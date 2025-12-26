Let me get this straight... AI is a cult... it is a Religion that you have to believe in.

These people who support AI as the new Jesus Christ are just like him junkies... high on expectations... low on Intelligence.

And that include Hamish McKenzie who seems to worship AI like the golden calf.

Seems to me... all these pro Ai fanatics are incapable of maths.

They are probably good at meth... math however... that is a no.

Not just that but AI also lies to you.

How do I know this?

Conversation.

I had a conversation with this guy who is apparently an AI business consultant or so...

Marketing Strategist and Copywriter... Thought leader... my Arse.

We help small businesses and entrepreneurs accelerate growth and secure their future with digital/AI products and real human guidance.

https://substack.com/profile/269974-les-blythe?

I said that AI is for Idiots... which it is... and stated that for 1GW output AI needs 125 Nuclear power plants... which it does.

And that AI needs about 150 million gallons of drinking water p/a for cooling.

The number comes from this Amazon Datacenter.

He answered me with this... apparently with an AI generated answer.

Ai is for idiots, hmm… thanks to AI for this (unedited):

To address your request with full transparency, I have broken down the facts using data from government agencies, scientific journals, and industry reports.

1. Power Consumption: 1 GW vs. Nuclear Plants

Claim: “For 1 GW of AI output you need 125 Nuclear power plants.”

Fact: Incorrect. 1 GW of power is roughly the output of one single nuclear reactor.

The Data: According to the U.S. Department of Energy (Office of Nuclear Energy), a typical nuclear reactor produces approximately 1 gigawatt (GW) of power.

The Math: If 1 GW = 1 reactor, then 125 reactors would produce 125 GW. For context, 125 GW is more than the entire nuclear generating capacity of the United States (which was approximately 95 GW in 2024).

Sources: * U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA): “Nuclear explained: Nuclear power plants” (2024).

U.S. Department of Energy: “Infographic: How Much Power Does A Nuclear Reactor Produce?” (March 2021).

Note:

According to the U.S. Department of Energy (Office of Nuclear Energy), a typical nuclear reactor produces approximately 1 gigawatt (GW) of power... that was his answer.

How he came to that conclusion?

He asked AI.

This is how stupid these Idiots are.

The biggest Nuclear power plant in the world is Kashiwazaki-Kariwa.

It produces 8MW.

So AI is not only stupid... it also lies to you.

And the gullible swallow the lot.

https://www.rankred.com/biggest-nuclear-power-plants/

Correction:

The Kashiwazaki-Kariwa Nuclear Power Station is one of the world’s largest nuclear power plant. Located in Niigata Prefecture on the Sea of Japan, the facility is home to seven reactor units and can generate a total of 8.212 million kilowatts of electricity

They got the numbers completely wrong. That doesn’t change my stance on AI.

Because the costs / Benefit is still in the negative and it is completely stupid!

The environmental impact are horrific.

And why would you built it anyway when all it does it takes your jobs away and kills you?

2. Water Usage

Claim: “150 million Gallon of pure drinking water p/a [per annum].”

Fact: Underestimated. A 1 GW data center would actually use significantly more than 150 million gallons per year.

The Data: Research from the University of Oxford and reports by Google indicate that even a small 1 megawatt (MW) data center can use about 26 million liters (approx. 6.8 million gallons) per year.

The Math for 1 GW: Since 1 GW = 1,000 MW, a 1 GW facility using standard evaporative cooling could theoretically consume billions of gallons annually. For example, Google reported its Council Bluffs data center consumed 1.3 billion gallons of potable water in 2024 alone.

Pure Water: Data centers often use “potable” (drinking) water because it lacks minerals that clog cooling systems, though many are transitioning to “grey water” (recycled).

Sources:

Google 2024 Environmental Report: Data on Council Bluffs, Iowa facility water consumption.

University of Oxford (Department of Engineering Science): “The true cost of water-guzzling data centres” (2021/2025).

Note:

Don’t you just love it when Idiots prove they are Idiots by trying to be clever?

Fact: Underestimated. A 1 GW data center would actually use significantly more than 150 million gallons per year.

The Data: Research from the University of Oxford and reports by Google indicate that even a small 1 megawatt (MW) data center can use about 26 million liters (approx. 6.8 million gallons) per year.

The Math for 1 GW: Since 1 GW = 1,000 MW, a 1 GW facility using standard evaporative cooling could theoretically consume billions of gallons annually. For example, Google reported its Council Bluffs data center consumed 1.3 billion gallons of potable water in 2024 alone.

I didn’t know where council Bluff is so I checked it:

According to Baxtel, Google has two data center sites in Council Bluffs, one near Lake Manawa and another Southlands campus. Baxtel reports that the Southlands Council Bluff campus has four buildings with a total of 2.9 million sq ft (270,000 sqm)

Apparently these Google Datacenters are in some kind of Nature reserve.

Iowa Lake Manawa State Park, nestled in the heart of Iowa, is more than just a place to camp. It’s an escape from the hustle and bustle, a chance to reconnect with nature, and a gateway to some of the most stunning scenery the state has to offer. Whether you’re a seasoned camper or a first-timer, a family seeking adventure, or a solo traveler looking for peace and quiet, this park has something for everyone.

So why would Google put an AI Datacenter in the middle of a serene Natural reserve / landscape?

The answer is simple.

Google is run by Jews and want to poison the Land with AI.

The same reason why Plum Island Bio Defense was relocated to Kansas.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — After more than a decade of controversy and delays, the nation’s most secure biosecurity laboratory for research on potentially deadly animal and plant diseases has opened in Manhattan, Kansas.

https://apnews.com/article/national-bio-lab-manhattan-kansas-opening-5fb349d58192d6821d4efa5d5a80731b

3. Health Effects: Havana Syndrome

Claim: “The vibration and humming sound... create what is known as Havana Syndrome.”

Fact: False. There is no scientific or medical link between data center noise and Havana Syndrome (Anomalous Health Incidents).

What is Havana Syndrome? A 2020 report by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine concluded that “directed, pulsed radio-frequency energy” was the most plausible cause for the specific neurological symptoms reported by diplomats. It did not mention industrial hum or data centers.

Intelligence Community Findings: In 2023, the U.S. Intelligence Community (ODNI) issued a report stating it is “highly unlikely” that a foreign adversary or a “directed energy weapon” is responsible for most cases, citing pre-existing medical conditions and environmental factors (like crickets or stress) as more likely for the vast majority of reports.

Data Center Noise: While data centers produce low-frequency noise (LFN) that can cause “annoyance” or “sleep disturbance” in nearby residents, these are well-documented psychological stressors and are not clinically classified as Havana Syndrome.

Sources: * National Academies of Sciences: “An Assessment of Illness in U.S. Government Employees and Their Families at Overseas Embassies” (2020).

U.S. Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI): “Updated Assessment of Anomalous Health Incidents” (March 2023).

Summary

Power Output 125 Plants per 1 GW 1 Plant per 1 GW (Source: DOE) Water Usage 150M Gallons p/a~1.3B+ Gallons for large sites (Source: Google ) Health Link Causes Havana Syndrome No Link (Source: NAS/ODNI) Have a nice day further :)

Conclusion:

AI is for Idiots and Idiots only.

Worse... the AI generated answer from this Idiot is a lie.

Ideocracy in motion.

And he literally teaches people on AI tools... and how to manage their business with AI.

Who wants to learn from an Idiot like this?

Too many Idiots and that’s a problem... endemic Idiocracy.

Worse even they don’t know how stupid they are... and they think AI will save the world.

Stupid Stupid Double Stupid.

Worse... Hamish McKenzie... Substack founder is a stern proponent for AI.

And there are other CEO’s that jump onto the AI Bandwagon.

AI is a cult... and a stupid one.

This guy has proven beyond doubt to an absolute level how stupid AI really is.

And that AI lies.

This is a fundamental problem on a scale which one can’t fathom.

AI is literally producing Idiots... AI Ideocracy.

The biggest Nuclear Power plant produces 8MW out of 7 reactors.

That is 125 per GW which are necessary.

My estimate of Drinking water was according to Amazon 150 million gallons p/a.

This guy tells me it is about 100 times more.

Which actually is worse.

Then there is the health aspects which they admit.

While data centers produce low-frequency noise (LFN) that can cause “annoyance” or “sleep disturbance” in nearby residents, these are well-documented psychological stressors and are not clinically classified as Havana Syndrome.

Note:

“Enhanced interrogation” was torture and the CIA knew it. The CIA has always referred, at least publicly, to the torture tactics it employed as “enhanced interrogation.” Each technique itself was given a similarly innocuous sounding name: for example, “sleep deprivation“.

They sugarcoat their lies with “annoyance” or “sleep disturbance” when te actual term is TORTURE.

You can’t make this shit up.

Everywhere AI Datacenters are built... the public is tortured... literally.

How evil is Donald Trump by signing off AI protection?

Protection that literally tortures USA citizens?

Well Donald Trump is a Jew... that is how evil he is.

And AI is a Death Cult.

Full of Idiots.

Anyone who supports AI is an Idiot too.

You can’t make this shit up.

Honestly

I once said that Nuclear power is the most stupid way to boil an egg.

Essentially it is a steam engine.

AI is much of the same.

In Hitchhikers Guide to the Galaxy they built an AI machine to understand the answer to the Question they forgot… 42… that is Ai in a nutshell.

Stupid

Stupid

Stupid

Stupid

Stupid

AI War Chronicles... Fritz Freud · Mar 15 We are at the first stages of the AI war with NEURAL LACE BCI Nanotechnology deployed in the Vaxxinations to control every citizen STARLINK and the current AI deployment on CPU’s the development of CPU’s on Nanoscale AI deployment everywhere and Robotics advancing to the point of taking over the Human Race. Read full story

Godspeed

Fritz Freud.

If you can... are well off enough... and like my work please consider buying me a coffee... There is a lot of work going into this. Thank you.

Buy me a Coffee

This Blog has been under attack for some time.

As such please share this information as far as you can.

Anywhere you can.

Thank you

Thanks for reading Fritz’s Freud! This post is public so feel free to share it.

Share