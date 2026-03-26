As I walk these streets alone, through this borough I call home

Upon the baron fields of Highbury ‘neath the stadiums of stone

Through the turnstiles at The Angel, see the homeless on the green

From The Cally to The Cross, and every shithole in between

Pass the church, the mosque, a crack den, and the offie on the corner

See the brasses from the brothel that pretends to be a sauna

Watch the bedlam in the bookies, see thе winners and the losers

Seeking solacе from their sorrows in the local battle cruisers

Through the madness in the market, weathered faces turn to greet ya

“Hello guvnor, how’s your mother?”

“You alright son, be lucky, geeza”

Double pie and mash and liquor, a Cuppa Rosie Lee up chap

Or watch retired gangsters bicker, everyday in Arthur’s cafe

The little fuckers causing trouble, for the cozzers make you smile

You meet ya muckers for a couple, forget your troubles for a while

From The Thornhill to The Hemmy, all the faces are the same

‘Cause the manor might be changing, but the people still remain As I walk these streets alone, through a kingdom made of Chrome

I see them ripping up the cobbles, and tearing down our childhood homes

I see the architecture changing, watch the history disappear

And the skyline rearranging into towers of veneer

But I see the remnants of the London that they thought they could erase

Every time I hear the old school talk about the good old days

Or every time I watch the football and have a ruby with the lads

See an hoister selling clobber or a dealer shooting bags

It’s in the single mothers juggling a baby and a job

In every single brother struggling that wound up in the dock

It’s in the roots and the foundations still clinging to the land

It’s in the bricks that built the Morland and Popham that still stand

It’s in my family and my friends, in every gram and every Benz

It’s in the roots that we inherit when a generation ends

It’s in the ruins of your youth and the faces of your past

‘Cause the manor might be changing, but the people always last North London forever

Whatever the weather

These streets are our own

And my heart will leave you never

My blood will forever

Run through the stone Louis Dunford - The Angel (North London Forever)

The Football World Cup has a tradition to supersede Politics.

Sports in general does that.

Sports requires honesty that Politicians simply don’t have... that is why there are excessive amount of Jews in politics but next to none in sports... honesty ain’t a Jewish trait.

The Football World Cup is at the peak of this.

No World Cup has done this more than the 1954 World Cup with Kaiserslautern Legend and definitely best German Footballer of all time... Fritz Walter.

A Legend in his own right and the best Footballer of His Generation.

In the 50’s it was Fritz Walter and Ferenc Puskás... Legends.

Whereas in the modern game we have Messi and Ronaldo which are great footballers but that’s it.

Fritz Walter and Ferenc Puskás were more than that... so much more... they both defined and united their countries.

Ferenc Puskás (born April 1, 1927, Budapest, Hungary—died November 17, 2006, Budapest) was a Hungarian professional football player who became the sport’s first international superstar. Puskás scored 83 goals in 84 games with the Hungarian national team and was a member of three European Cup-winning teams (1959, 1960, 1966) with the Spanish club Real Madrid.

In 1956 Puskás was playing a match with Honved in Spain when the Hungarian Revolution broke out, and he joined a number of his teammates in defecting to Spain.

Puskás joined Real Madrid in 1958. There he teamed with Alfredo di Stefano to form one of the most dangerous scoring duos in the world. Puskás scored 242 goals in 262 appearances for the Spanish club and was instrumental in Real Madrid’s five consecutive league championships (1961–65) and three European Cup titles.

Puskás only defeat with the Maygars came in the World Cup final in 1954... against Fritz Walter.

Fritz Walter played for Kaiserslautern and he made his first team debut at 17... remarkable for that time.

Fritz Walter was drafted into the armed forces in 1942. However, the end of the war found 24-year-old Walter in a Prisoner of War camp in Maramures in which he played with Hungarian and Slovak guards. When the Soviets arrived they generally took all German prisoners back to Gulags in the Soviet Union. One of the Hungarian prison guards had seen Walter playing for Germany, and told them that Fritz was not German but from the Saar Protectorate.

Walter would later call the match in question as the most important of his life as it spared him and his brother from a gulag sentence.

It was a time of upheaval... Puskás defected to Spain and became a Spanish citizen because of the Hungarian Revolution.

Fritz Walter’s contribution however exceeds the impact of Nelson Mandela or even the Dalai Lama.

He did something no one has ever done before and ever since.

He united a country that was destroyed by Fascism and war.

A country that was no more... divided into segments.... a country defeated and in ruins.

France... Britain... the USA... and Russia occupied Germany to this day Germany is not independent but an asset to these powers because the war... WW2 never stopped.

It was only suspended by a cease fire agreement that lasts to that day.

Germany was punished for a war started by Adolf Hitler who was a Rothschild Agent... and a Rothschild by blood.

A Zionist spy educated by the Tavistock Institute in Britain and financed by the Jewish Bankers installed to destroy Germany from within and from the top.

In much of the same way the American people are fooled by Donald Trump who is exactly a carbon copy of Adolf Hitler... installed by the Jews to do their bidding... a Goyim Moshiach.

Keep that in mind please because the EU today is an extension of this Jewish clandestine Fascism modeled on the Nazis before them.

Just like Israel.

And Capitalism Communism and Fascism are two sides of the same coin.

Communism is state Capitalism.

And Fascism is Communism.

Capitalism is designed to make the people poor.

It takes the money from the many and gives them to the few who then thanks to fractional reserve Banking tenfold their loot and inflate the currency to hundredfold their loot.

We seeing this in action right here right now in this war of aggression against Iran.

And them Jews... like always... blame the victims.

Communism is designed to keep the people poor.

Communism is Capitalism in its desired end stage.

This is the sole reason why they want to take away your rights and money.

Jewish supremacy and control.

War is a racket.

No war more than this one where we have the most corrupt POS Donald Shalom Trump who together with his Yiddish handlers and cronies not only Bankrupts the USA but engages in Insider Trading.

$580M oil trades made minutes before Trump’s key Iran announcement draw scrutiny

https://nypost.com/2026/03/24/business/580m-oil-trades-made-minutes-before-trumps-key-iran-announcement-draw-scrutiny/

Trump is not only a Fascist pig but a Criminal War criminal and low life scum.

For him (as for his friend Epstein) War is a business opportunity... and we are seeing this play out in real time.

At the same time Melania Trump walks with a Robot… and the Robot looks more Human than that Bitch.

That is alongside Macron’s Transgender man… and Maria Abramowitch to her left if I correctly Identify her.

Satanic Bitches promoting the End of Humanity.

That comes after the whore President Donald the Pedophile Trump has already signed in AI Government as I reported in my AI WAR CHRONICLES.

And if you still don’t understand that we are living in the AI WAR… you are darn fucked up!

I WARN ABOUT THIS AND WRITE ABOUT THIS FOR THE LAST 6 YEARS!

AND the Robot she walked out was a Tesla... Elon Musk... Transhumanist Bitch.

Just so that you understand.

I grew up near Kaiserslautern and Rammstein Airport.

It was a great time... great Football in Fritz Walter Land.

Kaiserslautern won the German CVup and Championship twice... the Berlin Wall fell and Germany was reunited.

However in 1988 something happened at Rammstein Airbase.

One of the worst disasters ever.

The Ramstein air show disaster occurred on August 28, 1988, when three aircraft from the Italian Air Force collided during a performance at Ramstein Air Base in West Germany, resulting in 70 fatalities and over 500 injuries. It remains one of the deadliest air show accidents in history.

I have been many times at this show... my father worked at Zweibrücken Airbase as an Architect.

I loved seeing the fighter Jets take off and land and even got to sit in them and seeing them close up.

We had a flat rented out to American GI’s who had children my age I grew up with.

Through this I spoke English before I went to school.

Through this I also know American culture... the good... the bad... and the ugly.

Prior to this my father worked as a construction supervisor in Iran... Iraq... Kuwait... and Nigeria.

Through all of this I have a distaste for Religion War and conflict in general.

And also an insight into different cultures.

That was before I left Germany for good and went to live see and experience many other cultures especially Britain India and China.

Oh... by the way... Donald Trump is lying to the American people about this war... BIG TIME!

Instead of defeating Iran which now is impossible... he made Iran much wealthier and significantly stronger.

Here is a video Iran posted... spot on.

But Iran is so much more.

Iran is Persia.

Iran Iraq and the Region holds still remnants of the Antediluvian age… before the great flood.

From Laser cut Rocks to remnants of ancient Technology that supersedes the capabilities of what we have today.

From Ancient cities like Petra to other monuments of a world gone by.

This is a war against Humanity.

Iran charging $2 mil fee for Strait of Hormuz passage; India, China

https://www.financialexpress.com/world-news/iran-charging-2-mn-fee-for-strait-of-hormuz-passage-report/4178617/

So how do you think China will pay for this?

With money?

Fat chance.

China will pay for this with goods... Hypersonic missiles.

China’s hypersonic missile, the YKJ-1000, is priced at approximately $99,000, making it significantly cheaper than many Western missiles.

2mil buys 20 YKJ-1000 Hypersonic missiles adding to Iran’s own.

That is per cycle... giving Iran a significant advantage over the US Military which cannot defend against that.

And I know that because I Invented the Hypersonic Age 20 years ago.

Hypersonic Weapons cannot be defeated.

And to show you just what a fat arsed greasy orange ape Trump is... here is his latest lie:

Today, President Donald J. Trump appointed the first members to his President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology (PCAST). Established by Executive Order, PCAST brings together the Nation’s foremost luminaries in science and technology to advise the President and provide recommendations on strengthening American leadership in science and technology.

The Council will be co-chaired by David Sacks and Michael Kratsios.

The following individuals have been appointed:

Marc Andreessen

Sergey Brin

Safra Catz

Michael Dell

Jacob DeWitte

Fred Ehrsam

Larry Ellison

David Friedberg

Jensen Huang

John Martinis

Bob Mumgaard

Lisa Su

Mark Zuckerberg

Under President Trump, PCAST will focus on topics related to the opportunities and challenges that emerging technologies present to the American workforce, and ensuring all Americans thrive in the Golden Age of Innovation.

https://www.whitehouse.gov/releases/2026/03/president-trump-announces-appointments-to-presidents-council-of-advisors-on-science-and-technology/

Donald Dumb the orange ape in the White House is a double chin bald faced liar.

“ensuring all Americans thrive in the Golden Age of Innovation”...

Nothing is further from the Truth.

These Jews are all... all of them... INQTEL CIA made PsAIcopaths.

And the biggest PsAIcopath is missing... Elon Musk.

Melania... Trump’s robotic Stepford wife walks out with a Robot and the PsAIcopath crowd is appointed.

That tells you all.

Forever war and AI slavery.

As I predicted.

What is on this list are all people who ought to be killed... Jews... Transhumansist INQTEL CIA Zionist scum of the worst kind.

What is missing is Elon Musk who is the most Idiotic of all of these PsAIcopaths.What they are building is an AI Infrastructure with Genetic Soldiers and Implanted half Human half idiots.

Technomages.

Their Final Solution is an Ai future with total Slavery for Humanity.

Planet Auschwitz... and good luck escaping from that.

And worse they use Human cloned Brain cells for AI.

“ensuring all Americans thrive in the Golden Age of Innovation”...

Nothing is further from the Truth.

If you believe that you are the dumbest American Idiots since the invention of dumb Americans.

Donald Trump is a conman... a Narcissistic orange ape.

And he conned you... shoved it up your arse and you like it.

AI ain’t your future.

This war ain’t for Americans.

It is for Jews.

Qui Bono?

U.S. Reveals Shocking $8,5 Billion Price Tag for Patriot With 6 Launchers

The U.S. Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) on Friday, August 29, released a statement that the U.S. State Department, under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program, had approved the potential sale of Patriot air defense systems and related equipment to Denmark, valued at $8.5 billion.

The package includes only six M903A2 launchers, two AN/MPQ-65 radar stations, and a total of 56 missiles: 36 Patriot MIM-104E (GEM-T) and 20 Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) MSE missiles, as well as various supporting equipment, spare parts, technical assistance, and more.

https://en.defence-ua.com/news/us_reveals_shocking_85_billion_price_tag_for_patriot_with_6_launchers-15703.html

Now these Patriot or PatrIdiot Systems as I call them cannot defend against a single Hypersonic missile.

That is for a value of 8.5 Billion USD Iran needs at most 24 Hypersonic Missiles... three for each launcher and the radar stations.

That is value Management.

And Iran gets these Hypersonic missiles virtually for free since closing the street of Hormuz.

And these Hypersonic Missiles also with the help of Russian and Chinese Radar clear out the sky over Iran faster than Donald Trump shits.

He is the orange Idiot.

Every attack in the name of the Jews ads to the National debt.

And this is what this War is all about.

Because realistically there is no money available for this war.

Where do you think this money comes from?

It never existed and it never will.

Where does that money come from?

Where does the money for AI come from?

The U.S. national debt is the total amount of money that the federal government owes to creditors, which as of March 2026 is approximately $39 trillion.

Homelessness in America is a significant issue, with over 770,000 people experiencing homelessness on a single night in January 2024. The primary causes include a severe shortage of affordable housing, rising housing costs, and unemployment.

When nobody works no wealth is created.

And every missile hit creates only more unemployed homeless and more debt on both sides.

So where does the money come from?

Donald Trump the orange ape junk sold America to the masters of Slavery... the Jews.

The owners... they own you.

Privatizing Jewish Fascism.

Capitalism’s most favorite products are:

Drugs

Prostitution

Weapons

Easy to create... creates devastation addiction dependency and debt.

They own you.

And AI is the Tombstone on your grave... a grave that you had to dig yourself.

Is there a way out of this mess?

Sure there is always a way out.

The Question is: Do you want a way out or is your little Marshmallow Brain intoxicated by the believe that is all Gods will and that the Mosiach aka Satan Jesus will save you.

He won’t save you... nobody will.

You are dead.

The only way we can solve this is a General Strike.

Stop Paying your Taxes.

Overload the System totally... that is calling the Police for every misdemeanor... create havoc... and problems for the System so that it implodes on itself and force it to shut down.

A system which relies on spending money cannot function if there is no money income they can spent.

Close the Cities... unite with Farmers and Truckers and bring this Regime down to its knees.

Protect the Land and hold the Elites to Justice for breach of Human Rights.

Lock down all Politicians and keep them away from making things worse.

If necessary... shoot them.

They want chaos?

give them Chaos.

One month... maybe three... and this Regime will collapse.

Then hunt them down:

Bill Gates Elon Musk Alex Karp Palmer Luckey Marc Andreessen Sergey Brin Safra Catz Michael Dell Jacob DeWitte Fred Ehrsam Larry Ellison David Friedberg Jensen Huang John Martinis Bob Mumgaard Lisa Su Mark Zuckerberg Jeff Bezos Sam Altman+++

Shoot to kill!

Because this war against Iran is in reality a war against you.

A War for them Jews.

And it is only these Jews that profit from this war.

Jews are the enemy.

This is Civil war.

You must fight for your Freedom.

The real war is Jews vs US… Jews vs Gentile

This is why we all must work together to topple the Trump Regime.

Boycott this World Cup.

Cancel all your subscriptions.

Pirate anything and everything.

This World Cup is to Donald Trump what was to Adolf Hitler the 1936 Olympic Games.

Propaganda.

Don’t buy it.

Don’t drink the Kool Aid.

Stop paying your taxes.

Overload the System in any and every way possible shape and form.

It is already a Civil war on any level.

Make sure Humanity is on the winning side.

No more Dictators... and Trump is the orange Dictator ape.

Fritz Walter essentially is what sport is all about.

He united a county devastated by War in spirit.

He gave hope to millions and became a role Model for many Generations to this day.

As a young boy I must have read the stories about the 1954 World Cup 100 times and more... dreaming myself to become a footballer.

Only to one day awaken to the death of my dreams and the cold sound of an intensive care unit.

Fritz Walter’s story gave me the Inspiration that someone from my Region could achieve Greatness... to this day.

And somehow I have.

The greatest honor I received was that I myself inspired people.

And I hope I can continue this journey.

We have to honor the spirit of our ancestors by rejecting the powers that be... the ones pushing us into war and erasing them from Humanity.

Boycott this World Cup.

Everywhere.

Don’t even watch a single game.

Cancel your subscriptions.

Cancel your flights... your Hotels and your tickets.

Take the Trump Regime down.

Not for me.

For you... your ancestors and your Children.

Do it for Humanity.

What must be done must be done.

Godspeed

Fritz Freud.

P.S: I have enabled paid subscriptions for those who want to support my work.

And I thank all of you for the support you have given to me.

Thank you.

If you can... are well off enough... and like my work please consider buying me a coffee... There is a lot of work going into this. Thank you.

Buy me a Coffee

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