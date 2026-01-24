You are a splendid butterfly

It is your wings that make you beautiful

And I could make you fly away

But I could never make you stay

You said you were in love with me

Both of us know that that’s impossible

And I could make you rue the day

But I could never make you stay

Not for all the tea in China

Not if I could sing like a bird

Not for all North Carolina

Not for all my little words

Not if I could write for you

The sweetest song you ever heard

It doesn’t matter what I’ll do

Not for all my little words

Now that you’ve made me want to die

You tell me that you’re unboyfriendable

And I could make you pay and pay

But I could never make you stay

Not for all the tea in China

Not if I could sing like a bird

Not for all North Carolina

Not for all my little words

Not if I could write for you

The sweetest song you ever heard

It doesn’t matter what I’ll do

Not for all my little words

The Magnetic Fields- All my Little Words

For all the way I am writing.

For all my ways that are acquired taste.

Deep in my heart lies beauty so pure that I had to protect it.

It never went away.

These times are times of war… and we must fight to protect the beauty that lies deep within our heart mind and soul. - Fritz Freud

The Revolution starts with an Idea so great that it can’t be ignored.

I have that.

My Invention.

It changes everything.

The way we live… travel… work… everything.

What is more… it opens possibilities like nothing ever before.

And this is their greatest fear.

Hello friends and haters alike.

Even more so the haters like the CIA Bill Gates and Elon Musk who I know for sure are monitoring me.

They do this because they are afraid... afraid of my success.

And they should be.

When I am done... when I have success...I use that so Elon Musk Bill Gates Sam Altman the whole Ellisson Family Jeff Bezos Alex Karp Donald Trump and all their Families will be killed.

I will make sure of that.

Enjoy your riches... your child sacrifices... your perverted Sex parties as long as you can.

Because when I am done you will be killed.

Not because I kill you... but because I expose you.

Your crimes against Humanity... I expose... the rest will take care of itself.

Despite all your money and all your riches... people value honesty and truth... and of that I have plenty.

You can fool most people most of the time but not all of the people all of the time.



Fritz Freud is a modern Day Che Guevara... I am the Revolution.

You can hate me... I am ok with that.

FYI... I want you to hate me... I love to be hated.

My success will not be because I kissed someone’s Arse... it will be because I kick Arse.

I have come here to chew Bubblegum and kick Arse... and I am all out of Bubblegum...

And I am not the only one... there are many like me who got their life destroyed by the very people on top who are now scared and whining that they can’t control us anymore.

Good.

The so called Elite... Israelite to be precise... shields itself like in Davos from the common people they oppress extort and suppress.

Yet at the same time they are protected by the Brain dead Zombie police made up entirely of the same people they call “useless eaters“.

They rely on us while at the same time waging war against us.

And at the same time they want us to fight a war for them which is entirely made up... population control... depopulation 101.

I don’t buy their shit for a very long time and neither should you.

Be afraid... be very afraid... because Fritz Freud is coming for you.

I lift the veil and expose them... and there are many more like me.

Our stories will be heard.

If we refuse today to play their game... it is over.

And the Elite will be culled.

They deserve their children be shredded in front of their eyes... killed in the most sadistic manor... and when we are done with killing their families and force them to watch it.... we kill them slowly... let them bleed to death... a Death of a thousand cuts.

It is nothing more than they have in mind for us.

Eye for an eye... if you may... that is their law... Noahide law... and I willingly obey.

Eye for an Eye.. tooth for tooth.

Others find that what I write for years now also to be true.

The Manchu of China are Khazaars... Chinese Jews.

The Chinese Fuxi and Nuwah are depicted with a Compass and a Square which are Freemason Symbols which relates to the Jews and Freemasonry.

And that relates back to the Alien inception of the Human Race that is withheld from us for all the time.

And the Tengu Demons of Japan also were Jews.

The Tengu demon from Japanese Folklore may have been a small group of Jews who settled in Japan

https://odysee.com/@MAGAlionHAT:e/Japan-discovers-that-the-Tengu-may-have-been-Jews:0

A corrupt system will simply not prosecute itself.

The Death sentence should be applied to the entire corporate system, including seizure of all claimed assets, properties, and jurisdictions.

Everything they have they have stolen from us.

It is simply fair and just that we take back what they have taken.

After this is done... we will come together as one big Human Family and evolve... become the Gentile people we really are and embrace Humanity like never before.

But first we must get rid of these parasites and show no mercy whatsoever.

Their fear... I can smell it through the ether.

Be afraid... be very afraid... because Fritz Freud is coming for you.

There are many stories like me and I know that for sure.

But for them to be heard one needs to pierce the veil... EISBRECHER.

That is me.

Hate me... I love it... what are you going to do?

Kill me?

I am already dead.

Take all my money my belongings... my family... my friends.

You have done that already... you exhausted all your ammunition and you failed.

All I have left is the pen... my words... my work... my story... nothing else.

And that is what they fear... defeated with all your Trillions of money... with all your weapons of mass destruction... with all your media propaganda... with all your control of politics... you failed to achieve your goals.

Your carefully constructed Empire of lies crumbles and exposes you because it was a lie to begin with.

A magnificent castle of Illusions shiny toadstool washed away by a breeze of truth.

The more you wrench your power... the more escape your leaky system... and the more question your presumed authority.

And the more come to me in search for Truth.

The more people lose their Jobs and as such the basic foundations of their lives the more they will agree with my statements that at first glance seem harsh but in conjunction with their actions... their war against Humanity is in fact only just and reasonable.

And the truth is simple... we don’t need you... we never did.

People wake up to this truth more and more every day.

The more you assert your power the more people will awake to the Truth.

I love it.

Truth to power... I love it.

What are you going to do?

More power?

You only wake up more people.

And they all come back to me... Fritz Freud was right... because I am right.

Defeated by a nobody... me... I love it.

Dare them to speak my name... ask them... what about Fritz Freud?

You see them twitching their eyes... sweat rolling down their Armani suits... denying the existenz of me.

Good.

The richest men in the world... the President of the USA... the president of the EU the Bankers and the Jews fear Fritz Freud.

Because I am Truth.

Defeated by a nobody... I love it.



Here is the Wise Wolf... his story matches mine to the T.

That’s what got me destroyed. Not complaining about inequality. Not whining about rich people. I saw their actual plans and I opened my mouth about it. They couldn’t have that. So they made sure I’d never work again, never be believed, never recover. They turned me into a cautionary tale

The wealth you see concentrated at the top? That’s not the endgame. That’s the ammunition. And understanding what they’re using it for starts with understanding the machine they built to keep you from connecting those dots.

The eight richest people on Earth own more wealth than the poorest 3.6 billion people combined. In 1965, the average CEO made 20 times what their workers made. Today it’s 351 times. Since 1978, CEO compensation has grown 1,460% while typical worker compensation has risen just 18%. The top 1% of Americans now own 35% of all wealth. The bottom 50% own 2%.

Understanding what they’re using it for requires understanding how they keep you from figuring it out. That’s where this gets interesting.

I smell the Paranoia of the Elite.

Good.

Fritz Freud is coming for you.

We pave the way for them and encourage them to be heard... there are many stories just like ours.

Be heard.

Don’t let them bring you down... rise and shine.

Don’t play their game.

The reason why I started to write is because of my Invention.

An Invention they actively deny me.

Not just that but the richest men in this world deny me my existenz and my technology.

Elon Musk himself... Richard Branson... Google... Amazon... Pete Hegseth... Donald Trump... all of them guilty in a conspiracy against me and you to deny us the fruit of my technology.

They deny my existenz and try to erase me from History... just like Substack censors me.

And yet... they all know about me.

Which itself is prove of their evil intent.

And I shall prove that to you and ask you the reader to verify this yourself.

Just a simple search... “Hypersonic Transportation“... do it... takes only a few seconds.

What you find is this:

Note:

You will not find my technology.

Even that my website was out there for years.

Even that the EADS had to change their name for a presumed Hypersonic liner because I had already taken the Name “Hypersonic Zero Emission Transport“.

If they would have taken this name... I could have sued them for infringement.

It is the same reason Elon Musk veiled... obscured... the “Hyperloop” as a challenge not a product.

Because if he had so..I could have sued him for patent infringement.

Clever little bastard... but not clever enough.

Zero Emission Hyper Sonic Transport (EADS)

Multinational hypersonic passenger aircraft development program

The Zero Emission Hyper Sonic Transport or ZEHST is a planned hypersonic passenger jet airliner project by the multinational aerospace conglomerate EADS and the Japanese national space agency JAXA. On 18 June 2011, the ZEHST concept was unveiled by EADS at the Le Bourget Air Show. The envisioned vehicle uses a combination of three different types of engines, including relatively conventional turbofans, rocket motors, and scramjets to attain a maximum speed of Mach 4.5.

And they are regurgitating the same lies all over again.

Hypersonic breakthrough could enable planes that fly 10 times the speed of sound

A breakthrough in understanding hypersonic turbulence may open the door to one-hour global flights.

Date: November 14, 2025

Source: Stevens Institute of Technology

Summary:

Hypersonic flight could one day make long-haul travel as quick as a short movie. Researchers are testing how turbulence behaves at extreme speeds, a critical hurdle for designing these aircraft. Their laser-based krypton experiments suggest turbulence at Mach 6 behaves more like slower airflow than expected. The results could simplify hypersonic vehicle design and accelerate progress toward ultra-fast travel.

If it ever becomes achievable, hypersonic flight could dramatically reshape international travel. What currently requires an entire day could become a short trip lasting no more than a feature length movie. A route such as Sydney to Los Angeles, which now takes about 15 hours, might be reduced to only one hour.

https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2025/11/251114091854.htm

Note:

All the experts... all the “Scientists“... EADS... Aerospace... NASA... SPACEX... fucking losers.

Selling you Horseshit as Hors d’œuvre... cancer as the cure... and genetically targeted disease as desert.

And you pay for it.

While at the same time Ignoring willingly and criminally that I already found a solution 20 years ago.

And that my technology is by far more advanced than that which all these Arseholes can collectively come up with.

A little explanation is necessary because most of you are not technologically savvy enough to understand this.

The first thing you need to understand is that the Concorde as a Supersonic Airliner has failed.

And there is a simple logical physical explanation for this.

And this is also the same reason why Hypersonic flight as they sell you is nearly impossible.

It is the same reason Delta wings were developed.

The aerodynamics of supersonic flight is called compressible flow because of the compression associated with the shock waves or “sonic boom“ created by any object traveling faster than the speed of sound.

Air resistance is the one factor that makes flight possible in the first place... but it also limits the capabilities of flight.

Personally the barrier of flight lie by about 3.6 times the speed of sound... achieved by the Lockheed SR-71 Blackbird.

The problem is the Air resistance which eventually creates something called “terminal or maximum velocity“.

And of course the wings of the Aircraft which enable flight in the first place.

This creates an impossibility by necessity that cannot be solved with conventional thinking.

No matter how much power you use... the Air resistance you need to fly will eventually come to a halt.

And this is also the reason why Hypersonic flight is an impossibility.

I have solved this problem 20 years ago.

Yet you search for Hypersonic transportation and you won’t my Invention.

They erased me from the Internet.

Who?

The Jews.

The Jews who control Google... all search engines and even Substack...

Don’t ever call me Antiseptic... the Jews are Anti Human.

And they did the same thing 100 years ago to Nikola Tesla.

They are doing the same thing to me.

They tried to kill me... erased me from the web... censor me even here on Substack... threaten to kill me... (I get death threats regularly) and deny me the fruit of my work.

But not just me.

Imagine what i could have done if I was able to continue my work?

You will find that like Nikola Tesla free energy is one of my ideas... free clean energy from water which is an absolute.

They don’t just deny me... they also deny you... while taxing your arse off and replacing you with Ai... enslaving you through robotics and the jobs available are shit anyway.

Feeding you Ratburgers and genetically poisoning you.

While at the same time creating WW3 because they say that WE are useless eaters when it is thjem who should be shot to kill without mercy.

How much of your money have they wasted on technology they don’t even understand?

Selling you a lie which claims they are experts when they are not?

These so called “scientists” are all clowns with the collective Brain of a Ratmonkey.

Science is a business.

The so called scientists are nothing but cocksuckers... begging to get butt fucked by the financiers who grease their arseholes with a lubricant called money.

Dr. Bitch and Prof. Slut are their names... selling themselves like syphilis whores on the corners of wall Street.

You won’t find real intelligence in the corridors of power... only Arseholes bleeding.

Here is my patent

https://patents.google.com/patent/WO2009135389A1/en

Anyone can check and verify this for yourself.

Simply compare my technology with the points they make and you soon find out that I already have solved all these.

Why do you think the Russians have weapons that can travel above Mach 10?

Maybe they learned from me?

For sure they know my technology.

The simple fact is that a missile has no wings and as such the lowest possible Air resistance meaning it don’t create a problem by creating a shockwave which allows it to travel at said speed.

I solved this the same way 20 years ago.

And the folks at MIT are so stupid they try to sole the same problem EADS couldn’t solve but I have.

Roadmap my Arse.

MIT = Boston Idiotics

Hypersonic Transport Vehicles

Roadmap Creators: Daniel Gochenaur & Chris Tommila, 5 December 2023

Hypersonic transport vehicles (1HTV) are a type of aircraft from the wider group of hypersonic systems. Hypersonic systems are all vehicles that operate in the flight regime where aerodynamic heating becomes significant, typically thought of as flight faster than Mach 5. Such systems include most atmospheric entry vehicles, some orbital launch vehicles, and several types of ballistic or maneuvering missiles. Hypersonic transport vehicles aim to move personnel and cargo from place to place much faster than traditional transonic or even supersonic aircraft. With a commercial application, this would be accomplished with the aim of generating profit for the company providing the transport service.

This page presents a technology roadmap for hypersonic transport vehicles. Hypersonic systems rely upon a myriad of sub-technologies that have allowed us to perfect flight at lower Mach numbers. Several of these existing technologies will be discussed here, in addition to a critical review of the technology advances still required to enable commercial hypersonic transport vehicles.

https://roadmaps.mit.edu/en/roadmaps/Hypersonic_Transport_Vehicles



Compare that with my technology:

Here is another Article from Idiotic clowns that... even they are right... Hypersonic Transportation changes fundamentally the way we live... they are wrong because they ignore the core problem which is Air resistance which I have solved 20 years ago.

And they ignore my work.

They are simply fucking stupid.

They try to solve a problem they cannot solve... selling you a dud and wasting time air and money.

A problem that I have solved.

And that they don’t want to admit.

10 Astonishing Benefits of Hypersonic Transportation: Unlocking the Future

Speed and Efficiency in Hypersonic Transportation

Technological Challenges of Hypersonic Transportation

Environmental Impact of Hypersonic Transportation

Safety Considerations in Hypersonic Transportation

Economic Viability of Hypersonic Transportation

Infrastructure Requirements for Hypersonic Transportation

Global Connectivity through Hypersonic Transportation

Regulatory and Legal Framework for Hypersonic Transportation

Public Perception and Acceptance of Hypersonic Transportation

Speed and Efficiency in Hypersonic Transportation

When we talk about Hypersonic Transportation, the first attribute that leaps to mind is its unparalleled speed. Hypersonic travel refers to vehicles moving at speeds greater than Mach 5 – that’s over 3,800 miles per hour. To put this into perspective, current commercial airliners typically cruise at about Mach 0.85, meaning hypersonic vehicles could be roughly six times faster than today’s fastest commercial flights.

Speed:

Travel Time Reduction: The most immediate benefit of hypersonic travel is the significant reduction in travel time. For instance, a flight from Los Angeles to Sydney, which takes around 14-15 hours conventionally, could potentially be reduced to just a couple of hours. This could radically change how we plan travel, affecting everything from business meetings to international tourism.

Global Reach: With hypersonic speeds, even the most remote corners of the world become accessible in a fraction of the time. This could lead to a new era of “day trips” to different continents, making global travel as commonplace as domestic flights are today.

Efficiency:

Time is Money: In a business context, the efficiency of hypersonic travel could translate into substantial savings in time and cost. For executives, the ability to conduct meetings in multiple countries within a single day could redefine corporate travel strategies.

Energy Consumption: However, speed isn’t the only aspect of efficiency. Hypersonic vehicles must balance speed with energy consumption. While they promise to be time-efficient, the energy required to maintain such speeds is immense. Innovations in propulsion technology, like scramjets (supersonic combustion ramjets), aim to make hypersonic travel more energy-efficient, although this remains a significant challenge.

Operational Efficiency: Beyond the flight itself, there are considerations for how quickly these vehicles can be turned around for the next flight. The infrastructure, including maintenance and fueling, must evolve to match the pace of hypersonic operations.

Route Optimization: Hypersonic travel might require new flight paths due to the physics of high-speed travel, potentially leading to more direct routes but also necessitating changes in air traffic control and international airspace agreements.

Technological Challenges of Hypersonic Transportation

The concept of Hypersonic Transportation is tantalizing, promising to cut travel times to mere fractions of what they are today. However, this futuristic leap in travel technology comes with its own set of formidable challenges. Here’s a deep dive into some of the key technological hurdles:

1. Heat Management:

Friction and Thermal Load: Traveling at speeds over Mach 5, hypersonic vehicles encounter intense friction with the atmosphere, leading to extreme heat. The thermal load can reach temperatures above 1,000 degrees Celsius, necessitating materials that can withstand or effectively dissipate this heat.

Thermal Protection Systems (TPS): Current TPS solutions for re-entry vehicles are adapted from space shuttle technology, but hypersonic vehicles require even more advanced systems. Active cooling, ablative materials, or cutting-edge ceramics are being explored to protect the vehicle’s structure.

2. Materials Science:

High-Temperature Materials: The search is on for materials that maintain structural integrity under extreme temperatures and stresses. Advanced composites, refractory metals, and even carbon-carbon materials are under consideration, but each has its limitations in terms of weight, cost, and manufacturability.

Durability and Fatigue: Beyond withstanding initial heat, materials must also resist fatigue over multiple flights, a significant concern for commercial viability.

3. Aerodynamics and Control:

Aerodynamic Design: Hypersonic flight introduces complex aerodynamic phenomena like shock waves, boundary layer transitions, and plasma formation, which affect stability and control. Designing vehicles for such conditions is a delicate balance of shape, weight, and control surfaces.

Flight Control Systems: At hypersonic speeds, traditional control mechanisms might fail due to the extreme conditions. New approaches, possibly integrating advanced AI and real-time adaptive control systems, are necessary to manage such flights safely.

4. Propulsion Systems:

Scramjets and Beyond: Scramjets (supersonic combustion ramjets) are the current focus for hypersonic propulsion since they can operate efficiently at high speeds without moving parts, but they face challenges in starting, transitioning through speeds, and sustaining combustion at different altitudes.

Fuel Efficiency: The energy density of fuels at hypersonic speeds must be optimized to reduce weight while providing enough thrust. Hydrogen, due to its high specific impulse, is a candidate, but storage and safety at such temperatures are issues.

5. Navigation and Communication:

Blackout Phenomena: At high speeds, plasma around the vehicle can create a communication blackout, making it difficult to maintain contact with ground control. Overcoming this requires new communication technologies or flight paths that minimize this effect.

Precision Navigation: The precision required for hypersonic navigation, especially during take-off and landing, is immense. GPS might not suffice at these speeds, pushing for the development of more robust inertial navigation systems or other novel methods.

6. Testing and Simulation:

Ground Testing Limitations: Current facilities can simulate only brief periods of hypersonic flight. More extensive, longer-duration test environments are needed, which are expensive and complex to construct.

Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD): While simulations are crucial, the fidelity of CFD at hypersonic conditions needs improvement to accurately predict vehicle behavior.

7. Safety and Reliability:

Emergency Protocols: Developing safety systems for hypersonic travel, including abort options or emergency landings, is incredibly complex due to the speeds involved.

Redundancy in Systems: Ensuring every critical system has backup is vital, but adding redundancy increases weight and complexity, challenging the design ethos of speed and efficiency.

Navigating these technological challenges requires not just incremental improvements but often breakthroughs in multiple fields of science and engineering. The journey towards practical hypersonic transportation is as much about overcoming these hurdles as it is about envisioning a world where such travel is routine. Each challenge, while daunting, also presents an opportunity for innovation that could extend beyond just transportation.

https://the-tech-vortex.com/2025/03/23/exploring-hypersonic-transportation/

I can break the world speed record.

And I could.

The problem are the Jews.

Threaten people who wanted to invest in my technology.

Killing people for doing the same work I do

Lauded theoretical physicist and director of the MIT Plasma Science and Fusion Center Nuno Loureiro has been murdered at the age of 47.

The professor was shot “multiple times” at this home in Brookline, Massachusetts, according to officials, and died on Tuesday morning in the hospital.

The Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office has since said that the incident is being treated as an “active and ongoing homicide investigation.”

It’s a baffling incident, with no motive in sight — and no clue as to whether the homicide was in any way related to Loureiro’s illustrious career in the fusion energy field.

For decades, scientists have attempted to harness the energy released by fusing atoms inside highly complex reactors, a green and potentially safer alternative to nuclear fission. Scientists are only beginning to crack the point at which fusion plants generate more energy than they require to operate.

https://futurism.com/science-energy/mit-nuclear-physicist-murdered

So yes... it’s the Jews.

It always is and was the Jews who by their Religion want to destroy Humanity.

From Ponds and Fleischmann to Bruce DePalma to Stanley Meyers to Nuno Loureir.

People who are working at the edge of possiblities with the intent to make Humanity better are killed murdered their career and lives destroyed.

And it is always these Jews.

Nobody else but the Jews.

Oh... what happened to Prof Dan Nocera?

Donald Trump is a traitor.

Every Arshole of the WEF is a traitor.

And Treason is punishable by death.

And his son Baron is worse…son of the Devil himself.

The simple Truth is that these Jews who want to chip you as chimp are killing people that would have advanced Humanity beyond Science Fiction... and that is a science fact.

It is these Jews who claim to be victims but are only murderers rapists and born of Incest who are the problem Humanity cannot evolve.

I am the living prove.

The only reason they push AI is because it is their tool for worldwide slavery... nothing else.

Simply look at the possibilities I present in my many Articles...

Yet you won’t find my technology if you search for it.

And the reason are these Jews.

They are the problem and a problem that can’t be ignored but must be confronted and solved by any means necessary.

Truth is such a beautiful thing…

With Truth you can piss of people left right and center.

For example you can piss off Neo Nazis by telling them Hitler was a Jew… a Rothschild.

You can piss off the Communists by telling them that Communism is State Capitalism.

You can piss off the Chinese telling them that Kung Fu comes from India.

You can piss off the Indians telling them that Curry comes from China.

You can piss off the Italians by telling them that their pasta actually comes from China… Marco Polo brought them from China to Italy.

You can piss off the British by telling them that their Royal Family are German Jews and that in 1900 the German and British National Anthem was Identical.

You can piss off the woke by telling them there are only two Genders.

You can piss off them Jews by telling them they are all products of Incest… Sara and Abraham were sister and Brother.

You can piss off the Christians by telling them Jesus was an actor and had a son with his sister.

You can piss off the Muslims by telling them Mohammad was a Pedophile.

You can piss off the Tesla crowd by telling them their EV’s are more dirty than a coal burner.

You can piss off Elon Musk by telling him his father is an Incest Pedophile... he has two children with his Sister.

You can piss off the Trump crowd by telling them Trump is a pedophile faggot... after all he was Epstein’s best friend and bought his wife from him.

As long as you stick to the Truth you can say anything you want any way you want.

And that pisses people off even more.

I love it.

Truth is beautiful.

The System must fall… and the rest will follow.

We need a Revolution and we need it now.

Technologically... Spiritually... the whole lot.

Erase these Politicians from existenz they are the enemy.

Here are some key points..

Hypersonic Zero Emiassion Transportation

Energy from water

General strike

Revolution as a Business Model

The right and duty to resist

How to deal with Politicians

Artificial Intelligence Abuse Prevention Act

The Illegality of the Government and the Laws we need to save our Souls

Class action against all AI for Invasion of Privacy

But all of this is for nothing if we don’t evolve spiritually

Becoming Human: Project for a Global Revolution

A spiritual Revolution is what they fear most

This is war... a war we MUST win!

One more thing:

Midnight Oil drummer Rob Hirst died today

RIP… You’ll never be forgotten

Few of the sins of the father

Are visited upon the son

Hearts have been hard

Hands have been clenched into fists too long

Our sons need never be soldiers

Our daughters will never need guns

These are the years between

These are the years that were hard fought and won

Now, contracts torn at the edges

Old signatures stained with tears

Seasons of war and grease

These should not be forgotten years

Still, it aches like tetanus

It reeks of politics

How many dreams remain?

This is a feeling too strong to contain

The hardest years, the darkest years

The roarin’ years, the fallen years

These should not be forgotten years

The hardest years, the wildest years

The desperate and divided years

We will remember (these should not be forgotten years)

Godspeed

Fritz Freud.

If you can... are well off enough... and like my work please consider buying me a coffee... There is a lot of work going into this. Thank you.

Buy me a Coffee

This Blog has been under attack for some time.

As such please share this information as far as you can.

Anywhere you can.

Thank you

Thanks for reading Fritz’s Freud! This post is public so feel free to share it.

Share