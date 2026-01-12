How the Arsehole became the Boss (a cautionary tale).

Once all the organs in the body discussed who should be their leader.

The eyes said...I shall be your leader because I can see... without me you are blind.

The ears said... I should be the leader... because I can hear the storm before you can see it.

The nose said... I can smell danger before any of you can see or hear it.

The mouth said... I can roar and make our enemy disappear.

The feet said... without me we can’t stand.

The legs said... without me we can’t walk.

The lung said... without me we can’t breathe.

And so it went on and on and on.

A lot of bickering between everyone.

Then the Arsehole said... I should be the boss.

A sudden silence... and everyone burst out in laughter.

Everyone made a joke about the Arsehole which in response felt hurt.

It started sulking and stopped working.

Soon the lungs started breathing heavily...

The skin started to sweat.

The ears heard only a ringing sound.

And the eyes were swept away in tears.

The legs started hurting and the feet started itching... and everyone was complaining about the pain until it was unbearable.

Then they came together and said.

Look Arsehole... we acknowledge that without you nothing functions.

You shall be our Boss.

That made the Arsehole very happy

They all sat down had a great shit and everyone was fine and they shat forever happy that the Arsehole was the Boss.

So if you want to know who is the Boss... it always will be the greatest Arsehole!

It’s In the Blood: The Trump Family’s Multiple Generations of Fealty to Jewish Power



Who decides who should be the Leader?

Who decides that we need a leader?

Leader in German means Führer... and I had enough of those.

No more.

No God no Führer no Authority.

I despise Authority since I was young.

My father worked at USAF base Zweibrücken.

10 miles away there were NIKE Rockets pointed at Moscow.

Poison Gas depots everywhere.

And we rented a flat to GI’s who came to us at 17 pregnant standing in the rain looking for shelter.

We acted as Humans then... contrary to the USA who are vassals the Jews who are NOT Human!

In the day they were training to kill people and in the evening they prayed to Jesus for forgiveness.

That is American Insanity.

Insanity which can’t be cured.

Insanity stupidity and Jesus.

Fuck that.

Whack’a’Mole... and use a Baseball bat!

The Jews I despise... they are the most disrespectful lying scum that works together as a Mafia.

A Religious Mafia trying to fulfill their self fulfilling prophecy of owning the world.

If people would know what these Jews are up to... they would hang them in the streets.

So I tell the world exactly what these Jews are up to... so people can do their jobs.

Hang them Jews in the street and end their fucking Prophecy.

Because...most people are honest folks that try to make a living.

The Jews however are lying scum that make a killing...literally.

And they are lying about it by their Religion... Kol Nidre.

And we as a society cannot evolve because of that... because these Jews sabotage society to such an extent that society don’t function as a society anymore... and that is a conundrum most people simply don’t get.

I get it because I tried to make the world a better place... and I been punished for that.

Punished for what?

Finding a solution... more than one... and solve problems.

And it is because of these Jews who create problems that I did not succeed.

What they didn’t get is that I won’t take shit like that likely.

So I expose their lies...others will hang them for it.

All Jews are based on Incest and Lies.

A Bullet in their heads in the only cure to the Jewish cancer.

And if you don’t like that... I don’t care.

Eye for an eye... Noahide laws.

I shall execute this law and demand the killing of every Jew!

Their law... not mine.

Eye for an eye

“An eye for an eye” is a commandment found in the Book of Exodus 21:23–27 expressing the principle of reciprocal justice measure for measure. The earliest known use of the principle appears in the Code of Hammurabi, which predates the writing of the Hebrew Bible.

Note:

If you don’t like that because you think Jews need to be protected... go kill yourself.

Jews have the right to fuck off.

In my world I have the right to live without Jewish influence.

Jews have no right whatsoever to interfere with my right!

AND... Donald Trump made it legal to kill the Jews by his illegal actions against Venezuela.

The Jews are Demons.

They are Anti Human.

Their behavior towards Humanity says so.

And everyone who believe different is stupid and deranged.

Jews are Demons Rabbi Laitman

100 years ago the Jews created Adolf Hitler.

He was chosen by the Jews to basically round up all the Jews to bring them to Israel.

He was the Goyim Moshiach.

And today it is Donald Trump... the Goyim Moshiach.

Brainwashed narcissistic and stupid... surrounded by his Jewish handlers under a Mind Control spell.

Trump the Kosher Trojan Whore

The Jews are master manipulators and are manipulating society.

Every day... forever.

That spell must and will be broken.

The Jews must and will be held accountable and all their evil deeds will be exposed.

For too long we have believed their lies and as such allowed them to manipulate society and no one noticed.

Because we the people always act on good faith and these Jews... evil as evil can be... have used that against us in a war that was unseen and unnoticed.

Because we trusted them... we allowed them to manipulate us.

People like Carl Jung and Sigmund Freud studied Humanity with the goal of controlling Humanity.

The worst and unforgivable manipulation is and was Adolf Hitler who the Jews used to bring in Adold Hitler... he was promised to the Germans as their Moshiach... the same tactic they use in today’s USA.

Donald Trump is that Moshiach.

They use a tactic called “Emotional Manipulation“... you also know this as “Good cop bad cop“!

The terms are simple... you manipulate society by changing the Laws... and then blame the previous administration for the faults of deliberate manipulation.

The incoming Administration then changes the laws back but increases the power of the state.

The next Administration does the same...in an endless game of subversive emotional manipulation.

Additionally you subvert society by bringing in useless Agenda... such as BLM... Antifa... or LGBTFU++.

It is an endless game of emotional manipulation and subversion by the Jews who are masters because nobody dares to speak up.

It is an endless game of Tic Tac Toe... vote left... vote right... and get nowhere.

As such they manipulate Society without noticing.

And when people notice them... they kill them.

As such the Jews always stay in control.

Here is how they do it:

The goal of emotional manipulation is compliance.

The manipulator wants the victim to comply with their wishes. They have no regard for the wishes of the victim. They incur enormous costs for the victim.

Compliance is a natural consequence of a dominant-submissive relationship.

The dominant party makes the submissive party comply through the use of:

Intimidation

Self-esteem attacks

Control

Almost all the emotional manipulation tactics you’ll find in the subsequent section deploy one or more of the above strategies.

Here’s an exhaustive list of emotional manipulation tactics in no particular order:

1. Gaslighting

Gaslighting means making the victim question their subjective reality and sanity. It consists of denying or minimizing the victim’s thoughts, feelings, and experiences.

2. Playing the victim

Playing the victim helps the manipulator shift attention from the victim’s actual suffering to their own imagined suffering. If no attention is given to their manipulation, it’s unlikely their manipulation will get addressed. This way, they can continue the manipulation unquestioned.

3. Social isolation

Abusers and manipulators are known to isolate their victims socially. This is because friends and family can quickly raise the alarm when they spot something wrong with the relationship.

By socially isolating their victims, manipulators can carry out their manipulation conveniently.

4. Downplaying concerns

As you’ve seen, manipulators don’t like their manipulation questioned. They can go to extreme lengths to deny their manipulation.

If the victim expresses concern over their behavior, the manipulator downplays those concerns.

“You’re overreacting.”

“It’s not that big a deal.”

5. Humiliation and bullying

Humiliation and bullying are self-esteem attacks designed to make victims think low of themselves. When a person is made to think low of themselves, they’re put in a submissive position. When someone is placed in a submissive position, they’re likely to comply.

6. Love-bombing

Love-bombing is the starting phase of many abusive relationships. The manipulator, usually a narcissist, bombards their partner with love, attention, gifts, and compliments.

Once they’ve reeled their partner in with ego-stroking, the manipulator starts the abuse. A relationship moving too fast can be a sign of love bombing.

7. Projection

Projection means projecting one’s subjective experiences onto another person. Projection helps a person not deal with what’s bad in them directly. Instead, they deal with it indirectly by using the other person as a projector screen of sorts.

A manipulator may feel guilty about what they’re doing. Instead of dealing with their own guilt, they may project it onto the victim, saying things like:

“You are supporting Hamas... or You are supporting Putin”

8. Boundary violations

Manipulators are constantly pushing their victims’ boundaries. They want to know what they can and cannot get away with. This helps them manipulate more efficiently and prevent backlash.

If the victim doesn’t assertively maintain their boundaries, they’ll see them getting violated one by one.

9. Magnifying and minimizing

The manipulator magnifies the mistakes of their victim while minimizing their own. These are self-esteem attacks that make the victim feel like a failure.

Of course, there’s nothing wrong with pointing out mistakes so you can learn from them. But an emotional manipulator blows those mistakes out of proportion. Their reaction to those mistakes is overblown.

10. Discouraging

The manipulator discourages any attempts by the victim to build their own self-esteem. This means blocking their success, self-improvement, and personal growth. The manipulator does their best to keep their victim “under” them.

11. Deflecting

Besides minimization, denial, and dismissing, the manipulator can use deflection to shift attention from their manipulation. If the victim brings up the subject of manipulation, the manipulator will change the subject and say something unrelated.

12. Guilt tripping

Guilt is a powerful human emotion and a self-esteem destroyer. By making their victims feel guilty for minor things, manipulators are more likely to gain compliance.

13. Shaming

Shaming can be much more potent than guilt-tripping because the former attacks a person’s identity. Shaming is the worst self-esteem attack there is. When a manipulator shames their victim publicly, they have them under their thumb.

14. Restrictions

Besides discouraging, a manipulator may restrict their victim’s success and self-growth. These restrictions are inappropriate and stem out of insecurities rather than concern.

15. Objectification

Objectification means treating a person like an object devoid of feelings, thoughts, or personality. It’s a form of dehumanization that is degrading to the victim.

16. Infantilization

Another self-esteem attack, infantilization means treating an adult like a baby. The idea is to make the victim feel small and powerless, like a baby. Infantilization behaviors range from making comments like “Don’t be such a baby!” to offering help for simple things a person can do themselves.

17. Passive aggression

Often a manipulator has to keep their manipulation covert. Because if they’re overt, they can get caught. Passive aggression is covert aggression, where damage is done to the victim under the radar.

18. Judging

Judging and criticizing are common tactics manipulators use to lower their victims’ self-esteem. When done in public, they’re tantamount to shaming.

19. Ultimatums

Ultimatums are threats used by the manipulator to make the victim comply. These are usually in the form of:

“If you don’t do X, I will [insert something threatening].”

20. Reinforcements and punishments

Reinforcements and punishments are used in healthy relationships to influence one another. But they can also be used to manipulate.

If you upset your partner and they don’t talk to you, it’s healthy punishment. They’re withdrawing connection to let you know they’re cross with you.

21. Triangulation

Triangulation means involving a third party in a dispute between two people. The manipulator may personally know this third person they’re involving. They know this third person will take their side. It’s a way to corner the victim and show them they’re wrong using social proof.

22. Credit and debt inflation

Reciprocity is the basis of all human relationships. The “I’ll scratch your back if you scratch mine” mentality has helped our species thrive for eons.

Reciprocity is about an equal and fair exchange. When you give someone X, you expect them to give you X back. Not X/2 or X/4. If there’s an imbalance in reciprocity, the relationship breaks down.

Credit inflation is a manipulative technique used to create a perception of reciprocity where there is none. It means inflating what you’ve done for the victim so they feel obliged to give you more than they’re willing to give (win-lose).

23. Preying on insecurities

A big challenge of every close relationship is trust. The more vulnerable you are, the more trust can develop in a relationship. But the more you trust someone, the more you give them the power to break that trust.

When you don’t trust anyone, there’s no trust to break. You may save yourself from deception, but you’ll also throw away the intimacy baby with the trust bathwater.

A primary tactic of the manipulator is to make their victim trust them and get close to them. This way, the manipulator gains access to the victim’s insecurities and weaknesses that they can then prey upon.

https://www.psychmechanics.com/list-of-emotional-manipulation-tactics/

Using this they have established in today USA the same Draconian Society as they did in Germany 100 years ago.

Draconian laws refer to a set of harsh legal codes established by Draco in ancient Athens around 621 BC, known for their severe punishments, including death for many offenses. The term “draconian” has since come to describe any laws or measures that are excessively harsh or severe

Note:

Draco may have been a name... but Draco refers to the Jews and their extraterrestrial Origin.

Draco or Anunaki is an Immortal Alien Race of energy beings... Dragons... hence Draco.

They created us... the white Human Race... in their image...meaning making us compatible to carry their spirit.

We are the vessels / Vassals created by them to enter this Dimension.

The Nephilim are failed Genetic experiments by them before they created us.

We... Humanity ... are the perfect creation.

However by making us perfect the God Race... Draco... made a mistake.

Because if Humanity ever knew its destiny... DRACO will forever banished to the Twilight zone where they belong.

Oh and they are living in a place called HELL... which is the Sun!

And Lucifer is the bringer of light from the Sun = Hell to earth.

The Jews have Chosen Donald Trump to be their Moshiach… just like they chose Adolf Hitler 100 years ago to be their Moshiach.

Behind both Donald Trump and Adolf Hitler were the Jews.

Chabad Lubavitcher is the worst of the worst… a Satanic Cult that has Donald Trump under its spell with Grandmaster Netanyahoo as his handler.

These Jews are trying to create WW3 now.

Dangerous and evil beyond evil.

It is all outlined in this book.

The Grand Chessboard

Zbigniew Brzezinski

The Grand Chessboard: American Primacy and Its Geostrategic Imperatives is one of the major works of Zbigniew Brzezinski. Brzezinski graduated with a PhD from Harvard University in 1953 and became Professor of American Foreign Policy at Johns Hopkins University. He was later the United States National Security Advisor from 1977 to 1981, under the administration of President Jimmy Carter

https://archive.org/details/grandchessboarda00brze_0

And of course we have Freemason Albert Pike and his 3 World Wars.

The Jews created WW1 to steal Palestine.

And as a byproduct create Communism in Russia and China

The Jews then created Hitler as the Goyim Moshiach to round up all the Jews and bring them to Palestine.

The Jews killed Charlie Kirk because he turned against them.

The Jews then made sure Donald Trump is selected... mainly with the same Moshiach complex.

And by their own prophecy... self fulfilling as usual...Donald Trump will be the last president of the USA.

Because in his time they want to built the third Temple and take over the world.

The Jews control Donald Trump through sophisticated forms of Mind Control / Mind manipulation.

Note:

Fulfilling a self fulfilling Prophecy.

Of all narcissistic narcissists Donald Trump is the most narcissistic narcissists.

He certainly deserves the Piss price.

The Jews are behind Maduro’s kidnapping.

Note:

This is Rabbi Suckmydick speaking about how Donald trump is chosen to be the Goyim Moshiach.

President Trump’s right ear was grazed in a symbolic gesture (Butler shooting) to be a servant to them Jews.

In the year 5787... which marks 5787 years since the Jews arrived on this planet.

On Oct. 2nd 2027.

Which means that every event from now to that day is and will be staged by them Jews to fulfill their self fulfilling Prophecy.

Ordo Ab Chao.

Donald Trump is the messiah.

https://jewishstandard.timesofisrael.com/donald-trump-is-the-messiah/

Cyrus as ‘Messiah’: Understanding Trump’s Divine Role

https://theisraelbible.com/cyrus-as-messiah-understanding-trumps-divine-role/

Are Trump’s policies a sign of the Messiah? Some religious leaders think so.

During a visit to the White House last week, former hostage Omer Shem Tov told Trump that he was ‘sent by God’ to save them.

https://www.ynetnews.com/article/s1esnx5okx

TRUMP KUSHNER NETANYAHOO AND THE THIRD TEMPLE

You know what really fucks me up about the USA?

Bullshit Christians and their Bullshit!

Because they ain’t Christians at all... but liars deceptions and undercover Satanists.

1000 Christian Pastors and Influencers recruited by Israel

Note:

All of them get an additional paycheck from the Mossad for lying to you.

Lying so the Jews can fulfill their self fulfilling Prophecy.

These evangelical priest and TV scum are paid for by them Jews to lie to you.

And the stupid American Idiots believe that shit.

And it doesn’t stop there.

The militarization additional to the Draconian rule and establishment of a totalitarian authoritarian society coincides with the training program of the police by Israel.

Militarized Police Often Train in Israel

https://accuracy.org/release/militarized-police-often-train-in-israel/

That again legitimizes the use of Unit 8200 and the Global spy Network Israel has established.

Note:

The legitimization of Illegal activities by the Jews against us is Illegal by any means.

But as the Jews seek only power and serve only the power hungry narcissists they get away with it.

They use Unit 8200 to spy literally on everyone including Politicians.

This way the Jews control the world.

Oh and I predicted that too...

Unit 8200 Mossad the CIA and Israel have basically Silicon valley under their control and

ALL YOUR DATA GOES TO THE JEWS.

IDF in Silicon Valley

https://odysee.com/@Commando:7/IDF-in-Silicon-Valley-:7

And these Jews prepare for what is coming to them.

It Sounds Like Fiction, but Israel’s Sabra is a Real-Life Intelligence Innovator

https://blogs.timesofisrael.com/it-sounds-like-fiction-but-israels-sabra-is-a-real-life-intelligence-innovator/

The World’s Elite Turn to This Israeli Firm When Trouble Hits

Haifa-based Sabra Intelligence Solutions uses the talents of ex-spies to extricate them

https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/business/2019-06-14/ty-article/.premium/the-worlds-elite-turn-to-this-israeli-firm-when-trouble-hits/0000017f-e67e-d62c-a1ff-fe7fbda90000

The Jews simply wage a war against the world and selling it to you as beneficial.

Which leads to ONE Question... Why?

Why do the Jews go to such length to destroy everything?

It doesn’t make sense.

Why would anyone go to such lengths not just to control everyone but also the Idiotic task to conceal that?

Because the evidence is conclusive and absolute.

However the reason behind it... that is what people miss.

And the answer is simple.

Rabbi Laitman tells us that the Jews are some kind of special forces for an extraterrestrial invasion by DRACO...

In the year 5787... which marks 5787 years since the Jews arrived on this planet.

On Oct. 2nd 2027.

Fulfilling their pact with an extraterrestrial force to hold Humanity back from becoming what Humanity can become.

And in return these Idiots believe they be made Immortal.

What a bunch of smelly Idiots.

But there is more to that.

I believe that under the Temple Mount there is some kind of extraterrestrial technology that creates something like a Dimensional hole for them... these “beings” to come into the world.

and it has to be activated at a specific point in time.

That is why they need to built the third temple.

Temple Mount UFO OVNI Jerusalem, January 2011

Note:

These UFO’s or lights draw energy from the surrounding Atmosphere.

Whenever one sees such a light there is no noise... no birds singing and no wind.

They draw in the energy from its surrounding.

“Everything Is Finally In Place” Robert Breaker On The Third Temple

The Forbidden Secrets Of Jewish Kabbalah - Manly P. Hall

This Is How Israeli Settlers, Backed by the Military, Erased a Palestinian Village From Existence Last Week

https://scheerpost.com/2026/01/04/this-is-how-israeli-settlers-backed-by-the-military-erased-a-palestinian-village-from-existence-last-week/

Note:

The Jews are simply inhuman.

By their hate laws all Jews should be shot.

Because the Talmud is a book that preaches hate racism and racial superiority.

TALMUD QUOTES RELATED TO HATE AND SUPERIORITY OVER AND INEQUALITY VERSUS NON-JEWS

“Although the non-Jew has the same body structure as the Jew, they compare with the Jew as a monkey to a human.” — TALMUD: Schene luchoth haberuth, p 250b.

“The souls of non-Jews come from impure spirits and are called PIGS.” — TALMUD: Jalkut Rubeni gadol 12b.

“It is permitted to take the body and life of a gentile.” — TALMUD: Sepher Ikkarim III c 25.

“It is the law to kill anyone who denies the Torah. The Christians belong to the denying ones of the Torah.” — TALMUD: Coschen Hamischpat.

“The Jews are called human beings, but the non-Jews are not humans. They are beasts.” —

Talmud: Baba mezia, 114b

“The Akum (non-Jew) is like a dog. Yes, the scripture teaches to honor the dog more than the non-Jew.” — Talmud: Ereget Raschi Erod. 22 30.

“A pregnant non-Jew is no better than a pregnant animal”. — Talmud: Coschen hamischpat 405.

“The souls of non-Jews come from impure sprits and are called pigs”. — Talmud: Jalkut Rubeni gadol 12b.

Jesus is in hell, being boiled in “hot excrement.” — Talmud: Gittin 57a

Jesus (“Yeshu”) was executed because he practiced sorcery: “It is taught that on the eve of Passover Jesus was hung, and forty days before this the proclamation was made: Jesus is to be stoned to death because he has practiced sorcery and has lured the people to idolatry…He was an enticer and of such thou shalt not pity or condone”. — Talmud: Sanhedrin 43a.

https://concisepolitics.com/2018/07/03/talmud-quotes-related-to-hate-and-superiority-over-and-inequality-versus-non-jews/

Stand up and be counted.

Godspeed

Fritz Freud.

If you can... are well off enough... and like my work please consider buying me a coffee... There is a lot of work going into this. Thank you.

Buy me a Coffee

This Blog has been under attack for some time.

As such please share this information as far as you can.

Anywhere you can.

Thank you

Thanks for reading Fritz’s Freud! This post is public so feel free to share it.

Share