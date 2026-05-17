Fritz’s Freud

Fritz’s Freud

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http://coronistan.blogspot.com's avatar
http://coronistan.blogspot.com
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The Final Solution - Trump, Israel, Rothschild & The Total Subversion Of The UK & USA Establishment - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=08c3UO9ZmSc

The term "Pax Silica" is slowly getting out there, but I have noted they are severe, plainly curated, classic, "limited hangouts"...ala, Whitney Webb style. So, Army Intel is at work covering up the greatest espionage case in history.

To understand the gravitas of what has happened, been covered up, and is (hopefully) being dealt with, we must go back in time....and we will. But first a little run down of Pax Silica and Israeli Espionage against The United States.

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Wayne Morse's avatar
Wayne Morse
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😁

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