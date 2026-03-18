Yeah, well, I am an astro creep

A demolition style, hell, American freak, yeah

I am the crawling dead

A phantom in the box, shadow in your head, say

Acid, a suicide

The freedom of the blast, read the fucking lies, yeah

Scratch off the broken skin

Tear into my heart, make me do it again, yeah

Yeah, well, I am the jigsaw man

I turn the world around with a skeleton hand, say

I am electric head

A cannibal core, a television-send, yeah

Do not victimize

Read the motherfucker psychoholic lies, yeah

Into a psychic war

I tear my soul apart, and I eat it some more, yeah

More human than human

More human than human

White Zombie - More Human than Human

One Question that even God can’t answer...

If we can teach and built Machines that can think... why can’t we teach anyone and everyone?

Not only to think but to become Human... to behave in an ethical and cool manner.

To work together on solutions instead of division through Religion money or status?

Religion is Mind Control and God is Satan... period!

We are forced to live in an Inhumane way against our principles led by Inhumane Satanist Pedophiles who see Humanity as their property... in the name of God.

That alone proves that God don’t exist.

And that proves that Fritz Freud is greater than God.

If you don’t like that...leave.

It also proves that Religion is a lie and Jesus really is Satan.

You are worshiping the Devil.

You are inviting your own Doom.

So mote it be.

Becoming Human is essential to thwart the threat of extinction of the Human race... this is not fear mongering this is essential truth.

Man is not above Nature... man is Nature.

And by uncovering our own nature we uncover nature itself.

And with it we learn to understand the virtue of life itself... spoiler alert... it has never changed.

We have to learn to live in accordance... this is the greatest challenge Humanity has ever faced.

God don’t exist.

Religion is a lie.

And Truth has been withheld from Humanity for the purpose to lie us into mutual assured self destruction using Religion as the main weapon by an external Alien race that plays God over us.

Leave the lies and Indoctrination behind and become Human... if you are man enough.

I dare you.

Because the Elite wants you dead.

Have you ever seen ROBOCOP?

ROBOCOP is a Transhumanists wet dream.

The ultimate merger of Human and Machine... a Human Machine.

However... as with in every Technology the difference between Idea and reality is all it takes to make something good... ideologically... bad.

A minor mishap in the transportation protocol of information and the misinterpretation of it can have fatality all written over it.

And so far I have not seen a machine dwell in irony or sarcasm... that is intelligence beyond capabilities of a machine.

Or have you ever seen an intelligent police officer?

I haven’t.

Who makes the Laws?

That’ll be Jews.

Can you trust Jews? No.

And if I don’t trust Jews I neither trust their promises nor their products.

In fact I came to realize that the Jews always lie and always mean the opposite from what they are saying.

And since these Jews are behind AI... AI is a bold faced lie.

As is Transhumanism.

The elite see Humans as a “condition“... we are nothing but animals to them.

In Buddhism we see life as a path to learn and pass what we have learned on.

That is the difference... everyone is capable of infinite learning and through it shaping society.

Whitney Webb’s Warning: The Transhumanist Plot to Redesign Humanity

I am writing for quite some time that what they are building is an AI infrastructure and underground cities.... maybe even space stations like “Elysium“ while they are destroying earth and trying to enslave humanity

These include the following technologies:

SpaceX / Neural Lace / Neural Link / Starlink / Starshield /AI / Tesla / Boston Dynamics / Robotics / Boring / Hyperloop ... and more like Clearview AI / Voice Recognition / Cloud brightening / Genetics

NEURAL LACE BCI was deployed though the Covid jabs.

Neural Lace is a Brain Computer Interface that is designed to connect the Human race to AI.

It consists of Graphene Oxide programmable Nanotechnology and acts like an EEG recording and programming Brainwave patterns.

Every Computer chip on the Market has so called NPU’s or Tensor cores within the CPU.

These NPU’s are placeholders for AI that report anything from any device back to AI.

STARLINK also has the power to manipulate Brainwave patterns.

STARLINK also acts like a Network out of reach and provides a backbone for a future AI Warfare Infrastructure.

Before you dismiss the possibilities of a future AI war... keep in mind please that all of these are military technologies.

When you do understand who they are and what they want to do then you understand why they push companies like final spark.

Because it is the Internet of Bodies through NEURAL LACE BCI connected via 5G and STARLINK to a central living AI Super Bio Computer that feeds off and controls the Human race.

A separate entity feeding of and growing of the human race with infinite capabilities.

Essentially this Super Brain will be a Hivemind not dissimilar to the Borg of Star Trek and the Human Race will become the Borg.

Imagine a second voice inside your head that tells you what to do and what to think and punishes you for WrongThink permanently 24/7 from the day you were cloned to the day you die.

And if you dismiss this as a Joke... Look no further as to the WEF who finances Final Spark.

The Future of AI is Biocomputing and Human Neurons | Dr. Ewelina Kurtys | FinalSpark

Note:

Reprogramming Humanity... just look at that bitch.

She looks like a walking Abortion... a freak.

These are the people who want to reprogram Humanity... Jews and freaks.

Cannibals using Humanity to enslave Humanity that is who they are.

Evil incarnate.

Biological Computing explained.

They use Human Brain cells which can only be grown from Human Brains.

Despite what they say they lie.

You cannot make Brain cells from skin or Stem cells.

They have to be cloned from Brain cells i.e. sliced of an actual Brain... cannibalism.

They say that Human Brain cells use less energy and are more capable that Computer Chips.

What they are really saying is that Human Intelligence cannot be replicated.

What they are saying is that Human Intelligence is far superior to Machines.

What they are saying is that less is more.

What they are saying is that the most advanced Technology cannot replicate Human Intelligence.

What they are saying is that they are a failure... walking Abortions... Demonic lying Jews.

We can honestly say that behind this Transhumanist Agenda is the Epstein Class... Bill Gates Peter Thiel Elon Musk and so on.

They are using Genetic engineering yet to be honest they don’t know what they do.

The implications of changing Humanity on a genetic level creates a ripple effect that can destroy Humanity and they know it this is their aim.

One small mistake on a cellular level would create irreversible effects which is the Jews aim... because these Jews ain’t Human.

And since they ain’t Human... as we know their aim is to wipe out all of Humanity... may it be through war... AI... or Genetically Targeted Biological warfare.

And with the main man... George Church... a Jew and close associate of Jeffry Epstein... at the center of Genetics and cloning they hold all the Trump cards... evil as they are.

What is more... they know that cloning in itself is unsustainable and the Genetic defects it creates irreversible.

Like always never trust a Jew... they are always lying.

Especially in the field of Genetic Engineering which at best is guess work.

At worst it is Biological warfare which is prohibited.

And with warfare in general the outcome is destruction the greater the better.

So what does a little mistake make but enhancing the devastating effects of a technology that by design was created to destroy Humanity?

Cloning and sterilization go hand in hand.

We know that through the predictive programming by the propaganda arm of them Jews... Hollywood.

Somehow they must tell us what they do... always... one for them to communicate... two for them to tell us told you so.

Note: Trial and Error

Science is fundamentally based on the principle of Trial and Error.

To know for sure we must first try and observe.

Genetics is no difference.

But through education Indoctrination we eliminated from society the Freedom to make errors.

No one can predict the Future because no one can predict the unpredictable.

I am the living proof with my technology.

Yet they erased from Human Society that playful thing... Trial and Error.

They say: “Trust the Science“... when the scientists themselves do not know what they are doing.

Trial and Error... science as we know it is a Jewish lie based on the willful destruction of Humanity.

Not only do they feed us Cannibalism (BAAL) in the highly toxic processed shit they sell you as food... they are now using the same method to sell you AI.

These Living Computers Are Made from Human Neurons

In the search for less energy-hungry artificial intelligence, some scientists are exploring living computers

https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/these-living-computers-are-made-from-human-neurons/

Which brings me to this point: Xenotransplantation

Xenotransplantation is the process of transplanting organs, tissues, or cells from one species to another, often involving genetically modified animal organs for human use.

Which leads to one serious Question:

The leading Genetic Scientists in this world... George Church and pals... are Jewish.

Epstein’s best Genetic Friends.

And we know that the Jews hate pigs... they deem pigs as “unclean“ i.e. “not Kosher“.

So why would Jews grow Organs in Pigs then?

The answer is simple:

Jews hate us so much that they do anything and everything to destroy Humanity.

Jews hate us... and they hate pigs.

So what better than to grow Organs for us... whom they hate... in pigs they deem unclean... and which they hate.

For them it is a double whammy.

But it exposes them as who they really are.

Jews are Evil beyond Imagination and nothing good ever comes out of Jews.

Or do you really think that a Jew would accept an Organ grown on pigs?

No way.

The Jews harvest Organs from Palestinians!

Jewish life has infinite value.” Former Institute employee Meira Weiss, in her 2014 book Over Their Dead Bodies, confirmed that during the First Intifada, the Israeli army allowed organ harvesting from Palestinians under a “mandatory autopsy regulation.”.

Zionist brutality reaches beyond death. For years, the occupation’s war machine has claimed the bodies of Palestinian martyrs—not only holding them hostage and withholding them from their families, but also using them to perpetuate schemes of organ theft and trafficking. Israeli doctors, in direct violation of international law, have stolen Palestinian organs and even skin.

The Zionist entity’s expansionist approach to autopsies stands in clear violation of established medical ethics. The Nuremberg Code and the Declaration of Helsinki—both foundational to modern medical research- establish consent as the cornerstone of any procedure involving human subjects. This framework extends to the dead.

https://gazaherald.com/2025/10/23/israels-13/

Not from pigs... they ain’t Kosher.

But from Palestinians.

A major breakthrough has been the application of clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats/Cas technology, enabling precise genetic modifications to increase the compatibility of pig kidneys with humans. Multiple research groups began performing specific genetic edits, and the outcomes of xenografts in nonhuman primates improved significantly, with survival extending from days and weeks to months

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC11801758/

Are pig organs the future of transplantation?

Every Living Creature shares hopeful view of xenotransplantation

https://www.sciencenews.org/article/every-living-creature-organ-transplant

But the next step these Jews do is in particular not just disturbing at any point but morally repulsive.

It cannot be defended by and Human being.

And it is the use of Human Brain cells in Artificial Intelligence.

Living Human Brain Cells play Doom

Silicon meets neuron

Our technology merges biology with traditional computing to create the ultimate learning machine. Creating what others only imagined: the world’s first code-deployable biological computer. Real neurons are grown directly on our custom chips, creating an intelligence that learns intuitively, with remarkable efficiency. Unlike traditional AI, our neural systems require minimal energy and training data to master complex tasks. This isn’t just a new computer. It’s computing, reimagined.

In short: Cannibals (BAAL) using Human Brain cells to fuel AI as a weapon against Humanity.

https://corticallabs.com

And they are not done with this.

Next time you Chat with AI... you really chat with a Human/Machine Hybrid.

This is how evil the AI crowd really is... JEWISH.

Cortical Labs Plugs Human Brain Cells Into an LLM After They Mastered DOOM

Just when you thought the AI hype cycle couldn’t get any more surreal, a company in Australia decided to ditch the GPUs and plug an AI into a living, biological brain. Well, sort of. Cortical Labs, the biotech firm that previously taught a dish of about 800,000 human neurons to play the classic video game Pong, has moved on to bigger and better things. After successfully training a new batch of 200,000 neurons to navigate the demon-infested halls of DOOM, they’ve now wired their “DishBrain” into a Large Language Model (LLM).

That’s right. Real, living human brain cells, firing electrical impulses on a silicon chip, are now choosing the words an AI speaks. This isn’t just another incremental step in machine learning; it’s a bizarre, fascinating, and slightly unsettling leap into the world of “wetware” and biological computing.

https://robohorizon.com/en-us/magazine/2026/03/cortical-labs-plugs-human-brain-cells-into-an-llm-after-they-mastered-doom/

Scientists placed 200,000 living human brain cells on a microchip and taught it how to play a doomsday video game — and are now using the dystopian tech to power AI data centers.

Australian biotech group Cortical Labs went viral last week when they revealed that their neuron-using bio-chip, called CL1, was trained to play “Doom.”

The small cluster of cells was able to interact with the video game environment, moving the character in four directions, aiming, and shooting at the demons and skeletons in the 3D video game.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/technology/mad-scientists-to-power-ai-data-centers-with-living-brain-neuron-powered-microchip/ar-AA1YCVAs

And that brings me back to a statement I made a few years ago.

A Gigantic Lab Grown AI supercomputer that every Human is connected to and feeds of Humanity.

AI the Machine learning God.

Not so much dystopian or science fiction but science fact.

Their final Solution of their Inhumane plan as exposed by Fritz Freud.

Humans on a Microchip

Human Organs-on-Chips

Microfluidic devices lined with living human cells for drug development, disease modeling, and personalized medicine

Emulate, Inc. is leveraging the Wyss Institute’s organs-on-chips technology to mimic human organs in vitro, enabling faster, better, and cheaper drug development and insights into human health.

https://wyss.harvard.edu/technology/human-organs-on-chips/

All of this leads only to one outcome:

Note:

The Harvard Wyss Institute was founded by George Church and Hansjörg Wyss.

Hansjörg Wyss and Klaus Schwab are brothers in arms against Humanity.

Escher Wyss was one of Hitlers favorite... and their families go way back.

Schwab’s family company, Escher Wyss, exploited slave labor and Allied POWs, manufactured key nuclear bomb-making technologies for Adolf Hitler and South Africa, sold Swiss flame throwers to the Nazis, and was named a National Socialist Model Company by Adolf Hitler.

The Wyss foundation also was behind the NEURAL LACE Nanotechnology that was deployed through the Covid Jabs... linking it directly to DARPA BOSTON DYNAMICS and ELON MUSK.

And there you have the full connection between all of them linking AI STARLINK ELON MUSK WEF DARPA TRANSHUMANISM COVID and more all together and exposing them.

I have well documented this here.

And don’t forget Elon Musk and his NEURAL LINK… which is Transhumanist in much of the same way… only much more crude.

Using Brain cells or implanting a Brain Chip into a monkey… it is anti Human.

The people in power are in general the Offspring of the Aristocratic Bloodlines of the Illuminati.

They all dabble in the Jewish Occult... and they are losing their minds.

“Repeat a lie often and the people eventually will believe it” - Jospeh Göbbels.

However the only people that believe their own lies are the liars themselves and they are triggered that we won’t believe them nor their lies no more.

From Hilary Clinton to Ursula Lying to Grand Master of the Occult Bibi the witch Satanyahoo.

They all engage in Talmudic Witchcraft.

And they are triggered that their spells don’t work on many people no more.

And they are scared of the consequences.

George H.W. Bush once said “If the American People ever find out what we have done, they will chase us down the street and lynch us.”

P.S:

Aleistar Crowley is the Father of H. W. Bush.

That goes for all of them.

That is why they push war and regime change.

Because they are afraid... very afraid.

Every word they say is a lie.

Every action they take is evil.

Godspeed

Fritz Freud.

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