Fritz’s Freud

Fritz’s Freud

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AKgrrrl's avatar
AKgrrrl
2d

ALL ORGANIZED "sports"

were childrens playground games for the last 200 years.

Putting men in uniforms and paying them large monies so we think its "a something" only teaches the world that playing games is a suitable acceptable JOB for a grown man. All in the plan along with money from gambling rigged games, advertising,and selling food industry byproducts they used to have to pay for disposal. And then we wonder why Jr. Still lives in the basement with a game console.

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Moebius Infinity's avatar
Moebius Infinity
2d

Yes boycott all media infested sports.

All the ads are funding the wrong people who exploit us.

Sport is ok. But we should not allow advertising on any of it.

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