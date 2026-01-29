Fritz’s Freud

5h

CRISPR is the biggest problem. But is there an actual solution?

denise ward
denise ward
2h

I wish to fill you in on something - they are not the problem - they are the RESULT of the problem.

What we speak we summon to us. Therefore we ought to be hyper aware of what we speak, n'est pa? So we could be speaking what we desire to see in the world rather than these characters, cartoon characters with weapons. Keeping our attention on them means we feed them. But they are only the symptoms. So by attending to them (giving our attention to them) we fail to address the problem and so the problem will continue to go on. So much are they not the problem that we can see from his-story that time and time again people have killed of those they thought were the problem, only to simply go from the fat into the fire, with THE actual problem continuing to occur.

So what is the problem might you ask.

The problem is the belief in the intentional killing of our own kind. Of our species. This is anti-biological so we are on the wrong side of life accepting this.

The people are driven by microbes. Microbes are also conscious. In fact they're actually kind of smarter than us because they live by a formula that we do not understand. Frequency. What we speak (and what we think) has frequency, which goes out into the aether for all to access thereforth.

This is the most likely reality from my perspective. I would like to hear if others have different ones, that also stick to the principle of being rational. When we intent (sic, verb) to kill our own species FOR ANY REASON, that frequency puffs up or fortifies the energies of entropy (disease, despair, destruction, death). Conversely when we say things optimistically, we generate the energies of synergy (regeneration, joy, balance, confidence, strength, eternity) We are missing out on so much by calling entropic energies into our reality day in, day out.

How can we be different? How can we generate frequencies of synergy? Rather than concluding that we must kill of anyone, let's figure out how else we can do it.

The answers are quite simple. I know what they are at this phase.

