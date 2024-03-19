Welcome to the Future

A Future etched in blood

The war machine demands Sacrifice

To the Demon Ra

The Anger of the angry ones within

Pointless eaters

Eat our Dust

From Bill Gates to Elon Musk

From the River to the Sea

Humanity will Free

The Me

From Thee

Exhibit A after the Watershed

Demonize me patronize me make me sick

Your words mean nothing to me

The war Machine belts out of tune

A song that spells Destruction

A president that calls for war

Can hardly find the exit door

At present Mr. President isn't present

Nor represent of any

And all the Children die in vain

From Haiti to lost Ukraine

Sacrificed all the same

The hand that culls the world

Cui bono?

The Red right hand

Money well spend

In search for world destruction

To end Wold’s end

Welcome to the Atrocity Exhibition

This way please

Everyone one cross only

Fritz Freud

Still waiting for the Messiah?

Did I not tell you it will be in vain?

Did I not tell you that someone uses your believe... your good faith against you?

And when you believe your believe is come true you will be conned once more with another excuse that promotes another Lie.

Talk is cheap... and it is cheaper from the Top where you reach millions of fools via the app... horizontally bending you over in a vertical position to get stuffed once again... begging for more.

And the outcome of this method is to make your worst Nightmares come true... Room 101 2024.

The more you fear the more they feed on you.

There is a old saying:

A Masochist and a Sadist are together.

The Masochist says: "Beat me ... punish me... chain me to the Kitchen sink..."

The Sadist looks at him... says: "No"

The Messiah Complex Fritz Freud · February 26, 2024 Messiah In Abrahamic religions, a messiah or messias is a saviour or liberator of a group of people. The concepts of mashiach, messianism, and of a Messianic Age originated in Judaism, and in the Hebrew Bible. There is a reason why I reject any Religion... because all Religions are systems of believe... and believe means simply you don't know. Read full story

What are you? Sadist or Masochist?

To be a sadist you have to be in a position of power.. power over people to be precise...

The outcome being a Kakistocracy ... as it is... by the most perverted... as it is... and the most evil as it is... fueled by established powerhouses of Evil Intend... Institutionalized Madness with insatiable thirst for power... instability as a selfdom of kingdom come... forced failures to ensure losers on all sides... with the most high... most perverled... least qualified... to fool the world into mutual assured self destruction once and for all.

The stage is set for Dante's Inferno... the script is written... the plot thickens.

The actors act again... the act is all the same... don't pay the reaper.

If it jerks you off seeing people suffering... you be on your way... if you get a kick out of people being tortured it is even better... and if some child with blood stained eyes looks at you with tears running down their broken bodies crying: "Why me... what have I done?" with their last breath and you cry out in laughter as to fulfill your deepest perversion... then you are perfect... your soul has been broken and you are a subject... for the devil fucked you up your Arse when you didn't notice.

We are living in a deeply perverted Society where the educated masses of the Masochist kind begging for more of the same...

"Oh God Have Mercy"

God says: "No."

Who is the perv here?

I don't want to start any blasphemous rumours

But I think that God's got a sick sense of humour

And when I die, I expect to find him laughing

Depeche Mode - Blasphemous Rumours

Children shoot at other children with Kalashnikovs. Adolescents unload cocaine off container ports. And a torture chamber sits hidden among shipping containers in a Dutch forest.

This is the new reality for parts of Europe maligned by the record number of illicit narcotics pouring in and out of the continent. A drug market now worth tens of billions of euros is fueling warring gangs to employ “unprecedented” levels of violence against each other, European policy bosses warned on Thursday.

The findings were revealed at a press conference held by Europe’s law enforcement agency, Europol, and the European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction (EMCDDA) to unveil their latest overview of the European drug market, which they valued at about €30 billion a year. Cocaine imports and ecstasy exports each reached record numbers in 2022. Most of the violence is related to cocaine, the agencies said.

While authorities didn’t provide statistics on the scale of the problem, Alexis Goosdeel, the director of the EMCDDA, said Europe is now seeing a level of drug-related violence akin to that in Central America.

“It’s part of the daily reality in the European Union,” he said.

Europol Executive Director Catherine De Bolle said: “We even found torture rooms in the EU.”

“We have never seen this before. This was used in Latin America, but not in the EU,” she said at the press conference.

https://www.politico.eu/article/europe-drug-gangs-torture-rooms-arm-kids-kalashnikov-eu-agency-emcdda-warn/

Europol finds ‘torture rooms’ used by drug gangs amid unprecedented violence

https://odysee.com/@RT:fd/europol_drugs_0903:c

In a Nutshell... Europol or Interpol are controlled by the WEF who are behind the Mass Migration Movement.

Then there is Israel who always have their dirty hands in dirt.

Do you remember when this latest Migration Movement started?

Yes... it started with COVID... as did STARLINK.

And all three are to be understood only in combination with each other and not as mere separate events.

Israel and the Jews are at the center of everything Evil... by the very Indoctrination of their Education.

Cui Bono?

The structure of a fragmented Society allows the Jews to feed both sides... the coin is destruction.

Haiti anyone?

I grew up listening to Harry Belafonte... Haiti Cherie...

I even worked for a Bovoire... he married one of Papa Doc's daughters...

Yet in Haiti the Clintons came and took the Children... Voodoo Sacrifice.

And look no further but the tale of the pied piper of Hamelin...

Another Jewish tale of child Sacrifice Blackmail and Bribery.

Same as Jeff Epstein.

Kill the Best... enslave the rest...

"To put it bluntly: in earlier times, it was easier to control one million people than to physically kill one million people; today, it is infinitely easier to kill one million people than to control one million people." — Zbigniew Brzezinski,

"To date, there has been no serious attempt in Western countries to use laws to control excessive population growth, although there exists ample authority under which population growth could be regulated. For example, under the United States Constitution, effective population-control programs could be enacted under the clauses that empower Congress to appropriate funds to provide for the general welfare and to regulate commerce, or under the equal-protection clause of the Fourteenth Amendment. Such laws constitutionally could be very broad. Indeed, it has been concluded that compulsory population-control laws, even including laws requiring compulsory abortion, could be sustained under the existing Constitution if the population crisis became sufficiently severe to endanger the society." — Paul Ehrlich

"Countless people, from maharajas to millionaires and from pukkha sahibs to pretty ladies, will hate the new world order, be rendered unhappy by the frustration of their passions and ambitions through its advent and will die protesting against it." — H. G. Wells, The New World Order.

"The most merciful thing that the large family does to one of its infant members is to kill it." — Margaret Sanger, Woman and the New Race.

"In the event that I am reincarnated, I would like to return as a deadly virus, to contribute something to solving overpopulation." — Prince Philip

When little Hitler Richy Sunak walked out of No. 10 Downing Street... just for a moment... I could see the invisible Octopus and his tentacle up Little Hitler's Arse controlling all of his movements which look stiff to say the lease.

A Robot has more grace in his movements that Richy Sunak... mind you I would have difficulties walking if I had a stick up my Arse for sure.

Su Richy Sunak... little Hitler... who is smaller than a turtle... walks like a robot... talks like a robot...

In this whole Clip you will find there is no shred of Empathy Feelings or Humanity in this... Hitler Clone.

No Hello... No "How are you".

No Empathy and no consideration at all for us... the Little People.

But belittling he does... and he does quite well... considering he has a tentacle up his Arse.

But calling little Hitler little Hitler would be unfair... to Adolf Hitler...

Hitler had at least 30% of the votes.

Richy Sunak has lost to Liz Truss... the worst PM (Post Menstrual) since a chicken cried Pork.

Richy Sunak cries Pork as soon he has a tentacle up his Arse... which is quite often... and that's it why you don't see him often... Poooork.

I can't help it but the stage looked staged... a cross between the Muppets show and "V".

Man I could Imagine behind the Camera the Lizard people with their AK 47's... Order!

No wonder why the Ratburger has become the WEF's favorite meal.

Attack From Within' looks at the problem of disinformation

In perfect Double Speak the Misinformation Society misinforms the misinformed to such an extend that their lies are so blatantly obvious it ain’t funny no more.

Now here is a chart of the Titans of Misinformation

What do they all have in common?

Yes... you guess it... Pedophilia Harvard Mind control Israel and AI.

All of them

Israel über alles.

Israel Israel über alles... Fritz Freud · November 17, 2023 Please define Democracy. I suspect that many on my blog are Hasbara Trolls... wolf in sheep clothing. They do anything... except being honest and truthful. That is not only for me but for all honest creators here on Substack. Honesty and Truth are virtues that can never be sacrificed... and if one does that atones to suicide. Read full story

All of them and more have been used by our respective subversive Government to seize control over us with the intent to give this control to an unelected body aka Freemason World Government.

And from 9/11 to 7/7 to the recent HAMAS / ISRAEL War we can now say for sure that this was pre planned and a certain well known Terrorist aka Benjamin Netanyahu was the Mastermind behind 9/11 7/7 and HAMAS.

The proof is right here.

Creating a Problem for a Solution I found 20 Years ago Fritz Freud · December 12, 2023 This is a film about the future It is the future of your life You think it's certain But nothing is certain I never realized that this time is far now It's clear to see that you are the leader now That you're following a lost leader now Following a lost leader now Read full story

Israel über alles.

The Truth is undeniable...

Demons demonize and demonetize.

The Alien Race they call Hebrews... a race called Draco makes Draconian rules over Humanity.

Yet they Lie

The problem we are facing is this:

We are ruled by the Occult which is Judaism Freemasons and the rest of the scum.

And it all comes back down to the Nature of our existenz.

Why we have been created and why this all is happening to us... an entire planet.

And the answer is simple... we been manipulated for an Alien Invasion.

Mind Control: Greta Thunberg and the story of a Race that never existed Fritz Freud · November 29, 2023 Disclaimer Any attack on your believe System is entirely wanted.. If you are so weak that you need a book that tells you what to believe you might as well need a crutch to walk... killing symptoms that feed the disease. And this is for Communism & Religion alike... as for all " Read full story

But here comes the twist... these "Aliens" cannot be seen.

They can be felt... but they are invisible to our eyes... and this is the reason why the Occult rules the good people.

This is the reason why scum like Pedo Joe and Ursula and Bill Gates and so on have so much money and power... because they hate us.

Kill Bill Gates... I am all for it.

Quantum Revolution: Death Penalty for Bill Gates Fritz Freud · May 21, 2023 TRUTH Their plan has failed, withered failed and Imploded. They scramble like a mad dog trying to hold on to power they never had, power they acquired by cheating lying and criminal activities beyond Imagination. And they will not stop lying because in their opinion we are the problem because we refuse to die. Read full story

God = Alien.

Satan = God = Alien.

Reasons to believe nothing they say.

If anything then Water is God because water is the basis of life.

If God exists I AM God because it exists within me.

If God doesn't exist within me God don't exist... simple.

I will fill your mountains with the dead.

Your hills, your valleys, and your ravines will be filled with people slaughtered by the sword.

I will make you desolate forever.

Your cities will never be rebuilt.

Then you will know that I am the Lord.

- Ezekiel 35:8-10

You know Lord... you can Fuck off!

But let's look a bit closer at what is happening right here right now.

We have Pedophiles in power everywhere.

From Haiti to Ukraine to Palestine.... pedophiles like Nethanyahoo and Clowns like Pedo Joe

Self righteous pedophiles that are sadists and pedophiles that are Masochists open their arse to be fucked by the Devil...

And all in the name of God... in the Name of Religion

CLINTONS' SECRET PEDOPHILE AND CANNIBAL CLUB IN HAITI EXPOSED BY LOCALS

https://www.bitchute.com/video/d1VB4LrD8zA0/

How long does this shitshow go on?

Because it will end in blood... however you look at it... the spilling of blood will be.

Who's blood?

That remains to be seen.

IMO we must kill all those who want to kill us.

We must erase them from existtenz or they will erase us.

Either or.

Blood will be spilled.

Yesterday Ukraine today Haiti and Hamas.

Tomorrow who knows

Enemies are invented to fulfill their self fulfilling Prophecy.

And we are worse... we are their enemy.

Because we are all Children of God... if you believe that.

This is a Holocaust.

And every Child will be sacrificed until the rivers are filled with blood.

A Month of Revenge (Blueprint for a Revolution) Fritz Freud · September 12, 2022 We have a problem. The problem is the following: We have a group of people that not only control the money but through this they control the media politics and I mean both sides everywhere Military and Secret service. They are the WEF IMF Bilderberg CFR Club of Rome and associates. Read full story

All it takes is one month of Revenge.

One month to cull them and heads must roll from the Top.

A General Strike is what we need.

#GeneralStrike: Why we all must Support #Farmers & #Truckers Fritz Freud · February 22, 2024 A whisper of Truth has more power than screaming Lies - Fritz Freud The Governments must Fall! All of them anywhere everywhere. As this world is driven ever more into mass Hysteria and Insanity by the Religion of Misinformation and Deception... there is a ray of light shining through the fog of war. Read full story

And then we must rebuild Society without their interference.

And we can.

And we must.

Blood will be spilled.

Inaction is no action.

And no action is surrender.

I never!

Godspeed

Fritz Freud

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