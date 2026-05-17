It’s the Age of Illusion

The Age of Illusion

Everyone is beautiful

Everything is fine

In The Land of Illusion

The water babies speak Japanese

And the faeries drink wine

Everyone is beautiful

Everyone is gay

In the Land of Illusion

We paint our faces with chocolate cake

And everything’s okay

Hahahaha!

Let’s go

Yo! Let’s go

To the Land of Illusion

The Land of Illusion

Everyone is beautiful

Everything is chill

Everyone is famous

Evеryone is happy

Let’s pop another bluе pill

Blue pills

I got mad blue pills

Blue pills

I got big black pupils

Age Of Illusion - Die Antwoord

AI... sick of it from the beginning... sick...offensive... lies.

Not just that... but people are now getting wise upon the dehumanization of AI which manifests in increased electricity bills... reduced quality of life... increased environmental pollution including what is known as electrosmog and the Havanna Syndrome.

The permanent humming of any Datacenters drives people nuts above the treeline... Havanna Syndrome... IF they are not evicted from their houses.

Water becomes undrinkable... but at least you can make some stupid pictures of people you hate.

Warned about it six years ago.

And ever since in more detail than anyone else.

Even wrote a law that would prevent AI abuse by the powers that be.

Seriously... if ANYONE... anyone... can tell me what benefits AI in reality has... I rest my case.

And that goes all up to Hamish McKenzie and the rest of Substack.

You tell me what AI has brought to Humanity that is beneficial I rest my case... delete my Substack and never write again.

I do this because I am a man... and I know my stuff... and no one... not even God can debate me on this.

Because from Hamish McKenzie Steve Best to Elon Musk and Bill Gaytes... even Donald Trump... you are not men... you are pussies with an Adrenochrome addiction.

You are Liars... Pedophiles... rapists... murderers... snake oil salesmen... game show hosts.

You are a failure and you should exist only in a padded cell as a bad example for everyone!

When I look at the Epstein Class... nothing good can come out of them.

They are all Jews and all Jews are scum.... not a single Jew is a good one.

Proven beyond doubt.

These Jews use AI against Humanity because all Jews are anti Human scum.

All that leads to one absolute conclusion without the shred of a doubt... AI is Civil War.

AI is civil warfare against an unsuspecting society using AI to destroy civil liberties mass survey opposition and take the human right of self determination out of the equation by force.

How much Hitler is your Government?

Does it give you more freedom?

Does it give you more and better qualified Jobs?

Does it help you make your life better or does it the opposite?

An honest answer to all of this: No it doesn’t do any of the above.

In fact... AI takes away... it does not add anything to anyone’s life except the Jews Fascists and Authority... it steals your ability to think... your land... water... air.

And just like the Jews who built it is promises you everything yet gives back nothing.

AI is just another big fat Jewish Parasite.

AI is a Religion... you have to believe in it.

That is the selling point... lies and shallow promises.

Like they sell you Jesus on the Cross as the redeemer for your sins.

And if they can convict you that your life is a sin... kill yourself... seriously... I buy you the bullet.

AI just like all Religions is based on a Death cult... AI is a cult.

And it don’t matter even if AI works... because it doesn’t.

AI isn’t just a program it is a complete technocratic Infrastructure.

And once this infrastructure is in place... no one is safe... no one but them Jews who then act upon us like Gods they think themselves.

I wrote his back in 22...

Oh... and UBI... that is straight from Technocracy 1933...

Same Arseholes... because Fascism is a Genetic disorder... the Judas Virus.

So Universal Basic Income because AI is taking all the Jobs.

Bullshit.

IF AI will replace our Jobs should not all education be made free?

It should… but it isn’t revealing the Jewish hatred of Humanity.

AI is Jewish Fascism pushed down our throats.

So what are these Datacenters actually?

Because as I see it... they do not store any useful Data.

The Internet gets scrubbed every day BY AI... useful Data gets the... NO REACH treatment such as my Blog because all them Impostors fear Truth like holy water.

What can you expect from lying parasites but parasitic behavior?

And to emphasize this... here is a chart of current Datacenters.

You will notice that China has less than 400 Datacenters but a fully functioning Automated Technocracy in place... and that for over 1 Billion People.

You go jaywalking in China and before you hit the other side your face has been recognized and punished and the fee taken out of your account.

So why are them Jews wanting to erase farmland and build Datacenters?

Because of STARLINK... STARSHIELD... STARGATE... and the AI WAR.

These AI DATACENTERS ate AI WARFARE COMMAND AND CONTROL CENTERS.

Designed for a future war... coming soon... against the American people.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland last week, Musk said that Tesla is “planning to make its Optimus robots available for sale to the public by the end of 2027.” That is when Tesla will be confident that the robots will be highly reliable, safe and functional. The robots will be able to perform any task, he said.

If the timeline holds, it would mark one of the first attempts to bring a general-purpose humanoid robot into homes. The robot will cost between $20,000 and $30,000. In Musk’s view, Optimus robots could one day become as common as smartphones, with “everyone on Earth” eventually owning one.

“My prediction is there will be more robots than people,” he said at Davos.

https://www.entrepreneur.com/business-news/elon-musk-tesla-sell-optimus-humanoid-robots

That is right folks... these AI Datacenters are Command And Control centers for the upcoming Robot wars that need to be controlled.

Terminator... Matrix... Elysium... take your pick... all of them.

That is why they lie about them in every interview.

Douglas Adams understood this long ago when he wrote Humanity had built a great machine and the Answer is 42... yet they forgot the Question.

Tucker Carlson challenged Kevin O’Leary on taxpayer funding for his Utah data center project.

In an interview, O’Leary said the data center will create new jobs that benefit the community.

O’Leary views the AI race as a geopolitical competition, stressing rivalry with China’s tech growth.

https://www.businessinsider.com/tucker-carlson-kevin-oleary-clash-over-funding-ai-data-centers-2026-5

To be honest...I never heard of Kevin O’Leary before... and now that I do i wouldn’t buy soap from

this charlatan.

Every word he says is a lie.

He is just like any other serial pedophile from the Epstein class.

How did he make his money?

Certainly not with Intelligence.

Bought and paid for by them Jews who control his puny little Arse.

Here is that Jew lying about his fake concerns about the Environment.

Here is the deal: You are a Billionaire and you say you care for the environment?

Show me the fucking money.

Invest into my technology on my terms or I make them kill you in the streets.

Herre is the same guy... a JUDAS stooge telling lies...

We know it is a scam when they push an enemy excuse so they get free charge free of charge.

Like the Jew who steals your house because if Jew don’t steal your house some other Jew do... Insane.

But folks that is how Jews do things... they are Rats... thieves... liars.

And like Rats they go around poisoning the water and spread diseases... from the Back Plague which was spread by Jew... to Covid and now Hantavirus which comes from Rats... Jews.

Fitting isn’t it?

And because them Jews are infinitely evil... and there can be no cure to them... they push AI as a control mechanism so that the few can control the many.

Jewish Rat Arse Fascism... that is all there is.

AI is a scam...here is how it is done.

First of all it is a circular economy where Microsoft invests in OpenAI... and Nvidia... and buys back their product for a profit.

Same as Amazon Google Alphabet X XAI Tesla...

All of them Jewish Companies invest into each other... yet the net product is Zillo.

Because inevitably AI has no product to sell... but empty promises it can’t uphold.

https://www.bloomberg.com/graphics/2026-ai-circular-deals/

The next thing... AI is a Military Technology... meaning it is designed to Kill.

But before we even come to Palantir or the software option... there is the DATA necessary to do the search first.

And that Data needs to be accumulated through a Network where everyone is connected to AI.

So even AI is a scam... the DATA COLLECTION and GLOBAL NETWORK INFRASTRUCTURE... once in place is ripe for abuse by a willing Authoritarian movement... Them Jews.

And these Jews with the excuse of Antisepticism have now installed a JEWISH FASCIST 4TH REICH.

Because to protect us from them we need only the law which is already here.

But the Jews are ANTI HUMAN RATS.

And they wage a war against Humanity forever.

They want everything for them... nothing left for us.

Them Jews are dishonest disloyal Rats that must never be allowed to hold any position of power anywhere.

This isn’t even 4th Generation warfare or even sixth or seventh...

Because in a war there are sections fighting against each other for a purpose... mainly territorial or Ideological.

And the lines are clearly identifiable.

This war however is the same old lie these Jews force upon us all.

It is a coup... not a war... because them Jews... cowards as they are... Rats... play victim when it is them and no one else.

They say “we are your friends”... IF your friend is a backstabbing cunt that is.

Everything them Jews do is a Lie.

Nothing them Yiddos do is either honest nor beneficial.

And AI is a Digital Coup in this Jewish War against the world.

Whilst them Jews make us fight in Ukraine and against Iran they also fight us here in the USA.

These Datacenters are part of this Jewish War against Humanity.

From Nimrod to Yuval Harari... these Jews have always waged a war against Humanity.

I wrote about this here.

Anyone who says anything else is a brainwashed religious fanatic... and AI is the New World Order Religion.

And like in all Religions we have God = AI.

Then we have the priests of AI... Elon Musk... Sam Altman... Peter Thiel.... Bill Gaytes... Homosexual Pedophile Jews.

Selling Cancer as the cure.

And like in Religion these priest... the pest of Satan... hold all of the power.

The Antichrist will use his influence to facilitate the formation of this coming one-world religion. Scripture says the whole world will follow the beast (Revelation 13:3), giving their allegiance to this political and religious leader. He will be Satan’s instrument to deceive the world and rule over this end times false religious system.

Donald Trump is the Antichrist.

And AI is this one world Religion.

Bottom of the pile are we... to be controlled by AI because in the minds of the Elite we... and all life for that matter... are worthless.

Their actions speak as much and louder than a willows whisper.

AI is a Fascist Technocracy that is JEWISH... Jewish Fascism.

And them Jews make our life worse by the day so that they can install their Jewish Fascism.

And this is personal...

In this 1933 Article from the Technocratic Magazine they state absolute and without any doubt that they are withholding Technology beneficial to Humanity on purpose.

Why?

Because they are Jews and Jews must not be trusted.

Here they tell you... in the same Technocratic Magazine from 1933... of Robot Inspectors...

And clearly of a war of attrition by eliminating Nutrition from the food to keep you docile.

Manufacturing a Child care crisis...

In reality sacrificing Humanity on the Jewish Altar of Technocracy.

That is what it really is all about... the Jewish war against Humanity.

It is a Religion... because you have to believe in it.

If anyone takes just a simple close look... all them Jews lies fall apart faster than a snowflake on a hot stove.

Nothing... absolutely nothing about AI makes sense or is beneficial.

However the AI INFRASTRUCTURE once in place makes way for AI FASCISM.

The future Dictator world... a globalist Utopia...

Something I warn against since I started writing on Substack.

And I discuss ANYONE on that Subject... but they are only Jewish Cowards... TecnocRats with the emphasis on RATS.

So they won’t discuss me because they know they lose.

All them Jews ever do is betray Society on an Industrial scale... and AI is no different...

From JFK to Charlie Kirk... from 9/11 to Covid...

And now Hantavirus... a virus spread by RATS... JEWISH RATS.

DOJ Indicts Jewish Group for ‘Large-Scale, Decade-Long Insider Trading Scheme’

https://www.informationliberation.com/?id=65111

So we know who the enemy is... Jews... that are pushing AI as part of their war against Humanity.

Clarification.

AI at best is a novelty product.

It doesn’t solve a single thing that is beneficial to Humanity.

None... zilch... zillo.

And we must ask one Question above all... can we solve the problems that currently exist?

Can we create a better world beneficial to everyone?

And the Answer is yes.

The solution is less control and personal responsibility.

AI does not deliver... not at any scale.

It takes and takes and requires us to pay for it while them Jews get paid well for their Fascist DNA.

Because all them Jews ever do is to lie and steal.

That is why they push AI... nobody wants it but them Jewish Nazis.

Fulfilling their own prophecy of World Domination.

Only them Jews want a one world Government and AI is their tool to do it.

One world Government.

One world Religion.

One world financial system.

Under Jewish AI control.

However... AI is a Barbaric Technology.

It consumes resources on an Insatiable scale because of that.

It is as Barbaric as these Rat Jews.

AI makes all of our life worse by the hour.

Increased electricity Bills.

Water demands.

Land grub.

Noise pollution.

Air pollution.

Heavy metals in the water.

Food supply destruction.

Job losses of a gigantic scale.

And that is even before they roll out the Robot Police.

All of that does not in cooperate the nefarious reasons AI is creating Biological Weapons designer viruses and designer pathogens at Harvard.

And if we take a close look at the AI crowd... Jews.

Not just any Jews... Homosexual Jews.

Peter Thiel Alex Karp Sam Altman.

All of them Epstein’s Friends.

And speaking about Elon Musk... he had a bottled Penis enlargement... allededly...

American rapper Azealia Banks has affirmed a claim on social media platform X that Elon Musk once had “a botched p*nis implant.” The assertion comes after Banks mocked the Tesla CEO’s dating history and repeatedly took a jibe at his ex-partner Grimes.

https://www.timesnownews.com/world/us/us-buzz/elon-musks-botched-penis-enlargement-singer-makes-massiveclaim-article-118365364

Nobody with real Intelligenz would want his wiener enhanced.

These are the Epstein Class... Pedophiles... Perverts... Fascists... and them are all JEWS!

AND THEY WANT TO CONTROL YOU!

Not just that but they want to eliminate you.

They are doing it as we speak.

50,000 Lake Tahoe residents are stripped of Electricity.

A new report reveals NV Energy, which supplies power to some 50,000 residents in Lake Tahoe, between Nevada and California, could soon be without any electricity after the company announced it’s pulling all its wattage and giving it to a cluster of incoming data centers in Northern Nevada.

Step by step... and it is always and only them Jews.

These Jews take everything away from you and give it only to themselves.

Remember how the same Jews forced gigantic windmills to generate power... i.e. to shove it up your throat?

The same Jews are now using Jet engines to power AI... then telling you lot that they are environmentally friendly... and the gullible swallow the lot.

Mental that is.

Why Supersonic Jet Engines Will Power AI Data Centers

AI is literally killing people.

And that is on every layer conceivable.

Only Idiots use AI.

Memphis is killed by Elong Tusk... the Penis Bottlejob.

Jimmy Dore sums it up...

Them Jews use a legal term... Eminent domain to steal the land from the living.

Technically that is Illegal but them Jewish Nazis don’t fucking care.

Like they stole America from the Indians.

Like they stole Palestine.

Like they stole Germany.

Eminent domain

Eminent domain, also known as land acquisition, compulsory purchase, resumption, compulsory acquisition, or expropriation, is the compulsory acquisition of private property for public use. It does not include the power to take and transfer ownership of private property from one property owner to another private property owner without a valid public purpose and the payment of just compensation. This power can be legislatively delegated by the state to municipalities, government subdivisions, or even to private persons or corporations, when they are authorized to exercise the functions of a public character.

Leaked Documents Show Cisco Systems’ Deep Relationship with Israeli Security State

Note:

All of the AI crowd is related to Epstein and fundamentally staffed with Unit 8200 IDF Soldiers.

Just so that you know…

Argus

Argus, the global leader in automotive cyber security, provides comprehensive and proven solution suites to protect connected cars and commercial vehicles against cyber-attacks. With decades of experience in both cyber security and the automotive industry, Argus offers innovative security methods and proven computer networking know-how with a deep understanding of automotive best practices. Customers include car manufacturers, their Tier 1 suppliers, fleet operators and aftermarket connectivity providers. Founded in 2014, Argus is headquartered in Tel Aviv, with offices in Michigan, Silicon Valley, Stuttgart and Tokyo.

Note:

Argus is strategically placed with Carmakers such as Porsche Mercedes and VW.

Inside every car is a piece of Argus Software that claims to be “Security“ but in reality is a backdoor to every car that gives Israel the power to kill everyone driving their car and make it look like an accident.

What is more it is designed to control every “self driving car” of the future giving Israel total control over everything.

Argus is staffed with Unit 8200 and is a Mossad asset.

That gives way to the Political Arm of them Jews forcing you into total obedience.

EU Moves to Enforce Sweeping Digital ID Crackdown to Access Social Media

The European Union is moving toward one of the most aggressive online control systems ever proposed in the Western world as the bloc’s unelected globalist leaders prepare to roll out a sweeping plan that could force every social media user to provide government-approved identification just to access platforms online.

Under the proposal being advanced by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, an unelected bureaucrat, social media restrictions for children could be introduced across the EU as early as this summer.

But critics warn the real-world impact would extend far beyond children.

Because platforms would need to verify users’ ages, every user, regardless of age, could ultimately be required to submit digital ID credentials before being allowed to use social media

https://slaynews.com/eu-moves-enforce-sweeping-digital-id-crackdown-access-social-media/

Tampon Hitler

These Jews are already controlling your TV WIFI Car and of course AI.

The Digital ID is necessary in all of this because these Jews want to control YOU.

And because they want to control you... they need you to be connected to AI.

It is as simple as that.

I wrote that six years ago.

So here is again the Infrastructure they were and are building.

In a Nutshell they want you to be connected permanently to AI... all your Data stored in these Datacenters and controlled from there.

These Datacenters operate also as command and control centers for the upcoming Robot Army they are building.

A Transhumanist Techno Fascist wet dream.

Oh and the HANTAVIRUS... this is the same old same old to inject you with NEURAL LACE.

They need a permanent locator and / or Digital ID.

So that everything including your thoughts will be monitored by AI in real time.

Planet Auschwitz.

Here are the main backbone of this totalitarian AI infrastructure.

Neural Lace



Neural Lace are Graphene Oxide & Trioxide programmable Nanoparticles developed by Klaus Schwab CIA Elon Musk DARPA and the Harvard Wyss Foundation. Neural Lace is a BCI to connect Humanity to the IOB.

Neural Lace acts like a Layer that allows the human body to receive and give information.

It’s nature of low level frequency and strength means that it needs another technology to apmplify it.

This technology is called Neural Link.

Neural Link



Neural Link translates the data collected from Neural Lace and connects it with Starlink an unstoppable Broadband 5G network controlled by all the players. Neural Link is the link between Neural Lace and Starlink.

Starlink



Starlink are over 44 000 sattelites turning the world into one gigantic microwave oven.

It not only provides a military grade unstoppable network for AI war in the hands of a view it may be much much more.

Weather manipulation through electromagnetic interference.

It may have capabilities of Nikola Tesla’s death ray since they have all the plans for it. And it possibly can “burn” a hole in the atmosphere above a city or so just like HAARP does.

And it possibly can do all the things HAARP does and then some.

What it for sure does is that it provides a military grade uncontrollable unstoppable AI warfare infrastructure in the hands of a few.

And if some of the few are as the Wyss and Schwab are Nazis for no better word I think it is time to listen.

What is more is that Starlink is an uncontrollable GGGGG Network of military proportions from above in the hands of one company i.e. a few “chosen” people.



What do they do with it?

Boston Dynamics



Boston Dynamics makes Robotics as does Tesla now because Boston Dynamics belongs to DARPA Elon Musk and the Cabal.

Through Starlink they can control those autonomous machines hunting down every human on earth at their digression.

There will be no escape from this.

Datacenters

These Datacenters allow for command and control operations in this war against Humanity.

Everything you do and say will be stored and used against you.

PALANTIR

One Company Connects Every Surveillance Database

2024 revenue: $2.9 billion. 55% from government. Stock up 200% since Trump elected.

July 31, 2025: Army awards Palantir $10 billion over 10 years - consolidating 75 contracts into one massive surveillance deal.

May 2025: Pentagon boosts Maven AI warfare contract to $1.3 billion - doubling to 20,000+ military users.

April 2025: ICE pays $30 million for ImmigrationOS - “near real-time visibility” tracking immigrants.

This builds on Palantir’s [cumulative $287 million in ICE contracts since 2014]

Peter Thiel’s company integrates surveillance data, financial transactions, communications intercepts, travel records, criminal databases into one platform. Used by CIA, FBI, ICE, Pentagon, local police, and now your healthcare system. It powers [ICE’s complete surveillance arsenal](/articles/surveillance/ice-surveillance-arsenal-complete-tech-stack) and enables [political surveillance of Trump critics]

(/articles/surveillance/political-surveillance-trump-2025-critics-targeted).

https://stateofsurveillance.org/articles/surveillance/palantir-government-surveillance-ecosystem-billions/

Note:

Palantir just don’t work without all the other AI war Infrastructure.

All of them work together with Politics against the people.

And only one thing connects them... they are all Jews.

And Donald trump has given these Jews the power to do that.

TREASON.

The re authorization of FISA with a few clauses is enabling Palantir to legally spy on every American Citizen and every World citizen by default on behalf of the USA Government as signed into power by Donald Trump.

Giving way for a totally full AI Government with them Jews in charge.

And that is why they need those Datacenters.

So we all agree on one thing... these Datacenters are Civil War against Humanity.

That means by the law of war we can destroy them.

‘You Can Thank Donald Trump’: 300+ Georgia Families Might Lose Their Homes to Make Way for AI Data Center

https://thenerdstash.com/you-can-thank-donald-trump-300-georgia-families-might-lose-their-homes-to-make-way-for-ai-data-center/

So here is the Question: How do we destroy an AI Datacenter?

The thing is... these Datacenters are actually quite vulnerable.

Their weak point is the cooling.

Using a Thermite Mollie will do the trick.

And an FPV Drone.

https://www.getfpv.com

I know many of you Americans have most properly some form of explosives that can be used.

But for the sake of it I stand by my Thermite Mollie because it is inexpensive.

Using an FPV Drone to drop them on target.

We do not need to target the building in itself... we need to target the cooling systems which use normal pipes that with Thermite can be easily deastroyed.

Cooling Fans... and the piping that connects them to the Datacenters.

Destroy the cooling and these GPU’s run red hot in no time and destroy themselves.

Additionally they need massive amounts of water.

Destroy the water supply and you get the same reaction... overheating... and the destruction of the equipment by overheating.

These Datacenters are not made to shut down... so we force them to shut down.

Attack the electricity supply.

And the Gas storage for the Gas turbines.

That’ll blow up quite nicely.

Once one or two or hopefully more Datacenters are destroyed... the Insurance won’t cover the costs.

Serves them right for stealing our Land.

I mean I write about the dangers of AI for so long... I never got heard... did you?

No... they simply go on and on.

We know what they want... AI war... total enslavement of Humanity.

They won’t listen so they have to be taught a lesson.

We know the outcome... AUTOFAC.

The future they present to us is unacceptable.

So we must make a stand: Destroy these Datacenters.

That is simply done by destroying the cooling system... water and electricity supply.

The rest takes care of itself.

We don’t need AI.

But we need Humanity to stand up and be counted.

Here are two Utah Girls who simply do that… and KUDOS to them.

AI is not only rewriting but erasing our History

NOBODY like them Jews!

FASCIST JEWS!

Godspeed

Fritz Freud.

P.S: I have enabled paid subscriptions for those who want to support my work.

And I thank all of you for the support you have given to me.



Thank you.

If you can... are well off enough... and like my work please consider buying me a coffee... There is a lot of work going into this. Thank you.

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