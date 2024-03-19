Fritz’s Freud

Fritz’s Freud

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Klaus Hubbertz's avatar
Klaus Hubbertz
Mar 19, 2024

I just wonder when Die Welt, Frankfurter Allgemeine, Der Spiegel, Focus, etc.. pp. will start publishing excerpts from your writings as op-eds ...🤣🤣

Only the sick-minded crave for control and power ...

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Marten's avatar
Marten
Mar 19, 2024

All Religions are Straight Jackets....For Straight !!!

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