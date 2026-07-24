One of my first Articles I published on Substack... after it and my entire blog on Medium was deleted without reason... was this.

And everything in this article has come true.

A totalitarian AI Infrastructure warning.

Yet it is Illegal.

Yet no one cares.

People still don’t get it.

A totalitarian surveillance state is Illegal because it requires a fundamental change in the Law.

And because of that we have the right to take down all of these cameras.

Destroy them... perfectly legal.

Here is the single unchangeable fundament of our law.

That one cannot be changed by any means.

If they try they render the whole system absolute and therefore no law is legal anymore.

Now: Innocent until proven guilty.

The proof of guilt lies with the accuser... the Government...

They have to prove that you committed a crime.

With Flock Cameras everyone is guilty and have to prove they are innocent.

And that is reversal of fundamental law that cannot be done by a private company or a Government Agency.

It is unconstitutional.

It is a breach of Human rights.

Presumption of innocence

The presumption of innocence is a legal principle that every person accused of any crime is considered innocent until proven guilty. Under the presumption of innocence, the legal burden of proof is thus on the prosecution, which must present compelling evidence to the tried of fact (a judge or a jury). If the prosecution does not prove the charges true, then the person is acquitted of the charges. The prosecution must in most cases prove that the accused is guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. If reasonable doubt remains, the accused must be acquitted. The opposite system is a presumption of guilt.

In many countries and under many legal systems, including common law and civil law systems (not to be confused with the other kind of civil law, which deals with non-criminal legal issues), the presumption of innocence is a legal right of the accused in a criminal trial. It is also an international human right under the UN’s Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Fighting Back: Know your Rights Fritz Freud · August 25, 2025 What we are witnessing right here right now in every country is an Endemic abuse of corruption power and Authority that can simply be traced to just a few things: Read full story

This has consequences that will break the legal system.

Because all of the Data collected by these Cameras presented as evidence is obtained illegally.

And because of that no evidence collected by these cameras can be used as evidence in a Court.

In basic terms... it is a scam.

To install a system like this requires the change of fundamental law into presumption of guilt.

And that is not possible.

The Constitution was written precisely to restrain any Government from obtaining Authority in that kind of matter.

It is a political coup de’tat... as these Jews try to overturn Democracy into Jewish Fascism.

Understanding Illegally Obtained Evidence

Illegally obtained evidence refers to when information or materials are collected by law enforcement in violation of a defendant’s constitutional rights, primarily protected under the Fourth, Fifth, and Sixth amendments of the United States Constitution.

Evidence that is obtained illegally, either through unauthorized searches, coerced confessions, or the invasion of privacy rights, is tainted. This includes situations where police conduct searches without a warrant, lack proper justification, or gather evidence through deceitful practices. Such actions undermine the criminal justice system’s integrity and infringe upon an individual’s rights.

https://www.expertise.com/legal/criminal-lawyers/illegally-obtained-evidence

Which is why these Jews try to fuse America with Israel.

House Passes 2027 NDAA With Section to Integrate US and Israeli Militaries

https://news.antiwar.com/2026/07/22/house-passes-2027-ndaa-with-section-to-integrate-us-and-israeli-militaries/

Which is an act of Treason against everyone.

It is completely Illegal under the Constitution.

In undermines National Sovereignty.

It makes America a slave Nation to the Jews.

And an act of war against the American people.

Back to the Flock Cameras which are simply just a part of the rigged game these Jews play.

While they join Israeli Criminals in War crimes... they also create a totalitarian police state.

A self fulfilling Jewish prophecy they completely made up.

Of course that knowledge isn’t enough.

Here is what you have to do if they want to use flock cameras as evidence.

Motion to Suppress: The Ultimate Guide to Excluding Illegal Evidence

What is a Motion to Suppress? A 30-Second Summary

Imagine this: You’re pulled over for a minor traffic violation. The police officer seems overly aggressive, demanding to search your car. You feel intimidated and unsure of your rights, so you reluctantly agree. The officer finds something illegal, and suddenly, you’re in handcuffs, facing serious criminal charges. Your world is spinning, and one thought echoes in your mind: “This isn’t fair. The search felt wrong.” This feeling of injustice is where one of the most powerful tools in the American legal system comes into play: the Motion to Suppress. In the legal world, a “suppressor” isn’t a device for a firearm; it’s a legal action that acts as a shield for your constitutional rights. A Motion to Suppress is a formal request, filed by a defense attorney, asking a judge to throw out, or “suppress,” evidence that the government (the police and prosecutors) obtained illegally. It’s the mechanism that enforces your rights under the U.S. Constitution. If the motion is granted, it’s as if that evidence never existed for the purpose of proving your guilt, which can cripple the prosecution’s case and sometimes lead to a full dismissal of charges.

Key Takeaways At-a-Glance:

A Constitutional Shield: A motion to suppress is the primary legal tool used to enforce your Fourth Amendment right against unreasonable searches and seizures and your Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.

Excluding Tainted Evidence: When evidence is obtained in violation of your rights, the motion to suppress asks a judge to apply the Exclusionary Rule, banning the prosecutor from using that evidence against you at trial.

Action is Essential: Your rights are not self-enforcing; you must actively challenge illegally obtained evidence through your attorney by filing a motion to suppress, or you risk waiving that powerful protection.

https://uslawexplained.com/suppressor

Basically by their actions they have broken the chain of command... skipped due diligence... and rendered themselves unlawful.

That means they have no legal right and no legal authority over you.

Can Illegally Obtained Evidence Be Used Against You in Court?

In general, illegally obtained evidence cannot be used against you in court. This is due to the exclusionary rule, which prevents prosecutors from using evidence seized through unconstitutional searches and seizures.

https://www.findlaw.com/criminal/criminal-rights/the-fourth-amendment-and-the-exclusionary-rule.html

I send this message to the world that under no circumstance will I ever accept Authority from any Government.

My Freedom is not for sale.

My life belongs to me and me only.

If anyone thinks they have the authority to tell me what I shall do with my life... they can fuck off.

Under this current legal precedence... we can legally shoot any Jew because they are all guilty... and when they are dead they can’t claim innocence.

So thank you Jews... we can now legally kill you all.

Caroline Act.

Here is a very interesting short docu on Flock in Atalanta.

Notice:

Within that video you see that cameras especially flock have no impact on the overall crime rate.

Not just that... you can hack any flock camera within a minute.

So what do the “Authorities“ do?

Replace Flock cameras with Axion... and make things worse.

These are now not only cameras but connected via AI with drones that provide thermal imaging Audio and can even handle teasers also sold by Axion.

That is a full blown automated weapon system for the police state.

Note:

The Axon Logo is literally a Swastika in a Pyramid... how much more Illuminati can you get?

Full Product pdf

https://cdn.mediavalet.com/usva/axon/q0luXNnb_0WbPBqIxDs5Jg/gOV-ztfEqUycrbtGMhBPaA/Original/Axon%20Air%20DFR%20Product%20Guide%20EN_US.pdf

Here is their dystopian future wrapped up as an advertisement for “safety“.

Now all of these are either CIA funded or Unit 8200.

All of these companies... the Epstein Class... connect share Data and use it against you.

And companies like Clearview AI and others such as DNA Data Storage companies all share the Data between themselves.

And on top sits Palantir.

And their mission statement can’t be clearer... AI over Humans.

De Humanization... and total Technocratic Slavery.

Our software powers real-time, AI-driven decisions in critical government and commercial enterprises in the West, from the factory floors to the front lines.

One of such deeds would be Axion Drone First Responder.

Literally Automated Drone Warfare.

With tasers and thermal Imaging if so willed into existenz.

The connection is Jews Judaism and Jews.

Protocols of Zion.

Which I warned so long ago.

People like this Nazi... Ben Gvir who is so willingly showboating his Gas Chambers for the Palestinians...

And he is the Klaus Barbie of our time... The Butcher of the West Bank.

These are the same people... Jewish Fanatic extremists who are now controlling the USA... Military and Government.

These are the same people behind AI.

And Flock Cameras.

And again... this isn’t about safety not even Cameras... not even AI.

Even thought people realize what I been saying for years... AI is stupid.

And nobody neither wants nor needs it.

AI is making the Internet worse.

For a one click tab to read my news I have now to tell it many times that no I don’t want help and no I don’t want to hear from AI.

This is about Infrastructure.

AI warfare Infrastructure.

And that is the real danger.

It isn’t how we are surveilled... but THAT we are surveilled.

This is about total mass surveillance.

Total slavery.

If you connect everything in real time to datacenters and crime centers which are Siamese twins... it doesn’t matter if AI works or not.

The Infrastructure once in place can be used by any means and most possibly for the worst.

Why else would you put such a system in place in the first place?

The AI War Chronicles: Total Slavery aka The Internet of Everything Fritz Freud · January 21, 2025 The Capitol Rotunda saw a concentration of wealth on Monday so rare as to be historic: a caste of magnates worth more than $1 trillion, gathered behind Donald Trump as he was sworn in as the nation’s 47th president, delivering a standing ovation and implicitly pledging their support to his agenda as he declared plans to expand U.S. territory, cast aside… Read full story

They literally want to get under your skin in your Brain and punish you for wrongthink.

And this is fundamentally Illegal because it operates on presumption of guilt!

And this is incompatible with the Law.

So these Jews want to break the Law to impose their Law... Noahide Laws... from literal Nazis = National Zionists... upon us without wanting nor allowing us to hold them accountable to their laws they impose on us.

That literally is the definition of Insanity.

What they try and hope is that we don’t see what they are doing before it is too late to be reversed.

A literal Coup d’état.

The Jews want to overthrow the Government by implementing Laws that are Illegal so that them Jews gain more power and everyone else is losing theirs.

This is psychological and physical warfare.

And again... them Jews do this on purpose according t o their self fulfilling prophecy.

Their tools are mass manipulation and the good old Mob tactics.

Here is how AI really works.

But let’s just step back a little.

Before AI can work on any level you need Data.

Data is the bread and butter for AI.

This I wrote 5 years ago.

Once you understand their mode of operation the methods and the reasons it all becomes quite clear; it becomes a clear view so to speak.

Clearview AI you probably never heard about this company but I assure you they have you in their database. Clearview AI says it will soon have 100 BILLION photos in its database to ensure ‘almost everyone in the world will be identifiable’ and wants to expand beyond law enforcement.

Facial Recognition is a Unit 8200 business of the Israeli Defense Force.

Unit 8200 also works together with the Chinese Government and helped to develop their Facial Recognition Algorithms which means that Unit 8200 has all the pictures...

You might say that Unit 8200 has a Clear View.

But it gets even better.

Unit 8200 develops tools that can Identify fingerprints from pictures and even sound vibrations on objects using laser technology.

Where this ends is clear to see... It all ends in Fascism.

There is only one endgame that of total control.

What does that mean?

Everything you do will be used against you.

Nothing gets deleted.

But there is a catch, there is always a catch.

You see ClearView is seeking to expand its facial recognition empire beyond law enforcement.

Welcome to the 21st Century of totalitarian Jewish Fascism.

Central to this Brave New Jewish World Order is a Software developed by Unit 8200 and the Chinese Government you better know it as “Social Credit Score”.

There will be a record of everything you do and if you do not comply you will be erased from everything your personality altered (in the image of others) lies spread and accusation based on lies made.

Basically you be locked down a prisoner at home Stockholm syndrome.

Which is why I wrote this draft law because all AI Data is stolen... all of it.

Before AI can even analyze a single data point it has to collect this Data.

For example... before COVID there was no Genetic Database of everyone.

So them Jews invented Covid to get everyone’s Genetic Data.

Genetic Data them Jews now feed into AI to design Genetically targeted Biological Gof Viruses against us.

And advance Human cloning.

Who?

The Jewish Billionaire Epstein Class.

Swapping freedom for security rarely delivers either. A government that refuses to control criminals should not receive limitless power to track everyone else.

Few surveillance products have ever been named more appropriately than Flock. A flock of sheep has no rights. It exists to be watched, counted, and managed by whoever owns the field. That increasingly resembles how government treats Americans as officials cover streets and neighborhoods with cameras under the familiar but false promise of public safety.

https://www.theblaze.com/columns/opinion/flock-around-and-lose-your-rights

This is how vast this total control goes.

From Operating systems that spy on you (illegally)

Note:

There is literally an OS in every device that using AI spies on you.

EVERY DEVICE.

To Datacenters based on Oracle

To STARLINK as the backbone of this infrastructure

Note:

STARLINK is the mose nefarious technology of them all.

From Brainwave manipulation to directed energy weapon.

STARLIKN / STARSHIELD is all of this and more.

STARLINK: Brainwave Attack Fritz Freud · March 1, 2024 The Schumann Resonance is a low-frequency electromagnetic wave of up to 7.83 Hz that occurs between the Earth's surface and the ionosphere. It is related to the electrical activity in the atmosphere and can affect human behavior, mood, and health. Read full story

To Amazon Servers Ring Cameras and Amazon Sidewalk

Amazon Sidewalk is a low-bandwidth long-range wireless communication protocol developed by Amazon. It uses Bluetooth Low Energy for short distance communication, and 900 MHz LoRa and other frequencies for longer distances

To Meta

Open AI

We are just a step closer to their final solution.

And that is before we have scum like Palantir sieving through the data like Rats.

Then we have one problem nobody wants to discuss... upgrades.

Upgrades are happening all the time so we must consider the upgrades to that system.

With a program called “Drone first Responder“ already in place in these real time crime centers... one only needs to upgrade the Drones.

And that can be a Humanoid Robot... a swarm of robots Robot Dogs or others.

Humanoid Robots are the endgame of a system that is now being installed around you.

That is Planet Auschwitz... told you so... it is here now.

Good luck escaping you lazy slobs.

Oh what about AI vs AI?

Slaughterhouse Earth Fritz Freud · Apr 29 I recently came across this post who declared that the TechnocRats see themselves as Gods over us. Read full story

Bottom line:

Everything these Jews do is Illegal.

It is a breach of the system itself and they bet on bringing this AI War Infrastructure online before YOU destroy it.

They bet on you doing nothing.

Because they educated you fat slobs stupid.

I write about this exact scenario for years.

AI War Chronicles.

But I might as well give up with you Americans.

Because if you don’t get it by now you never will.

AI War Chronicles... March 15, 2025 The AI War Chronicles is a series of Articles I write since 2021 for the purpose of Documenting every stage in this Ai war that most people are unaware of. Read full story

If you want to destroy a Robot or one of these cameras… use thermite… proven to work since 9/11.

Do Android Sheep dream of electronic Humans?

Godspeed

Fritz Freud.

The Greatest Substack on Earth

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