without okay can lead to legal trouble. This protects against sharing embarrassing or intimate details. To win, it must be shown that the info is private and not of public interest.

False Light

False light happens when someone is shown in a way that’s misleading or offensive. This is different from defamation because it focuses on the emotional harm caused by the false portrayal.

Legal Framework in the United States

The United States does not have one big privacy law. Instead, we have many smaller laws from the federal and state governments. These laws help protect our personal information in different ways.

The legal framework for privacy includes several important parts:

Sector-specific federal laws for different types of information

State-level privacy regulations

Constitutional privacy protections

Constitutional Foundations of Privacy

Privacy rights in the United States come from the Constitution. The Fourth Amendment protects us from unreasonable searches. These protections have grown to meet today’s digital privacy needs.

State Laws on Privacy Invasion

State laws are key when it comes to suing for emotional distress in privacy cases. California has a big privacy law called the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA). Social media and invasion of privacy are big legal issues now. States are making their own rules to handle these problems.

To know when surveillance is a privacy invasion, we look at specific laws. These laws vary by place. Important things to consider are:

Reasonable expectation of privacy

Intentional intrusion

Unauthorized collection of personal information

The laws are changing to keep up with new technology. More states are making strong privacy laws to protect us online.

Common Legal Examples of Invasion of Privacy

Privacy issues have grown more complex with the digital age. To prove an invasion of privacy claim, we must look at specific legal cases. These cases show how personal space and data can be at risk.

Illegal wiretapping and privacy laws cover many important cases. These cases show when someone’s rights are broken:

Watching someone without permission in private places

Recording or taking pictures without saying yes

Getting into someone’s digital stuff without permission

Sharing private photos without okay

Unlawful Surveillance: A Closer Look

Unlawful watching is a big threat to privacy. Pennsylvania has four kinds of privacy invasion that can be sued for. Laws also cover cases where someone watches or records someone without saying yes.

Type of Surveillance

Legal Implications

Hidden Cameras

Potential Criminal Charges

Digital Hacking

Civil Lawsuit Possible

Unauthorized Recording

Possible Fines and Restitution

Unauthorized Use of Personal Images

When it comes to pictures, knowing what’s public and private is key. The idea of “revenge porn” shows how serious it is to share someone’s pictures without permission.

Breaking privacy can lead to:

Criminal charges

Big money fines

Harm to your name and job

Even jail time

Knowing these laws helps people protect themselves. It’s important in our connected world.

https://legalcommissions.com/what-is-considered-invasion-of-privacy/

Godspeed

Fritz Freud.

If you can... are well off enough... and like my work please consider buying me a coffee... There is a lot of work going into this. Thank you.

Buy me a Coffee

This Blog has been under attack for some time.

As such please share this information as far as you can.

Anywhere you can.

Thank you

Thanks for reading Fritz’s Freud! This post is public so feel free to share it.

Share