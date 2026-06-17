First of all... there are many people who are sick of these Jewish Nazis literally Dictating what we are allowed to say and think.

It is a Dictatorship... period.

A Jewish Fascist Dictatorship with Genocidal Tendencies and Megalomaniac ambitions.

Jews... the Millwall of Humanity.

Who is Austin Franco? US student accused of antisemitism after saying he was ‘not interested in working for a Jew’

A summer internship application at a New York start-up took a shocking turn when a Cornell University student rejected an interview opportunity with an antisemitic message, telling the company he was “Not interested in working for a Jew. Thanks.”

The message was sent by 19-year-old Austin Franco after he had applied for a summer role at VryfID, a New York-based start-up that helps connect renters with landlords and verifies identities to reduce fraud. The company is run by brothers Gabe and Aiden Einhorn, who are Jewish.

https://www.msn.com/en-in/news/world/who-is-austin-franco-us-student-accused-of-antisemitism-after-saying-he-was-not-interested-in-working-for-a-jew/ar-AA25CE3l

This is Austin Franco’s GiveSentGo… please help him.

Austin Franco doxxed by Jewish business leaders Cornell student Austin Franco was doxxed by Jewish business leaders after explaining that he “didn’t want to work for a Jew,” claiming his experiences with Jews were not “pleasant,” after a NYC startup he had applied to reached out to him three times. After one of the n, posted Franco’s reply with his last name blocked out, Franco was quickly identified. Einhorn said he did not “want to ruin his life,” but wanted to “raise awareness” of antisemitism. Franco, in a now-deleted post, said that in his personal and professional experiences, Jews were tribalistic and vengeful, and tended to ruin and bully others who opposed them. Franco stated, “I am sure that if you indicated you didn’t want to work for someone who was White or Christian this would not have blown up…” Franco claimed that the actions by Einhorn and the Jewish community, posting his reply, doxxing him, and then trying to investigate and uproot his personal life, vindicated his concerns that Jews do not work with others politely. https://www.givesendgo.com/cornell-student-austin-franco-was-doxxed

First of all... anyone who hates working for Jews... you are welcome.. join the Revolution... these Jews must be stopped.

First of all... who is VryfID?

They are working on a Digital ID version... technology they share with their fellow Jewish Nazis.

https://www.vryfid.com

So it is always the same with these Jewish Nazis... they want to know everything about us... just like the Nazis... just like the other Communist Fascists.

Jewish Supremacy Fascism = Nazis.

The Digital ID was born in Auschwitz by IBM as the Hollerith System.

It is an Identification based Database.

And why these Jewish Nazis push this Technology is clear... they are Jewish Nazis.

Jewish Nazis with a thirst for Genocide and a love for Fascism.

Fascist Jewish Nazis.

And like all good Fascists they either bribe the Politicians like Donald Trump or act with utmost Barbarian violence exposing these Jewish Nazis like the Fascist thugs they are.

These Jewish Nazis hide behind the Government like the Coward cry babies they are.

And they need this Digital ID to fulfill the Jewish Nazi wet dream of total control... just like Adolf Hitler who was a Rothschild... a Jewish Nazi... the Jewish Nazi.

And this Jewish Nazi ambition goes all up to Donald Trump which these Jewish Nazis control.

Kushner Trump and Nathan Rothschild are friends that want to built Epstein Island 2.0 in Albania.

Ivanka Trump broke the first rule of billionaire pedophile sex-trafficking by publicly talking about the location of her island “resort.”

Israeli developers are reportedly pissed Jared Kushner’s collapsing project to steal protected land in Albania is distracting him from helping them steal land in Gaza.

The Trump economy’s biggest victims are the stores that only sell MAGA merch because his approval ratings are so low over the Epstein Files and Iran that no one wants to wear his name in public anymore.

Howard Lutnick reportedly wants to know when Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s new pedophile island will be ready so can stop by for lunch with his kids and nanny.

Trump’s two-hour nap at the Knicks game was the most expensive nap in US history.

A lone GOP member of Congress is finally asking, “Am I crazy, or are Jared and Ivanka literally bragging publicly about how they’re creating a new and improved Epstein island by stealing protected Albanian land with pre-installed underground tunnels to hide the kids?”

https://halfwaypost.com/2026/06/11/ivanka-trump-broke-the-1st-rule-of-billionaire-pedophile-islands/

Kushner Trump and Nathaniel Rothschild... Nazis made by stealing money... the lot of them.

Nathaniel Rothschild was a Member of the notorious rich Bastard Bullington Club together with Boris Johnson Peter Mandelson and David Cameron... Oxford’s Skull & Bones.

All of them Jewish Nazis and Nat Rothschild a direct descendent from Adolf Hitler.

In fact Adolf Hitler was Nathaniel Rothschild’s great Grand Uncle...

These are Trump’s friends... not just Jewish Nazis but Nazis related directly to Adolf Rothschild Schickelgruber... can’t make this shit up.

VryfID

The Digital ID is part of the Jewish Nazi plan based on Biblical self written and self fulfilling Prophecy with the endgame AI Government.

And even Jews who are not Nazis are against this Jewish Nazi proposal.

Donald trump is the Jewish Messiah.

Because to install their new Fascism... Jewish Nazi Fascism... they need you to believe it is for your own good.

And Fascism = Satanism... that is a fact.

Speaking about Jewish Nazi Satanism... do you know that in Brooklyn under the Streets these Jews have a large... “Cathedral“... where they make Human Sacrifices?

These Jewish Fascist Tunnel Rats have dug a network of tunnels under Brooklyn starting from the Chabad headquarters.

And like always they play the Jewish victim card... fucking Nazis.

Jewish schoolgirls get lost in NY creek tunnel; antisemitism ensues online

https://www.timesofisrael.com/after-jewish-schoolgirls-get-lost-in-ny-creek-tunnel-antisemitism-ensues-online/

Jewish faggot Nazis.

Love Kim Iverson’s take on it.

Correction:

They were 72 Jewish Orthodox Girls... Virgins maybe... ready for a Satanic Ceremony of Ritual Abuse.

That is the Jews in a nutshell.

The number 72 is the number of Demons Solomon conjured and it is the most important number in Jewish Satanism... therefore it was 72 girls which proves how the Media and high ranking Politicians cover this up... willingly methodically because if you want to succeed in this Jewish Nazi Society you must be a good old Satanic Fascist.

Here is a statement of Vicky Pollin about the rampant Satanic Rituals in Orthodox Jewish Houses... Brooklyn she came from too... perfect.

Here you can see some.

Now underneath Queens... or Brooklyn there must be a secret space these Jews use for ritual Satanic Sacrifice... big enough for at least 100 people.

These Jewish Girls were in fact part of a Jewish Satanic ceremony.

Just like Vicky Pollin described.

Jewish Satanist Fascist Nazis.

They dug tunnels underneath NY... a tunnel Network starting from CHABAD Headquarters and going through all of NY using the sewer system.

These are the Jewish Nazis who push the Digital ID and AI against our will upon us.

Fuck them.

Anti Semitism is a Human Right

The Jews are Nazi Satanist and the proof is the Kol Nidre... an absolution to lie...

Martin Luther wrote about this over 500 years ago... he was right then and he is twice as right now.

I mean these Jews want the right to lie to us and expect us to believe their Lies... fucking Nazis.

I mean these Nazi Jews literally spy on everyone.

Dig tunnels everywhere like Rats they are.

And still want to rule us?

Fuck you.

They literally invented Covid-19 to inject us with a Digital ID on Nanoscale.

To connect us to AI as written in this 6 year old article.

They control Elon Musk and Starlink.

Fuck them Jews.

They want to replace Humanity with Jewish Nazi clones.

The Jews are Nazi Satanist Rats.

As a stated Goal of controlling all of Humanity.

Austin Franco... if you want a Job... join the Revolution.

Anyone that wants to fight these Jewish Nazis... you are welcome.

Let’s reverse their Game and hunt them down...

The Jews have started a Civil war and use Government corruption they finance with infinite money.

The problem is those Nazi Jews try to create WW3... Iran the best example.

The problem is... like Vietnam where Kissinger lied us into war... Israel and Trump do the same.

The Truth is Iran does not have nuclear weapons... and i don’t even think they want to.

The proof is the Technology they have... Hypersonics.

Hypersonic Technology is superior to nuclear technology because it is safer.-. cheaper... and needs less security measures which in fact can be monitored.

It can be deployed decentralized is highly effective against multiple targets and can use multiple warheads.

It simply makes nukes obsolete.

Outsmarted they have the USA and Israel and exposed their lies.

Hypersonic Technology is the future of warfare... and I personally invented Hypersonic Transportation 20 years ago... so I know the capability of this technology inside out.

Everything the Government tells you is a lie.

Here is literally Jewess loomer telling us that we do not have rights.

Fuck that we have all the rights in the world.

It is time to take our world back from them Nazi Jews.

Because I don’t like Fascists... and most definitely no Jewish Nazi Fascists.

100 years ago they did the same to Germany.

These Jews must be stopped and punished.

Jews are Satanists... PERIOD!

Hang them Jewish Politicians I say.

They are all Traitors to humanity.

The Future is the only thing we can change.

But we can’t because there are too many Jews that want to stop usn from creating our own future.

So get rid of the Jews... end the Fed... end Central banking... end the Government and lets create a better world without Jews.

I personally can create millions of jobs in this greatest Adventure Humanity has ever seen.

Put the Jews the TechnocRats the AI crowd all into a bag and hit it as hard and as long as you can.

Fuck the Jews and Fuck the Government.

The world does not belong to them Jews... Fuck them Jews...

This world belongs to you and me... so let’s take it back.

Fun Fact:

How do you get six million Jews into a Gas chamber?

Throw in a dime and say it’s a Dollar.

How do you get them out?

Sent them the Gas bill.

Bring it on.

Fritz Freud.

The Greatest Substack on Earth

P.S: I have enabled paid subscriptions for those who want to support my work.

And I thank all of you for the support you have given to me.

Thank you.

If you can...are well off enough... and like my work please consider buying me a coffee... There is a lot of work going into this. Thank you.

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