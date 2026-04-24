Alex Karp loves Adolf Hitler... and Peter Thiel... Elon Musk... Bill Gates... and the Jews

Technocratic Fascism as outlined by a Jewish Fascist Madman

The Jews love Adolf Hitler.

After all without Adolf Hitler Israel wouldn’t have been lied to into existenz.

So without Adolf Hitler Israel wouldn’t exist.

And Adolf Hitler was a Rothschild.

After all how could Albert Pike envision 3 World Wars... Nazis and Israel that did not exist at the time?

Because at the core of all of this are the Jews who created Nazis.

And these Jews love Hitler... because they created Hitler.

Hitler was the Jewish Goyim Moshiach... it was their tool they used to fool the world.

Without Hitler not many Jews would have moved to Israel... the land the Jews stole.

The Jews are always behind the creation of every war... especially the ones we fight right now.

And just like the present day when they have planned already their next Diaspora into Argentina Ukraine and Cyprus... they planned then and executed their plans for the land of Israel and the purpose of WW3.

These Jews created WWI so that they can bring in the USA against Germany and eliminate Russia.

Through the Balfour declaration they stole Palestine.

Communism was designed for Russia and China respectfully as both “Revolutions” were created by the Jews to overthrow the Tsar and the Chinese Emperor respectfully.

Note:

Stalin and Lenin were both full Jews.

And Communism is the endgame of Capitalism.

They are two sides of the same coin.

Capitalism makes people poor.

Communism keeps people poor.

Two sides of the same Coin where the value of money is controlled by these Jews who control the Government Banks and Media.

Adolf Hitler’s job was to round up all these Jews and Transport them to Israel as proven by the HAVAARA Inc... Company... a collaboration between the Jews and the Nazis.

That itself lays the question to the claims of Gas Chambers.

And there are many Questions least of all the Numbers that have been reduced officially by -3.5 million.

Add to this the Havaara Agreement and we need to talk about the seriousness of the allegation of Gas Chambers.

David Cole… a Jew in Auschwitz exposing the Gas Chamber lies.

Least of all we know that the Jews and Freemasons alike known WW 1 to 3 because they were planning the lot before anyone else.

And like today the war with Iran they scream Impossibilities like Iran has a Nuclear Weapon... which is a lie... and even if they have... it is their right to have it.

Because it is only these Jews and the Freemasons who want to create and are working towards their goal of WW3 to fulfill their long standing Plan of total slavery of the Human Race and a one world Government.

Simultaneously they work on AI and Robotics and they are actively producing a Robot Army behind the scenes to take over this world and to enslave us all.

Palantir is just one of these Companies.

They work on something that Donald Trump’s Family and the Family of Elon Musk worked on for centuries for these are the Jewish occult Families working on this for all time.

Joshua Haldeman Technocracy Inc... and the Government who actively suppresses Human Evolution... they all work hand in glove.

Now if you ever wondered why Donald the Dumb is so obsessed with Greenland... it is because of Technocracy.

The same goes for Canada too... oh and Mexico.

Argentina... Ukraine...

All of them have Jewish selectivites installed as premium Dictators so that they follow the plan... clandestine... for Technocracy is a Jewish Supremacist movement.

Trump Musk Altman Thiel Bezos Gates Ellisson Karp... all Jews who love Hitler and Technocracy.

And Technocracy is modeled on good old Fascism using Technology.

A Digital Adolf Hitler... that is why the Jews love it so much.

And since Communism and Fascism are the same... Technocracy uses both.

Oh...if you ever wondered why Elon Musk is proposing a Universal Basic Income... Technocracy.

That is where this Idea came from.

1930s tech bros wanted to merge the US, Canada and Greenland

‘Technocracy’ resonates today in Trump-Musk project and also in technocratically governed countries like China and Singapore

A movement that wanted to merge North America into one nation and extend its borders as far as the Panama Canal might sound incredibly familiar. But this group, called the “technocracy movement,” was a group of 1930s nonconformists with big ideas about how to rearrange US society. They proposed a vision that would get rid of waste and make North America highly productive by using technology and science.

The Technocrats, sometimes also called Technocracy Inc, proposed merging Canada, Greenland, Mexico, the US and parts of central America into a single continental unit. This they called a “technate.” It was to be governed by technocratic principles, rather than by national borders and traditional political divisions.

These ideas seem to resonate with some recent statements from the Trump administration about merging the US with Canada.

https://asiatimes.com/2025/03/1930s-tech-bros-wanted-to-merge-the-us-canada-and-greenland/

So you want to know what this AI is all about?

Technocracy.

A Jewish coup to take over the world.

These Jews like always and everywhere try to implement a coup... a new form of Technocratic Fascism based on the good old Fascism that came before it.

And you can’t sugarcoat Fascism... you can try... but it is still a bitter pill to swallow.

And when you swallow their pill... it is laced with Nanotechnology.

Technocratic Fascism.

Oh... by the way... for those who think AI is a new technology... think again.

AI is an old Idea that started with Technocracy.

Same as Robots.

This is from the Technocrat Magazine 1933.

Also... if you think Elon Musk has any Ideas of his own... he hasn’t.

Elon Musk is a wanker and all his proposals are from this Technocrat Magazine in 1933.

Elon Musk ias just a Fascist like the Jews are... Fascists.

It is a fact that UBS or Universal Basic Income was proposed in 1933 by these Technocratic Fascists.

Back to Joshua Haldeman... ‘ey?

AND... if you want to know why we fight a war against Iran... Technocracy.

War is depopulation and feeds the Technocratic coup with the intent of depopulation and population replacement by machines.

Again... it goes all back to 1933.

Here is the cycle THEY propose... take a look around and tell me that yesterday smells like today!

1) Machines replace workers

2) Men out of work lose their purchasing power

3) Reduced profit means Factories need to streamline... more machines

4) More unemployed means no customers for goods

5) No business no work no economy

6) No economy no work... everyone is unemployed

The end result is a complete destruction of society.

This produces Anger.

This Anger they want to channel into War.

War is Depopulation.

Machines take over.

This is where we are at right now.

And it started over 100 years ago... not with the Nazis... the Jews created the Nazis to push us into this situation without our knowledge.

Yet the same scumbags... like Donald Trump who’s Uncle destroyed Tesla... like Elon Musk whose Grandfather Joshua Haldeman headed technocracy... like the Jews who control Money.

It is a Technocratic take over by the Jews.

And now look at these people and I tell you that I do not take orders from them.

Degenerate scum the lot.

Donald Trump ==> Epsteins best friend and Liar in chief

Alex Karp ==> Cocaine addict and psychopath

Peter Thiel ==> Degenerate Homosexual Jew

Sam Altman ==> Degenerate Homosexual Jew

Mark Zuckerberg ==> Used to be Human... what is he now?

Larry Ellison ==> In a public hanging he shall be second only to...

Bill Gates ==> The first one who must be executed for crimes against Humanity

Elon Musk ==> Technocratic Fascist who follows the work of Joshua Haldeman

Erci Schmidt ==> Proposes Mutual assured AI self destruction

The lot of them are JEWS... and Jews have no morals.

Which is funny because they propose all these laws and wars on the back of a fake morality.

THEY LIE TO YOU!

They are Technocratic Fascists simple as that.

Using Behavioral Modification to achieve their goal of World Destruction.

Is it an Oppenheimer world? Palantir Technologies co-founder and CEO Alexander Karp and Palantir Head of Corporate Affairs Nicholas Zamiska call for Silicon Valley to realign itself with the government, marshaling in a public-private partnership that harnesses software, especially artificial intelligence, to protect Western democracy. Beckoning the Manhattan Project model, they contend that without robust collaboration, the West risks ceding the high ground to rivals, principally China. The book valorizes DARPA-like projects as both a moral imperative and a strategic necessity for self-preservation.

https://www.independent.org/tir/2025-fall/the-technological-republic/

And today Technocracy Inc is alive and kicking... again.

About Technocracy

Technocracy, a term which first emerged in the early 20th century, represents a revolutionary shift in the conceptualization of governance and societal organization. Rooted in the belief that the advancement of technology and scientific principles could offer a more efficient and equitable alternative to traditional political systems, technocracy advocates for a government run by experts rather than elected officials. This ideology proposes that the complexities of modern industrial society necessitate the stewardship of those with specialized knowledge in fields such as engineering, scientific disciplines and resource management. The core premise of technocracy is that by applying scientific principles to the administration of societal functions, it is possible to achieve a state of optimal efficiency and fairness. Under this system, the focus shifts from political maneuvering and partisan interests to the empirical management of resources and production. Technocracy envisions a society where decision-making is driven by data and systematic analysis rather than ideological biases or special interest concerns. This approach asserts that by leveraging the expertise of technocrats—professionals with a profound understanding of the technical and economic aspects of society—one can resolve issues of scarcity, inequality, and inefficiency that plague contemporary political structures. In essence, technocracy posits that the future of governance lies not in the hands of politicians, but in those of skilled practitioners who can harness the full potential of scientific knowledge to foster a more just and well-organized society.

https://technocracyinc.org/about-technocracy/

Here are the musings of a Madman... Alex Karp.

Instead of Technocracy they call it “The Technological Republic“.

And we have this Jewish Cocaine Addict... Alex Karp.

Like Hitler who was a Methhead... Karp seems to be constantly on Cocaine... just like the rest of these Jewish bankers are.

The NAZIS were on a Drug called “Pervitin”...

And these Jews trying to outdo the Nazi are Natural perverts... on speed... Cocaine.

And they want to outdo the Nazis not only by inhaling as many Drugs as they can... but to create a Totalitarian Technocratic Fascism that even the Nazis couldn’t do.

They call it “Technological Republic“.

But what it is in reality is Technocratic Transhumanist Fascism.

Transhumanist Fascism by Transhumanist Fascists that through their Jewish World view feel the need to enslave this world... and worse they still claim to be victims.

My Arse.

They are nothing more than Jewish Nazis and I hate Nazis.

Yet these Cocaine Brain Motherfuckers dare to put the word morality there where their spouses dick was... into their mouth.

https://techrepublicbook.com

The Technological Republic, in brief.

1. Silicon Valley owes a moral debt to the country that made its rise possible. The engineering elite of Silicon Valley has an affirmative obligation to participate in the defense of the nation.

Note:

No they don’t!

2. We must rebel against the tyranny of the apps. Is the iPhone our greatest creative if not crowning achievement as a civilization? The object has changed our lives, but it may also now be limiting and constraining our sense of the possible.

Note:

We must rebel against these Jews!

3. Free email is not enough. The decadence of a culture or civilization, and indeed its ruling class, will be forgiven only if that culture is capable of delivering economic growth and security for the public.

Note:

The Decadence of the Jews will be solved by decadence of Jews.

Without Jews no decadence... cull the Jews... problem solved.

4. The limits of soft power, of soaring rhetoric alone, have been exposed. The ability of free and democratic societies to prevail requires something more than moral appeal. It requires hard power, and hard power in this century will be built on software.

Note:

JFK told us what stands till the end of Time.

He warned us against these Jews.

5. The question is not whether A.I. weapons will be built; it is who will build them and for what purpose. Our adversaries will not pause to indulge in theatrical debates about the merits of developing technologies with critical military and national security applications. They will proceed.

Note:

We see about that!

6. National service should be a universal duty. We should, as a society, seriously consider moving away from an all-volunteer force and only fight the next war if everyone shares in the risk and the cost.

Note:

In any war... Jews should die first... because it is always Jews who start these wars.

7. If a U.S. Marine asks for a better rifle, we should build it; and the same goes for software. We should as a country be capable of continuing a debate about the appropriateness of military action abroad while remaining unflinching in our commitment to those we have asked to step into harm’s way.

Note:

The core problem of Jewish Supremacy... seeing themselves as the solution to the problem they create.

8. Public servants need not be our priests. Any business that compensated its employees in the way that the federal government compensates public servants would struggle to survive.

Note:

Again... Jewish Supremacy and the GOD SYNDROME... core problem.

9. We should show far more grace towards those who have subjected themselves to public life. The eradication of any space for forgiveness—a jettisoning of any tolerance for the complexities and contradictions of the human psyche—may leave us with a cast of characters at the helm we will grow to regret.

Note:

Politicians are the problem because they are all corrupt.

10. The psychologization of modern politics is leading us astray. Those who look to the political arena to nourish their soul and sense of self, who rely too heavily on their internal life finding expression in people they may never meet, will be left disappointed.

Note:

Contradicting himself... Cocaine Brain.

11. Our society has grown too eager to hasten, and is often gleeful at, the demise of its enemies. The vanquishing of an opponent is a moment to pause, not rejoice.

Note:

Jewish Supremacy and the GOD Complex... again.

12. The atomic age is ending. One age of deterrence, the atomic age, is ending, and a new era of deterrence built on A.I. is set to begin.

13. No other country in the history of the world has advanced progressive values more than this one. The United States is far from perfect. But it is easy to forget how much more opportunity exists in this country for those who are not hereditary elites than in any other nation on the planet.

Note:

No other country in the world is more degenerate than the USA.

Thanks to them Jews and the Epstein class... eat your Ratburger.

14. American power has made possible an extraordinarily long peace. Too many have forgotten or perhaps take for granted that nearly a century of some version of peace has prevailed in the world without a great power military conflict. At least three generations — billions of people and their children and now grandchildren — have never known a world war.

Note:

Israel and the USA are responsible for 99% of all wars in the last 100 years.

15. The postwar neutering of Germany and Japan must be undone. The defanging of Germany was an overcorrection for which Europe is now paying a heavy price. A similar and highly theatrical commitment to Japanese pacifism will, if maintained, also threaten to shift the balance of power in Asia.

16. We should applaud those who attempt to build where the market has failed to act. The culture almost snickers at Musk’s interest in grand narrative, as if billionaires ought to simply stay in their lane of enriching themselves . . . . Any curiosity or genuine interest in the value of what he has created is essentially dismissed, or perhaps lurks from beneath a thinly veiled scorn.

Note:

Elon Musk is no one... just another Pedophile TechnocRat who stole my patent.

read all my Articles on Elon Musk here.

17. Silicon Valley must play a role in addressing violent crime. Many politicians across the United States have essentially shrugged when it comes to violent crime, abandoning any serious efforts to address the problem or take on any risk with their constituencies or donors in coming up with solutions and experiments in what should be a desperate bid to save lives.

Note:

These Jewish TechnocRats are the core problem.

They try to fulfill Jewish Prophecy with Technocratic means.

And no one is more violent than these Jews.

18. The ruthless exposure of the private lives of public figures drives far too much talent away from government service. The public arena—and the shallow and petty assaults against those who dare to do something other than enrich themselves—has become so unforgiving that the republic is left with a significant roster of ineffectual, empty vessels whose ambition one would forgive if there were any genuine belief structure lurking within.

Note:

The Government is a cesspool for Fascist Jews who use the Government to steal from the poor to give to Jews.

And the Government is using Technocracy to enhance the Government power for these Jews.

19. The caution in public life that we unwittingly encourage is corrosive. Those who say nothing wrong often say nothing much at all.

20. The pervasive intolerance of religious belief in certain circles must be resisted. The elite’s intolerance of religious belief is perhaps one of the most telling signs that its political project constitutes a less open intellectual movement than many within it would claim.

Note:

Religion and the Government are two forms of Jewish Mind Control.

21. Some cultures have produced vital advances; others remain dysfunctional and regressive. All cultures are now equal. Criticism and value judgments are forbidden. Yet this new dogma glosses over the fact that certain cultures and indeed subcultures . . . have produced wonders. Others have proven middling, and worse, regressive and harmful.

22. We must resist the shallow temptation of a vacant and hollow pluralism. We, in America and more broadly the West, have for the past half century resisted defining national cultures in the name of inclusivity. But inclusion into what?

Note:

We?

How dare the Jews EVER speak for me.

I speak for myself and for all of Humanity.

Fact is... the Jews love Hitler... and they want to be Hitler.

Netanyahoo today is Hitler.

And the Jews are bigger Antisemites than the Nazis.

That may even be because these so called Jews are Khazaars from the Caspian Sea.

And Donald Trump just like Adolf Hitler is their Goyim Moshiach.

Behavioral Modification... Mind control.

The Jews have taken over the United States of America

Trump’s antisemitism envoy says US will bar World Cup attendees tied to antisemitism abroad

Rabbi Yehuda Kaploun, the U.S. special envoy for monitoring and combating antisemitism, said this week that the United States will bar individuals from attending the World Cup who are accused of fostering antisemitism in their home countries.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/trump-s-antisemitism-envoy-says-us-will-bar-world-cup-attendees-tied-to-antisemitism-abroad/ar-AA21f0s0

The Chabad are a Jewish racist Supremacy group who meddle in USA politics forever.

Why are they allowed to make politics?

To ban citizens from entering the USA?

Because they control Donald Trump… always did.

Boycott the Football World Cup

The fact is that this world is controlled by these Nazi Jews who love Hitler so much they want to be Hitler!

And AI is their tool... a tool for Technocracy and it follows the same outlet as written 100 years ago by the original Technocrats themselves.

Note:

The original Technocrat wad David.

David defeated Goliath using a sling.

He was using Technology against a superior enemy.

So the origins of Technocracy are Jewish origins.

And today’s David sling is AI.

Technocracy… Jewish Supremacy… Fascism… all the same.

Wanting to eliminate Humanity replace them with Robotics and cloning.

Hack ‘em.

Bye the Way…

Boston Dynamics Atlas Robot Projected Price $130000 in 2030.

They cost now about 300 000 $.

That is as much as a Ferrari Hypercar.

https://www.technetbooks.com/2026/01/boston-dynamics-atlas-robot-price.html

Now anyone who is working their whole life at $10 / h can maximal earn 1 million USD per life.

And to earn 100$ p/h one must spent 10 years in University which alone costs them over a million USD.

It is a game of Dog chasing its own tail.

Yet these Jews get money for free… education for free… furl corruption and have infinite money they use to control society based on Federal Reserve banking.

War?

We can’t afford war… we have no money.

However only the Rothschilds want war and the jews.

The Era of Authoritarian Neoliberalism

The Rise of Technocrats, Nationalists and Autocrats

We live in an era of crises. How should we address them? Many turn to experts, particularly economists or technologists. Others look to strong, authoritarian leaders, as seen in China or Russia. Some advocate a return to the nation-state, rejecting globalization and targeting immigrants. But what about democracy? Are we prepared to abandon it? This book argues that since the 1970s, neoliberalism has increasingly favored authoritarian solutions. It’s time to break this cycle and strive for a more just, fair, green, and equitable planet.

https://brill.com/display/title/63332

Godspeed

Fritz Freud.

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