You and I in a little toy shop

Buy a bag of balloons with the money we’ve got

Set them free at the break of dawn

‘Til one by one, they were gone

Back at base, bugs in the software

Flash the message, “Something’s out there!”

Floating in the summer sky

Ninety-nine red balloons go by

Ninety-nine red balloons

Floating in the summer sky

Panic bells, it’s red alert!

There’s something here from somewhere else!

The war machine springs to life

Opens up one eager eye

Focusing it on the sky

When ninety-nine red balloons go by

99 Decision Street

Ninety-nine ministers meet

To worry, worry, super-scurry

Call the troops out in a hurry

This is what we’ve waited for

This is it, boys, this is war

The president is on the line

As ninety-nine red balloons go by

Ninety-nine knights of the air

Ride super high-tech jet fighters

Everyone’s a superhero

Everyone’s a “Captain Kirk”

With orders to identify

To clarify and classify

Scramble in the summer sky

Ninety-nine red balloons go by

As ninety-nine red balloons go by

Ninety-nine dreams I have had

In every one, a red balloon

It’s all over and I’m standin’ pretty

In this dust that was a city

If I could find a souvenir

Just to prove the world was here

And here is a red balloon

I think of you, and let it go

Nena - 99 Red Ballons

You know I am really fed up with these circumsized small box beagles telling shit for fart.

I ain’t angry that they try to fool us... I am totally angry on the way they think we is stupid.

Straight out of Nena’s 99 Balloons there comes the most balloony story they ever made up.

And these circumsized small blocks really think we is scum.

We see about that.

This is the stupidest story they try to engage us into a war with Russia.

What BS I won’t even comment.

Lithuania Declares National Emergency Over Suspicious Balloons From Belarus

Hundreds of weather balloons sent to Lithuania this year have disrupted flights and stirred alarm in a sabotage campaign against a NATO state.

https://www.nytimes.com/2025/12/09/world/europe/lithuania-belarus-balloons-emergency.html

What we know about the balloons disrupting air traffic in Lithuania

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2025-12-10/smuggling-balloons-disrupting-air-traffic-in-lithuania/106123572

Lithuania declares national emergency over security risks posed by balloons from Belarus

https://apnews.com/article/lithuania-national-emergency-balloons-belarus-a24d39880e34e17c57fd76f799c35b33

Lithuania declares state of emergency over smuggler balloons from Belarus

https://kyivindependent.com/lithuania-declares-state-of-emergency-over-smuggler-balloons-from-belarus/

Stupid is they... the lot.

Nena went into No.1 which was rare for a German Band in UK and US I believe topped at No.2

Originally titled “99 Luftballons” and released in 1983, the song tells the story of 99 red balloons released by a child that floated over Communistic East Germany – they were mistaken for UFOs, leading to a military escalation. The lyrics, particularly in the German version, highlight the fear and misunderstanding that can lead to conflict.

While catchy and fun, the song carries a disturbing message about the dangers of miscommunication and the ease with which innocent actions can be misinterpreted. Nena, the band’s lead singer, has expressed dissatisfaction with the English lyrics, which she feels loses some of the song’s nuance.

https://80sheaven.com/nena-99-red-balloons/

The message still stands today as you see with these stupid Idiots above.

Fuck them.

Original German version.

Holes they are... A...Holes.

Merry Christmas

Godspeed

Fritz Freud

