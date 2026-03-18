Fritz’s Freud

Fritz’s Freud

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Renate Lindeman's avatar
Renate Lindeman
19hEdited

"If we can teach and built Machines that can think... why can’t we teach anyone and everyone?"

That's the lie. Right there. We can't built machines that can think. Seems quite obvious to me this is the lie conceived and spread by those who can not (or do not) think. Those who are less than human: technocrats, transhumanists, psychopaths, sociopaths.....and who serve the materialist power hungry tapeworm class who believe they own this world and everyone on it. Who believe they should decide over life and death. They use advanced military-grade psychological warfare and technology to control the minds of the many. But machines do NOT think. That is the lie.

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treebear's avatar
treebear
14h

Jesus was plagiarized and appropriated. He is not Satan or the Advesary.

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