Fritz’s Freud

Fritz’s Freud

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🐺The Wise Wolf's avatar
🐺The Wise Wolf
2d

I get a kick out of Slavs glorifying Hitler. The man that publicly stated he wanted to eradicate or enslave their entire 'subspecies'.

I tell these people 'I am half-German and I cannot stand Hitler. He was a psychotic, self-hating JEW that was put into power by an occult group called The Thule Society that answers to the Pharisee death cult that all AshkeNAZI Jews belong to' and they usually just reply with something like 'fuck you faggot' because they're idiots.

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http://coronistan.blogspot.com's avatar
http://coronistan.blogspot.com
2dEdited

What do you think: are they used by Geneva Global Governance, or are they the dominant force behind Geneva Global Governance?

Master of the House (Strategic Hamlet) | The Prisoner Dilemma Game Dynamic (Warden & Inmate relations) - https://juxtaposition1.substack.com/p/master-of-the-house-strategic-hamlet

Btw, Stolen European Art seen hanging on wall In Zelensky's video from Ukraine [Ćezanne art identified] - https://www.bitchute.com/video/j6r9XItefYWZ/

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