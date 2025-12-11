99 Red Balloons... in Lithuania
How Stupid do they think we are?
You and I in a little toy shop
Buy a bag of balloons with the money we’ve got
Set them free at the break of dawn
‘Til one by one, they were gone
Back at base, bugs in the software
Flash the message, “Something’s out there!”
Floating in the summer sky
Ninety-nine red balloons go by
Ninety-nine red balloons
Floating in the summer sky
Panic bells, it’s red alert!
There’s something here from somewhere else!
The war machine springs to life
Opens up one eager eye
Focusing it on the sky
When ninety-nine red balloons go by
99 Decision Street
Ninety-nine ministers meet
To worry, worry, super-scurry
Call the troops out in a hurry
This is what we’ve waited for
This is it, boys, this is war
The president is on the line
As ninety-nine red balloons go by
Ninety-nine knights of the air
Ride super high-tech jet fighters
Everyone’s a superhero
Everyone’s a “Captain Kirk”
With orders to identify
To clarify and classify
Scramble in the summer sky
Ninety-nine red balloons go by
As ninety-nine red balloons go by
Ninety-nine dreams I have had
In every one, a red balloon
It’s all over and I’m standin’ pretty
In this dust that was a city
If I could find a souvenir
Just to prove the world was here
And here is a red balloon
I think of you, and let it go
Nena - 99 Red Ballons
You know I am really fed up with these circumsized small box beagles telling shit for fart.
I ain’t angry that they try to fool us... I am totally angry on the way they think we is stupid.
Straight out of Nena’s 99 Balloons there comes the most balloony story they ever made up.
And these circumsized small blocks really think we is scum.
We see about that.
This is the stupidest story they try to engage us into a war with Russia.
What BS I won’t even comment.
Lithuania Declares National Emergency Over Suspicious Balloons From Belarus
Hundreds of weather balloons sent to Lithuania this year have disrupted flights and stirred alarm in a sabotage campaign against a NATO state.
https://www.nytimes.com/2025/12/09/world/europe/lithuania-belarus-balloons-emergency.html
What we know about the balloons disrupting air traffic in Lithuania
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2025-12-10/smuggling-balloons-disrupting-air-traffic-in-lithuania/106123572
Lithuania declares national emergency over security risks posed by balloons from Belarus
https://apnews.com/article/lithuania-national-emergency-balloons-belarus-a24d39880e34e17c57fd76f799c35b33
Lithuania declares state of emergency over smuggler balloons from Belarus
https://kyivindependent.com/lithuania-declares-state-of-emergency-over-smuggler-balloons-from-belarus/
Stupid is they... the lot.
Nena went into No.1 which was rare for a German Band in UK and US I believe topped at No.2
Originally titled “99 Luftballons” and released in 1983, the song tells the story of 99 red balloons released by a child that floated over Communistic East Germany – they were mistaken for UFOs, leading to a military escalation. The lyrics, particularly in the German version, highlight the fear and misunderstanding that can lead to conflict.
While catchy and fun, the song carries a disturbing message about the dangers of miscommunication and the ease with which innocent actions can be misinterpreted. Nena, the band’s lead singer, has expressed dissatisfaction with the English lyrics, which she feels loses some of the song’s nuance.
https://80sheaven.com/nena-99-red-balloons/
The message still stands today as you see with these stupid Idiots above.
Fuck them.
Original German version.
Holes they are... A...Holes.
Merry Christmas
Godspeed
Fritz Freud
I have to verify my age before I can view, from UK. Although I'm not a paid subscriber of yours, I've bought you coffee, and have supported others too. So, Substack already knows I'm of age with payments made. Not good!
The fuckers at play,like usual.